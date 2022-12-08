ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

On the President's Desk: Respect for Marriage Act

By The Chief
The Chief
The Chief
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PEA3_0jbtgkn800

Oregon U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) reports that she has helped the House pass the Respect for Marriage Act, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

“Everyone should be able to marry who they love,”n Bonamici said. “The Respect for Marriage Act enshrines this fundamental principle into federal law so same-sex and interracial marriages are protected and honored. Congress must continue to pass legislation to protect our hard-won freedoms and privacy, especially with the willingness of this extremist Supreme Court to erode longstanding precedent.”

The Respect for Marriage Act originally passed the House with Bonamici’s support on July 19, 2022. It came back to the House after Senate passage on November 29, 2022 because of changes in the bill’s language.

The Respect for Marriage Act is a bill to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), require the U.S. federal government to recognize the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages in the United States, and to protect religious liberty.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici is a Vice Chair of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus and Chair of its LGBTQ+ Aging Issues Task Force. As Chair of the Education Committee’s Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services, Bonamici said she has also been a leader in efforts to pass legislation to protect the LGBTQ community against discrimination in housing, access to credit, and other services.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage, sending it to Biden's desk

WASHINGTON — The House passed legislation Thursday that would enshrine federal protections for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples. The vote of 258-169 sends the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden, who praised Congress for passing the bill and is expected to sign it into law. The Senate passed the bill last week by a vote of 61-36.
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Here are the 39 House Republicans who backed the same-sex marriage bill

Thirty-nine House Republicans joined all Democrats in passing a bill on Thursday that enshrines protections for same-sex marriage on the federal level, sending the legislation to President Biden’s desk for final approval. The measure, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. All Democrats supported the measure and one Republican — Rep. Burgess…
IOWA STATE
Click10.com

Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Religious groups call on Senate to pass Respect for Marriage Act

Story at a glance More than a dozen religious groups are calling on the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage Act would address a national patchwork of marriage laws by requiring states to recognize interracial and same-sex marriages as legally valid if those unions were performed in a state…
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE
The Chief

SAFE Lending Act: Congressional effort to protect consumers

Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has teamed up with Reps. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-01) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07) to introduce the Stopping Abuse and Fraud in Electronic (SAFE) Lending Act. The SAFE Lending Act will protect consumers from deceptive and predatory practices that strip wealth from working families by cracking down on some of the worst abuses stemming from the payday lending industry, particularly in online payday lending, according to a release from Merkley. ...
OREGON STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections.   The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Chief

The Chief

Columbia County, OR
591
Followers
602
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chief covers local news in the Clatskanie and Columbia County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechiefnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy