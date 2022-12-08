Read full article on original website
More cases of bird flu found in northwest Iowa turkey facilities
The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed its third new case of avian influenza in northwest Iowa in the last two days. The latest case is in Ida County is in a commercial turkey flock with 90,000 birds, and comes after new cases were reported in commercial turkey flocks in Buena Vista and Cherokee County Sunday. There have been seven total cases of the bird flu confirmed this month — with more than 400,000 birds that have been destroyed to prevent the spread of the disease.
Wreaths Across America to honor Iowa veterans
Volunteers will be laying wreaths on hundreds of veterans’ graves in cemeteries across Iowa this Saturday as part of the national event called Wreaths Across America. Luanne Jackson, Hamilton County’s Veteran Affairs director, is coordinating efforts in her area. “It’s a national wreath day of laying wreaths and honoring those who have given their lives during service or since they served,” Jackson says, “so it’s honoring all our veterans.”
Rail workers, union allies rally at Iowa Capitol
The state legislative director for a union that represents transportation workers says the contract being imposed on the nation’s rail workers sets a troubling precedent. Chris Smith of Tama is a local leader in the SMART-TD Union, which rejected the tentative agreement in November. “We’re not happy that congress intervened in a system that’s set up to work without their intervention,” Smith said. “We feel that the railroads did not have to fairly negotiate contracts because they had the leverage of congress forcing us back to work.”
State of Iowa tax revenue up 6.7% since July 1
State tax collections are continuing to grow significantly, but tax cuts that take effect soon will likely alter that trend. Net state tax revenue is up 6.7% over the past five months, but the top state income tax rates for individuals and corporations will be reduced January 1. “Retirement income...
Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon
Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
Wahls says school choice ‘existential threat’ to Iowa public schools
The Minority Leader in the Iowa Senate says Democrats will do what they can to push back on the governor’s goal of sending more state tax dollars to private schools. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls says the plan is a threat to rural schools, “who have already seen the effects of cuts to funding, the results of school consolidation and who I think are terrified that will accelerate under this voucher scheme and the challenge is that once you lose your school, you can lose your town.”
State to get millions of dollars in opioid settlement with CVS, Walgreens
Iowa will receive more than $70 million in an opioid settlement with the two largest pharmacy chains in the country. Attorney General Tom Miller released information that says the money is coming from a nearly $11 billion nationwide agreement with CVS and Walgreens. Miller and Attorney’s General from other states accused the two chains of ignoring red flags on opioid prescriptions and failing to detect and prevent the abuse and diversion of the drugs.
Ice conditions vary on lakes and rivers across state
Some lakes and ponds in northern Iowa already have ice thick enough to support ice fishing, while elsewhere, you can still see open water. Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa DNR Fisheries Bureau, says it’s early in the season and Iowans who love ice fishing have to be patient — or head north. Larscheid says Iowans are a hardy people and despite the frigid temperatures, they love ice fishing.
Des Moines police officer charged with drunk driving
A police officer in central Iowa was arrested over the weekend in a neighboring community. Informaition from the Des Moines Police Department confirms one of its officers was arrested in West Des Moines on Sunday. Senior Police Officer Angel Danniel Aguilar Perez is charged with drunk driving as well as possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence. Aguilar Perez was placed on administrative leave. He’s been on the Des Moines force for five years.
New CDL grant program begins taking applications Tuesday
The application process for a new state program that awards grants to help workers get training for a commercial driver’s license (CDL) opens Tuesday. Iowa Workforce Development’s, Mike Cockrum, says they are looking to fill a void for employers. “It provides grants to employers, nonprofits in their and...
Sand says Iowa should have open primaries, ranked choice voting
The only Democrat to win a statewide race this year says it’s time to give independent voters a voice in choosing General Election candidates. State Auditor Rob Sand supports open primaries. “I mean the bottom line is we have a system that disenfranchises a third of Iowans,” Sand said...
