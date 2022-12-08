Read full article on original website
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
Scottsville Road reopens following crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A crash is causing issues on part of Scottsville Road in southern Albemarle County. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Harris Creek Road. North and southbound Scottsville was closed for a while, but one lane has now reopened. Drivers...
Car fire reported in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department reports responding to a car fire on Saturday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at approximately midnight to the 5000 block of Botetourt Road to find a car on fire. The fire was able to be put out quickly and no injuries occurred.
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
ACPD issues alert about scam call
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says it is getting reports of a scam call. According to a release, the caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells the potential victim there is a warrant out for...
Busy weekend gets busier for Freedom-Woodbridge’s TJ Bush
The timing wasn’t ideal. As TJ Bush prepared for the Dec. 10 Class 6 state final with his Freedom-Woodbridge high school teammates, Liberty University announced Dec. 4 it had hired Jamey Chadwell as its new head coach. Chadwell was Coastal Carolina’s head coach when Bush committed to the Chanticleers...
1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
Virginia State Police Release Information on Fatal Crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017...
Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality
One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m. Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters,...
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
Stabbing case continued for 7th time
It’s a seventh continuation in the case of a Staunton woman charged in connection with a stabbing last summer at a Fishersville daycare. Online records show that this afternoon’s hearing for Daizjha (DAY-ja) Renae Bryant in Augusta County General District Court was continued until Valentine’s Day. The...
Woman wanted for Malicious wounding in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect in a malicious wounding. Police say it happened in the 2000 block of Langhorne Road on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:35 a.m. when 31-year-old Lee’Chelle Shawnise Harvey of Lynchburg became angry over a cab fare. Police say they spoke with the victim of the assault who says Harvey attacked her while she was driving for the Allied Cab Company. The driver reports to LPD that she was able to pull over in the parking lot of Choice Healthcare on Langhorne Road.
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
