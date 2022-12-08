ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mark Bonner considering changes as Cambridge host Plymouth

 5 days ago
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has no new injury concerns for the visit of Plymouth.

The Us lost their last match 2-1 at Forest Green after conceding Connor Wickham’s injury-time penalty.

Bonner has hinted he is prepared to make changes to arrest their slide down the table.

Brandon Haunstrup, Liam O’Neil, Dimitar Mitov, Adam May and Fejiri Okenabirhie are all out for the hosts.

Dan Scarr will return to the Plymouth squad for the trip to the Abbey Stadium.

He has not played since suffering a thigh strain against Grimsby in the FA Cup but is back in training.

Nigel Lonwijk should be available despite coming off in the 2-0 defeat to Port Vale with a hip problem. The Wolves loanee has also been ill but has trained.

Defender Brendan Galloway is a doubt after missing training on Thursday.

