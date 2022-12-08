Read full article on original website
Origin Investments Predicts Recession by October, Negative 1%-5% Rent Growth, and Growing Distress;
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Origin Investments, a leading multifamily real estate fund manager, predicts 2023 will include a moderate economic recession by October, negative annual rent growth of 1% to 5%, and increasing levels of real estate investor/manager distress. Despite these headwinds, the firm says the overall strength of real estate market fundamentals will result in a return to rent growth in 2024. Origin looks to preferred equity positions and build-for-rent developments as the leading real estate investment opportunities in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005328/en/ Origin Investments offers its top 10 private real estate predictions for 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sweeping Changes Underway at Chili’s Restaurant Chain
The company has largely come back from COVID-19-related business woes, and is now undergoing sweeping changes to increase profitability. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Marketwatch.com, FSRMagazine.com, and Google.com.
