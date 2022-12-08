CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Origin Investments, a leading multifamily real estate fund manager, predicts 2023 will include a moderate economic recession by October, negative annual rent growth of 1% to 5%, and increasing levels of real estate investor/manager distress. Despite these headwinds, the firm says the overall strength of real estate market fundamentals will result in a return to rent growth in 2024. Origin looks to preferred equity positions and build-for-rent developments as the leading real estate investment opportunities in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005328/en/ Origin Investments offers its top 10 private real estate predictions for 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

