ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

MNDOT crews monitoring wintry mix

Much of Minnesota faces a winter mix of wind, snow and sleet, making roadways slick. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is monitoring the incoming storms, and acting accordingly.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

It's December, so why isn't our storm all snow?

(FOX 9) - A 2-phase storm system is rolling across the central U.S. this week, with phase 1 occurring on Tuesday and Wednesday. The second phase is expected Thursday and Friday. This first phase includes a LOT of moisture and some relative warmth as much of the state will have more than 1 type of precipitation during this time period. This is because we will have a HUGE influx of relatively warm air and plenty moisture surging northward from the Gulf of Mexico.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Spectacular wave-like clouds form over Wyoming mountains

BIG HORN, Wyoming - Some spectacular cloud formations in Wyoming were so inviting you could almost surf them. In Big Horn earlier this month, Rachel Gordon captured photos of the breaking ocean waves known as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. The rare phenomenon results from air moving in the same direction at two...
WYOMING STATE
fox9.com

Walz aims to increase promotion of Minnesota

Following examples from states like Michigan and Nebraska, Minnesota governor Tim Walz wants the Minnesota Legislature to invest in advertising that could attract people to the state. FOX 9’s Theo Keith explains.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Pet tips: Best and worst toys for your dog

Dr. Eric Ruhland of St. Paul Pet Hospital joined FOX 9 Good Day to discuss the best and worst toys for your dog. From tennis balls and rope toys to stuffed toys with squeakers, Dr. Eric has what's best for your pooch.
fox9.com

Metro Transit police identify 2 young men killed in St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two young men were killed Monday evening after a shooting downtown St. Paul, Metro Transit police report. A spokesperson for Metro Transit says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. inside a building leading to the skyway near 5th Street Easy and Cedar Street. The building is connected to the Green Line's Central Station.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Driver killed, 3 passengers hurt in Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 41-year-old St. Paul man was killed and three others were seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Minneapolis early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the 41-year-old man was driving a Chevy Suburban north on Interstate 35W at a high rate of speed when he lost control and rolled from the interstate onto Johnson Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Walz, back from Kuwait trip, mulls National Guard recruiting incentives

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz, who returned Sunday from a trip to the Middle East, says the state needs to incentivize people to join the Minnesota National Guard. Walz spent two days in Kuwait with about 100 National Guard soldiers who are doing logistics support and human resources work. The soldiers deployed earlier this year and won't return home until 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

CrimeWatchMpls owner sues conservative think tank over embedded tweets

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The owner of a crime-tracking Twitter account in Minneapolis is accusing a conservative think tank of copyright infringement in a federal lawsuit for embedding her tweets. Shelley Leeson, who runs the @CrimeWatchMpls Twitter account, is accusing the American Experiment of infringement for embedding CrimeWatchMpls posts on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy