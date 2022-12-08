ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona men’s basketball climbs to No. 9 in Associated Press poll

Arizona played in Fox’s first-ever primetime game from out west, and apparently the Associated Press voters were watching. The Wildcats (8-1) have moved up one s[pt in the latest AP poll, sitting at No. 9. It marks the third consecutive week they’re in the Top 10 and the 16th time under coach Tommy Lloyd.
Arizona volleyball transfer merry-go-round gets started

The transfer merry-go-round that is the college offseason is fully underway for Arizona volleyball. Players both leaving and coming into the program have begun making their announcements. The commitments started over the weekend when former Wildcat libero Kamaile Hiapo was reported to be on her way to BYU for her...
Arizona WR Anthony Simpson enters NCAA transfer portal

The first week of the NCAA transfer portal being opened saw more than a dozen Arizona players put their names in with hopes of finding another place to play for 2023. The portal remains open until Jan. 20, and it just added another Wildcats in wide receiver/return specialist Anthony Simpson.
Evaluating Arizona women’s basketball’s point guards

The goal for Arizona women’s basketball last offseason seemed to be getting better on offense. The team stagnated offensively quite often last year. Without having a catalyst on offense in the first season after Aari McDonald, focusing on defense to save the day just wasn’t enough as the team went out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on their own court. The team that bested them was able to score at will. Arizona’s defense couldn’t contain them, and the Wildcats didn’t have the offense to fight back on that end of the court.
