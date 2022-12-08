Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona drains season-high 15 3s in blowout win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Coming off a big win in Las Vegas, and with an even bigger game coming up this weekend, the acronym for Arizona’s in-between opponent may as well have been TRAP instead of TAMCC. But with a Top-10 clash against Tennessee on the horizon, the Wildcats avoided looking ahead too...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball climbs to No. 9 in Associated Press poll
Arizona played in Fox’s first-ever primetime game from out west, and apparently the Associated Press voters were watching. The Wildcats (8-1) have moved up one s[pt in the latest AP poll, sitting at No. 9. It marks the third consecutive week they’re in the Top 10 and the 16th time under coach Tommy Lloyd.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Azuolas Tubelis and Henri Veesaar said after Arizona’s win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Arizona didn’t have much trouble with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night, winning 99-61 after a sluggish first part of the game, though it did have to deal with losing starting point guard Kerr Kriisa to an illness early on. “You’re always dealing with adversity,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball transfer merry-go-round gets started
The transfer merry-go-round that is the college offseason is fully underway for Arizona volleyball. Players both leaving and coming into the program have begun making their announcements. The commitments started over the weekend when former Wildcat libero Kamaile Hiapo was reported to be on her way to BYU for her...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona WR Anthony Simpson enters NCAA transfer portal
The first week of the NCAA transfer portal being opened saw more than a dozen Arizona players put their names in with hopes of finding another place to play for 2023. The portal remains open until Jan. 20, and it just added another Wildcats in wide receiver/return specialist Anthony Simpson.
azdesertswarm.com
Evaluating Arizona women’s basketball’s point guards
The goal for Arizona women’s basketball last offseason seemed to be getting better on offense. The team stagnated offensively quite often last year. Without having a catalyst on offense in the first season after Aari McDonald, focusing on defense to save the day just wasn’t enough as the team went out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on their own court. The team that bested them was able to score at will. Arizona’s defense couldn’t contain them, and the Wildcats didn’t have the offense to fight back on that end of the court.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi game time, details:. Date: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Time: 6:30 p.m. MT. Location:...
