Oakland, CA

SFGate

Lumber mill linked to deadly blaze settles with victims

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
WEED, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Los Banos Dos -Palos, Merced Madera -Mendota, -Planada. Le -Grand Snelling, -West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties,. Caruthers San -Joaquin Selma, -Buttonwillow Lost -Hills...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation...
OXNARD, CA
SFGate

1 Dead In Crash On I-880 Monday Morning

OAKLAND (BCN) A man died after his car crashed into a tree along Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported about 7:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Hegenberger Road. The man was driving a...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Woman Killed In 2-Car Crash Tuesday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
TILLAMOOK, OR
SFGate

1 Dead In Suspected Dui Collision

One person died and two others were hospitalized following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in San Jose, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department. The crash occurred when a truck collided with a pole near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. Three passengers were taken to...
SAN JOSE, CA

