Flu is 'eclipsing COVID as the biggest threat,' Bay Area health officer says
"What I've seen over the past two weeks tells me that we should all expect to be exposed to influenza."
SFGate
Lumber mill linked to deadly blaze settles with victims
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
Unprecedented Bay Area city council mayhem ends in dramatic fashion
The meeting had no shortage of twists and turns.
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Los Banos Dos -Palos, Merced Madera -Mendota, -Planada. Le -Grand Snelling, -West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties,. Caruthers San -Joaquin Selma, -Buttonwillow Lost -Hills...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation...
Here's how much rain fell over the SF Bay Area across 2 storms
Two back-to-back storms soaked the San Francisco Bay Area from Thursday through Monday morning,
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
Pea Soup Andersen’s has delighted Calif. travelers with decades of soup
If you're making the drive between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Pea Soup Andersen's is a must-hit.
SFGate
2 Men Injured When Someone Fires Gun Into Soma Building Monday Night
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two men were injured when someone fired a gun into a building in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood on Monday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at 9:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bryant Street. The two men in their 30s were taken...
SFGate
1 Dead In Crash On I-880 Monday Morning
OAKLAND (BCN) A man died after his car crashed into a tree along Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported about 7:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Hegenberger Road. The man was driving a...
SFGate
Woman Killed In 2-Car Crash Tuesday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her...
How to view the Geminid meteor shower from the SF Bay Area on Tuesday
The phenomenon will produce up to 120 meteors per hour.
SFGate
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
Man dies canyoneering in California national park
A 54-year-old man died on Dec. 3 in an estimated 30-foot fall while exploring a canyon at Death Valley National Park, officials said.
SFGate
1 Dead In Suspected Dui Collision
One person died and two others were hospitalized following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in San Jose, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department. The crash occurred when a truck collided with a pole near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. Three passengers were taken to...
The history of San Francisco’s oldest city block, 700 Montgomery Street
These five brick buildings have seen more history than any street in San Francisco.
