Bond set at 20K for man shot outside Billings restaurant

By Q2 News
 5 days ago
BILLINGS - Bond was set Thursday at $20,000 for a Billings man who was shot during a confrontation outside a restaurant.

Daniel Wayne Brusard, 35, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court by video from the county jail for arraignment before Judge Rod Souza. Brusard pleaded not guilty to a felong charge of assault with a weapon and a misdemenor count of violation of a protective order.

Souza set the bond after prosecutors and a defense attorney said Brussard has a minimal criminal history, including a single misdemeanor conviction in Arizona for having an open alcohol container.

Daniel Wayne Brusard

Brusard is charged for a Nov. 30 incident outside the Montana Club restaurant that ended in gunfire.

Prosecutors allege Brusard was a customer at the restaurant when he began yelling and threatening others near the restaurant entrance. A witness said Brusard retrieved a handgun from a vehicle and threatened to shoot when another customer shot Brusard in the chest.

The person who shot Brusard has only been identified in court records by the initials R.P. That person has not been charged.

RELATED : Court docs: Patron at Billings restaurant pointing gun at man when he was shot

