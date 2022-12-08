Read full article on original website
Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.Hot NewsHalifax County, NC
Missing man faced the death penalty on word on another suspectHot NewsHalifax County, NC
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Meat printing facility coming to North CarolinaThe Modern TimesWilson, NC
Sex Offender Last Person To See Teen Before She VanishedStill UnsolvedScotland Neck, NC
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired inside his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot,’" said Fleck. A frightening call...
Driver dies after crashing into Amazon truck
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A driver has died after crashing into an Amazon truck Monday. Police told WRAL News an Amazon delivery truck backed out of a rural Johnston County driveway directly into the path of a southbound car on North Carolina Highway 50, south of the Meadow Community, Monday evening.
North Raleigh community uses social media to lead police to alleged stalker
RALEIGH, N.C. — Neighbors on high alert in a North Raleigh community banded together to get an alleged stalker off the streets. Monday, Raleigh police arrested 42-year-old Ufuk Kiser for stalking in the Valley Estates neighborhood. "It’s really creepy," a victim told WRAL News. "My heart’s racing remembering it."...
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
Woman who injured Zebulon police officer had history of fleeing arrest
ZEBULON, N.C. — A woman facing a long list of charges was captured Monday night in Johnston County after police said she fled from a Zebulon police officer trying to arrest her. Deserie Ann Byrum, 51, appeared in court on Tuesday, where prosecutors said the police officer accidentally shot...
Woman dragged Zebulon police officer 50 yards while trying to avoid arrest
ZEBULON, N.C. — A woman facing a long list of charges was captured Monday night in Johnston County after police said she fled from a Zebulon police officer trying to arrest her. Deserie Ann Byrum, 51, appeared in court on Tuesday, where prosecutors said the police officer accidentally shot...
Sheriff: Johnston County deputies detain suspect after chase along Hwy 96
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a chase in Johnston County Monday night. Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell told WRAL News a suspect was detained on site on Highway 96 in Johnston County after a chase Monday night. Bizzell did not say what lead to...
'This is a man that cannot be allowed to drive:' Suspect in cyclist's death being sued for role in crash on I-540
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in a week, a Wake Forest man appeared in court for his role in a crash. Blake Nichols Grady, 33, has more than 40 convictions and multiple DWIs. He was charged last week with DWI and driving without a license in connection...
Man charged in multiple assaults at NC State's Wolf Village apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man linked to two sexual assaults in two weeks on the campus of North Carolina State University is now banned from that property while he awaits trial. Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Dean, 21, was arrested Monday night near the campus and charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering and second-degree forced sex offense. He was being held of $550,000 bond.
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
Dollar General sales Dec. 11-17: Xtra Laundry Detergent, bath tissue, 1-day sale, gift card offers
Dollar General has new sales this week including Betty Crocker Frosting, Clover Valley Single Serve Coffee, Xtra Liquid Laundry Detergent, bath tissue, gift card offers, a 1-day sale and more. * These sales are valid for most Raleigh, NC area stores. Check the ad for your specific location to verify...
Prosecutors assessing whether to charge former US Rep. Mark Meadows following probe into NC voting activity
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina prosecutors will determine whether to pursue criminal charges against Mark Meadows, a former congressman in the state who left office to become then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Meadows voted in North Carolina’s 2020 general election. He was registered to vote in the...
Gift ideas for preschoolers
RALEIGH, N.C. — Looking for a gift idea for that preschooler in your life? We have a list of eight great kid-approved options!. * This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. CoComelon Boo Boo JJ Deluxe Feature Plush - Includes Doctor...
Triangle seniors dance to oldies at Golden Years holiday breakfast hosted by CBC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle-area senior citizens were honored Tuesday at the 65th Annual Golden Years Holiday Celebration sponsored by WRAL and Capitol Broadcasting Company. WRAL anchors Renee Chou, Brian Shrader and Ken Smith emceed the festive event at the Raleigh Convention Center, which included breakfast, gifts and giveaways and live performances.
'He was just looking at me': Teacher shares the moments that led to her disarming Fuquay-Varina Middle School student who fired gun in school
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a teacher's worst fear: a student shooting a gun, inside a classroom. But for Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina middle, that fear became reality last week. Guilliams lives in Johnston County, but makes the hour long commute to Fuquay-Varina Middle School every...
'Yesterday he paid full price with a guilty plea': Triangle CEO pleads guilty to filing false tax returns
Raleigh business owner Alton Perkins pled guilty Monday for failing to account for approximately $3 million from his companies. None of the approximately $3 million spent by Perkins was accounted for in his taxes filed with the IRS. According to evidence presented in court, for the tax year 2016, Perkins...
Rents in Raleigh soar at fastest rate in top 50 US cities, report says
RALEIGH – Even as home sale prices have moderated in the Triangle in recent months, the price of renting keeps goin up. Aa new report from real estate brokerage company Redfin released today finds that in Raleigh, rents are growing the fastest of any of the nation’s 50 most populous metropolitan areas.
Raleigh photographer wins 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — A clumsy lion cub and a sassy penguin giving his friend the cold shoulder. When wildlife photographer Jennifer Hadley captured these images, she never knew she would become a winner in the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Hadley, who lives in Raleigh, worked in the corporate...
'Something you can't get anywhere else': Gathering Gallery gift shop opens in downtown Raleigh
Gathering Gallery opened on Black Friday in 2021 in the former Briggs Hardware space at 111 E. Hargett St. Heilmann, an experienced Wake County Public Schools teacher, said she needed a change after years in the classroom.
One-time American Idol foes, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will perform together in Cary, concert will benefit Kay Yow fund
CARY, N.C. — Twenty years ago, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were competitors on "American Idol." Next spring, they bring their joint tour to Cary, and the show will benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Organizers on Monday announced the April 29, 2023, show at Booth Amphitheatre, part of...
