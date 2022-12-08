ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

WRAL News

Driver dies after crashing into Amazon truck

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A driver has died after crashing into an Amazon truck Monday. Police told WRAL News an Amazon delivery truck backed out of a rural Johnston County driveway directly into the path of a southbound car on North Carolina Highway 50, south of the Meadow Community, Monday evening.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Man charged in multiple assaults at NC State's Wolf Village apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man linked to two sexual assaults in two weeks on the campus of North Carolina State University is now banned from that property while he awaits trial. Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Dean, 21, was arrested Monday night near the campus and charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering and second-degree forced sex offense. He was being held of $550,000 bond.
RALEIGH, NC
Gift ideas for preschoolers

RALEIGH, N.C. — Looking for a gift idea for that preschooler in your life? We have a list of eight great kid-approved options!. * This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. CoComelon Boo Boo JJ Deluxe Feature Plush - Includes Doctor...
RALEIGH, NC
'He was just looking at me': Teacher shares the moments that led to her disarming Fuquay-Varina Middle School student who fired gun in school

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a teacher's worst fear: a student shooting a gun, inside a classroom. But for Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina middle, that fear became reality last week. Guilliams lives in Johnston County, but makes the hour long commute to Fuquay-Varina Middle School every...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, NC
