a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Idaho
If relaxing in the desert beneath a clear sky after taking a cool plunge in a tranquil pond sounds like a small slice of nirvana, it’s closer than you might expect. Whether you want to take a refreshing splash through an old watering hole or a frigid swim in a secret highland lake, Idaho has you covered. There are countless possibilities for families to experience awesome swimming in this state. These locations are ideal for a fast pit break on your upcoming expedition, a simple day trip, or a weekend escape. Let’s learn about the best swimming holes in Idaho!
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania
Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. On...
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Vermont
There are many lakes in Vermont where you can go ice fishing. Most are open for ice fishing. However, there are some restrictions in some places. Therefore, it’s important to check the lakes’ restrictions before fishing. With all that said, some are better than others. Only certain fish...
a-z-animals.com
The 8 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Colorado
Colorado is one of the colder states in the union. However, the state has turned that into a huge benefit. Many tourists come from all over for the winter activities in Colorado. While skiing is easily one of the most popular winter activities in this area, you can also find lots of ice fishing opportunities.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana
With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Tennessee: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Tennessee is a beautiful state, full of natural and man-made attractions for visitors. From hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to exploring the bustling city of Nashville, there are plenty of things to see and do when visiting Tennessee. Get close to nature by taking a cruise on one of the many rivers running through the state. Visit historical sites such as Graceland or Fort Loudoun State Historic Park to learn more about Tennessee’s rich history. Marvel at spectacular views from Lookout Mountain and Clingmans Dome, or take a drive along The Trace Parkway. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventure or cultural exploration, Tennessee has something for everyone!
a-z-animals.com
7 Native Plants in Maine
Maine is home to a diverse array of native plants, many of which are unique to the state and play an important role in its natural ecosystem. These plants provide food and shelter for wildlife, help to regulate the environment, and add beauty and interest to the landscape. From the blueberry, a beloved and iconic fruit, to the lady’s slipper orchid, a rare and protected wildflower, Maine’s native plants are a valuable and beautiful part of its natural heritage.
