Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
An Arkansas couple pled guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tornado watch until 2am for southeast Arkansas
Strong to severe storms are likely to move across Arkansas during the day Tuesday.
Have You Heard? Arkansas Has A Brand New Hunting Season, Now You Can Hunt This!
We all know about hunting seasons, there's deer season, squirrel season, duck season and more. Now there is something new for Arkansans to hunt. Get ready Arkansas now there is a bear hunting season. Black bears to be specific but only for a short time and only in certain regions in Arkansas.
Kait 8
A new hunting season is open in Arkansas
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Starting Saturday, for the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas. While this is an exciting and new adventure for the Natural State, the Arkansas...
Arkansas stimulus checks: How to be eligible for $1,500 before Christmas?
This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus checks to eligible teachers in the amount of $1,500 in time for the holidays. This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus stimulus checks to eligible teachers $1,500 in time for the holidays.
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today
For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana
With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
Kait 8
Remembering the devastation, one year later
REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
Light Reading
Biden admin awards more than $5.8M to Arkansas in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arkansas received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet service networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arkansas is receiving $5,843,671.85 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Growing potential for severe storms Tuesday
It's getting to the time of the year when we are always watching out for our next round of severe weather. Right now, it looks like the next round of strong thunderstorms will arrive early next week.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
neareport.com
Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas
A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
a-z-animals.com
7 Native Plants in Maine
Maine is home to a diverse array of native plants, many of which are unique to the state and play an important role in its natural ecosystem. These plants provide food and shelter for wildlife, help to regulate the environment, and add beauty and interest to the landscape. From the blueberry, a beloved and iconic fruit, to the lady’s slipper orchid, a rare and protected wildflower, Maine’s native plants are a valuable and beautiful part of its natural heritage.
a-z-animals.com
Types of Birds in Michigan
Do you need a handy guide for identifying different types of birds in Michigan? Check out this list of common birds around the Great Lakes state, including red, blue, yellow, and black birds in the area. Also, find out the most familiar large birds and water birds in the state. Discover how to identify them, where to find them, what to listen for, and how to attract them to your backyard feeders.
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
Comments / 2