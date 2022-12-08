Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes PermanentlyMonica Leigh FrenchWyomissing, PA
Wine & Cheese? Impress Your Friends With a Stunning Charcuterie Board This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Local Business Highlight: Beautiful Home Interiors in Strasburg, PAMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Around 16 Percent of Bridges in Chester County Are in ‘Poor Condition.’ See Their Locations.
This bridge at North Reeds Rd. in East Brandywine Township is one of many in poor condition.Photo byGoogle Street View. Many bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they are marked as being in poor condition and are in dire need of repairs, writes Joe Brandt for CBS Philadelphia.
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
‘Boy in the Box’ ID’d by Police as Joseph Augustus Zarelli
One of the longest unsolved homicides in Philadelphia history took a major step forward Wednesday, Dec. 8, when Philadelphia police identified the child known as the “boy in the box” as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, believed to be from West Philadelphia, reports 6ABC staff. Joseph Zarelli was born on...
Chester County Boasts Six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area
This 7,668-square-foot home at 122 Old Lancaster Road in Devon is on the market for $1.99 million.Photo byBright MLS. Chester County boasts six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area, according to rankings from Niche.com.
Former Eagle Spending Post-Super Bowl Days Enjoying His Modern Smart Home in West Chester
Brent Celek, left, stands outside his home in West Chester.Photo byDealerscope. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek is spending his post-Super Bowl days enjoying life with his wife and four kids at their modern smart home in West Chester, writes Tom Samiljan for Dealerscope.
New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department
Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: New Build Home with Popular Aurora Floor Plan in Spring City
A beautiful new build with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. Part of the Magnolia Reserve, winner of two “Best in PA Living” awards, including “Community of the Year”, this farmhouse-style residence with the ever-popular Aurora floor plan is located on an excellent, 0.41-acre walk-out homesite.
Bentley Systems “Meet the Need” Gift Challenge Raises Over $400,000 for Chester County Food Bank
Photo byChester County Food Bank. To aid the Chester County Food Bank, Bentley Systems challenged local businesses, groups, individuals, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity by pledging $200,000 to match donations starting Oct. 24, 2022, to the “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge.
Friends Association Helps Administer Emergency Rental Assistance Funds
The Friends Association will be working with the Chester County Department of Community Development to relaunch the Chester County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) with new eligibility guidelines.
Chester County OIC Awarded $20,000 to Support Coatesville Work Enclave Program
The Chester County OIC (CCOIC) has been awarded $20,000 for the Work Enclave Program from the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The Work Enclave is a 5-week paid ambassador program for residents in Coatesville to participate in community clean up while learning work readiness skills.
West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts ‘Grow Their Own’ Teachers
West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program. In the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs has dropped significantly, falling by 25 percent according to a federal report. States like Pennsylvania are seeing even more dramatic declines. But West Chester’s PRIZE (Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators) is hoping to change that, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Wall Street Journal: Philadelphia’s Center City Showing Signs of Renewed Economic Vitality
Center City Philadelphia is showing signs of renewed economic vitality thanks to strong housing demand, the recent growth in the hospitality sector, and a Comcast-led return-to-work push, writes Scott Calvert for The Wall Street Journal. While many cities nationwide have been struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic,...
Coatesville Opera Singer Stars in Off-Broadway Murder Mystery
Coatesville native Duane McDevitt’s path to becoming an international opera sensation wasn’t part of his original plan, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. In high school, McDevitt was “dead set” on going to military college and pursuing computer science. But that all changed when he won a vocal scholarship to West Chester University. He started to enter competitions and realized he could sing professionally.
Machine Shop in Philadelphia Nabs Best New Chef, Best New Restaurant Honors
Pastry chef Emily Riddell, who runs Machine Shop in the Bok Building at 1901 South 9th Street in Philadelphia, landed on the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 list, writes Khushbu Shah for Food & Wine.
This West Chester Shop Is One of Region’s Best Board Game Stores
If you, friends, or family are a fan of playing games, one of the best board game stores in the Philadelphia region is The Games Keep in West Chester, write Henry Savage and Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
Downingtown 12th Grader Starts Nonprofit to Destigmatize Hearing Loss
A senior at Downingtown STEM Academy is using his experience with hearing loss to help others. In addition to being a full-time student, Yaduraj Choudary is the founder of 3 Tiny Bones, a nonprofit that raises awareness about hearing loss, writes Tom Kretschmer for 6ABC. Choudary, who was born with...
Domestic Tourism Boost Philadelphia’s Center City Retail Scene
Retailers in Philadelphia are getting a major boost from the recovery of domestic tourism back to its pre-pandemic levels, but lagging international travel is dampening a further surge, writes Jack Rogers for Globest.com. A new report from JLL on prime urban retail corridors found that domestic tourism is currently above...
Tired Hands Brewing Expands Footprint, Hops Over to Kennett Square
Ardmore-based Tired Hands Brewing is expanding its local presence, as its newest taproom opened last week in Kennett Square, writes Emma Dooling in the Philadelphia Business Journal. This will be its fourth location. Patrons can put in to-go orders or sit and sip. The BrewCafe and fermentaria are both located...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0