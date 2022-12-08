ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs

Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
EXTON, PA
New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department

Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Bentley Systems “Meet the Need” Gift Challenge Raises Over $400,000 for Chester County Food Bank

Photo byChester County Food Bank. To aid the Chester County Food Bank, Bentley Systems challenged local businesses, groups, individuals, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity by pledging $200,000 to match donations starting Oct. 24, 2022, to the “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts ‘Grow Their Own’ Teachers

West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program. In the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs has dropped significantly, falling by 25 percent according to a federal report. States like Pennsylvania are seeing even more dramatic declines. But West Chester’s PRIZE (Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators) is hoping to change that, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Coatesville Opera Singer Stars in Off-Broadway Murder Mystery

Coatesville native Duane McDevitt’s path to becoming an international opera sensation wasn’t part of his original plan, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. In high school, McDevitt was “dead set” on going to military college and pursuing computer science. But that all changed when he won a vocal scholarship to West Chester University. He started to enter competitions and realized he could sing professionally.
COATESVILLE, PA
