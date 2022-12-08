Read full article on original website
How to increase Player Level in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG
Increasing your Genius Invokation TCG level in Genshin Impact will unlock more gameplay content, such as Co-op duels, Tavern Card Challenges, and more. Player Levels are time-gated at the beginning of Version 3.3 based on the number of EXP-rewarding challenges available. Here's everything you can do to expedite your level-up process.
Genshin Impact – How to Play & Win Genius Invokation TCG
Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG is a card game mode where you can duel against friends, NPCs, and even cats, using a customized deck of your choosing. The TCG may look complicated at first, but you'll soon find that it's fairly simple and fun to play. Here's how to play and win duels in Genius Invokation TCG.
Genshin Impact: Yaoyao Abilities, Liyue lore, release date
Yaoyao is a character from Liyue who has appeared in official artwork for years but was only announced to release in the Version 3.4 update. Here's everything we know about Yaoyao from official information and leaks shared by the community. Be warned that leaked information has not yet been confirmed by official sources, so please take them with a grain of salt and know that changes in the actual release are more than likely to happen.
How to get Chill-la-la-Llama Back Bling in Fortnite
Everything is set for holiday festivities as Fortnite Winterfest is here! As it's a season of giving, there are a lot of presents to unpack here. One of them is Chill-la-la-Llama back bling, which will make you laugh as it sneezes when you interact with objects or get elimination. Here's how to get Chill-la-la-Llama Back Bling in Fortnite.
Which entryway to The Slums should you pick in High on Life?
The first bounty that you get in High on Life will ask you to head over to The Slums. However, before you get there, you'll be met with pair of guards who are positioned in front of the entryway. One is blue and one is red, and each one is guarding the entryway of its respective color. When you approach, you will be asked to settle a debate between the two of them: which one is the hottest? You'll be provided with a choice between the red guard, the blue guard, or two forms of not answering the question. Unfortunately, you have the answer if you want to proceed. So, which guard s the hottest in High on Life?
Where is Cozy Lodge in Fortnite?
Winterfest 2022 has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, and players will get to collect various free cosmetics during the festive event. Like every year, players visit the Winterfest Lodge or the Cozy Lodge where they will find several gift boxes. Here's how players can find and visit the Cozy Lodge in Fortnite.
How to see your Twitch 2022 Recap
Want to know who watched you or who you watched on Twitch all year? You need to check out the Twitch 2022 Recap once Twitch releases it. It's not obvious what settings you should have turned on for this, so we made a helpful and easy-to-follow guide that will teach you just that!
How to get Curling Iron Emote in Fortnite
Fortnite Winterfest is rolling out, and Santa's presents are on their way. Some new and interesting Outfits, Emotes, Sprays, and more have been announced, as well as some collaboration content. One such is the Curling Iron Emote. Spread the Winterfest cheer to flex your new emote!. How can you unlock...
How old is Sonic the Hedgehog? Explained
Everybody who lived through the '90s gaming scene knows Sonic the Hedgehog. Since his inception, Sonic has appeared in countless games, TV shows, movies, and comics making him one of the timeless characters in modern pop culture. One of the reasons why Sonic is so famous is his carefree lifestyle with some sass mixed into it.
Where to find All 12 Resonance Amp locations in Destiny 2
Season of the Seraph brings Rasputin back to Destiny 2 and it just wouldn't be a Rasputin-themed season without his music boxes. Much like in Warmind, there are Seraph Chests to be discovered which contain season-specific loot. As players complete activities, they'll be awarded with Resonate Stems. Heading over to their inventory and using the Resonance Amps, four of these Resonate Stems can be converted into coordinates for a Seraph Chest.
How to get the free Dr. Done-It’s Beard and Goggles avatar item in Starving Artists – Roblox
SEGA's newest Netflix show, Sonic Prime, has made its official debut inside of the Roblox Metaverse with help from Gamefam's Sonic Speed Simulator. No stranger to the Roblox platform, Netflix's launch party includes event-themed minigames, crossovers, and even a handful of free items. This launch party event, along with its obtainable items, will only be available from Saturday, December 10, 2022, to Friday, December 16, 2022, so be sure to follow along with our guides sooner rather than later!
What does Lucky Stars do in Crisis Core?
Crisis Core adds a lot to the combat system of the Final Fantasy franchise. One of the most notable new developments is the Digital Mind Wave, which is a slot machine that grants special buffs and new abilities at random times. As Zack meets powerful allies, he gains Limit Breaks, which can turn the tide of a fight. Cissnei's Limit Break is called Lucky Stars and it works a bit differently from the others.
Best Espathra Tera Build in Pokémon Scarelt & Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced many new Pokémon, including the power Psychic-type Espathra. It has access to a variety of damaging and support moves. This lets it be offensive or defensive. This may leave you wondering what the best Tera Raid build for Espathra is in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Tower of Fantasy Moonshade Update introduces Tian Lang Simulacrum
The global edition of Tower of Fantasy is closing in on the Chinese version, as we're just a few updates away from realigning. In the next ToF update, Mirafleur Moonshade, we'll focus on entertainment in Mirroria. Why? Because even heroes need to have time away from battles! Here's what we know about Tower of Fantasy Mirafleur Moonshade Update 2.2.
How to get and change MVP Poses in Lost Ark
Lost Ark provides you with a lot of cool features, but as they're mostly tucked away into its settings menu, it can be hard to discover, especially when you do not read into the game's release notes every now and then. In every online multiplayer game, sometimes winning alone is...
Roblox Choo-Choo Charles Codes (December 2022)
In Roblox Choo-Choo Charles, you can collect Coins that are found around the map, as well as earn coins for successfully surviving a round or winning the round as the Killer. Coins are used to purchase fun cosmetic items like various skins, knives, traps, and abilities that look great and can help you progress further each round.
Roblox RB Battles Codes (December 2022)
Welcome to the Roblox RB Battles experience. Face off against your friends and fellow Robloxians in more than 25 mini-games, and become the number one player! Level up, earn coins, and you can explore the secrets the city has to offer when you don't want to battle. Then, sit back and relax as you watch your favorite YouTubers and other Roblox A-listers go head-to-head in the same challenges!
WoW Dragonflight – Is Renown account wide?
Renown is a major source of loot and other useful goodies in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. As the expansion itself is positive toward alts, or alternative characters, you may question whether or not Renown is account wide. The answer is technically no, but it is not that straightforward. Here's all that we know about Renown and how it affects your account as a whole in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
Roblox DBZ Demo Codes (December 2022)
As the DBZ in the name hints at, be prepared to be taken to the world of Dragonball-Z, Roblox action-RPG style! In DBZ Demo, you'll start defeating the rather weak thieves who have invaded Jarf Bozos' private island. But soon, you'll be learning new moves and battling huge bosses, ultimately defeating your mentors in combat to learn devastating Ultimate attacks!
How to beat Vajradhara Tai and Wu in Crisis Core
Crisis Core was arguably the first active-time action game in the Final Fantasy franchise. In many ways, it set the tone for Final Fantasy VII Remake's system. This has the effect of making the combat tough, even in the early game. One of the first boss fights you'll encounter sees you fight two massive monsters at once.
