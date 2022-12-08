ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

vincennespbs.org

Local YMCA has a new Marketing Director

The Vincennes YMCA has a new Marketing Director. Colton White is a 2017 graduate of Pike Central High School in Petersburg…. White was a standout athlete in high school and college in baseball and basketball. Meanwhile prices are changing for membership at the YMCA. Membership Director Bill Davis says the...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local Health Dept. plans move first week of January

In a First City Follow Up, we’re learning more about a planned move for the Knox County Health Department. Earlier this year, First City News told you the Knox County Health Department was looking to move into a new building to allow the agency to perform more services. The...
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – December 12, 2022

Speeding: Larry R. Woods; Amy D. Litkenhus; Briar J. Williams; Danielle S. Stout; Robin L. Murphey; Kendra N. Green; Zachary T. Goad, $141; Dominic B. Knebel, found guilty, $141. Disregarding Stop Sign: Savanna A. Small; Gregory A. Jeffries, $141. Failure to Yield Left Turn: Hannah N. Schulz, $141. Speeding in...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation

The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, December 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Indoor gun range closing in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year. The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd. The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising...
EVANSVILLE, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff

On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – December 12, 2022

The Buschkoetter Revocable Trust, by Diane M. Buschkoetter (trustee), to TMLB Farm, LLC. N 1/2 NE s29, t2s, r5w; N 1/2 NW s29, t2s, r5w; Pt. NE NE s29, t2s, r5w, 20.208 acres; Pt. NE NE s29, t2s, r5w, 10 acres; N 1/2 NE s29, t2s, r5w, 77.01 acres; N 1/2 NW s29, t2s, r5w.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Avian influenza found in commercial turkey flock and wild birds

The avian influenza is still active in the area and state officials have responded to another nearby commercial flock in Daviess County with the Department of Natural Resources reporting finding the virus in wild birds in Gibson County as well. Sunday, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health reported a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – December 12, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Victoria Hardin; Brayden W. Conrad; Laura K. Fawbush; Jeffery W. Brown; Chad A. Boone; Spenser J. Brumley; Charles E. Austin, Jr.; Whitley D. Becher; Sydney P. Druen; Tessa R. Armitage; Jeff Antoine; Aden L. Dodson; Anthony A. Carothers; Michelle J. Evans; John R. Boarman; Miguel M. Martin; Benjamin R. Moorehead; Rachel E. Mogan; Courtney R. Miller; Mary B. Martin; Dominic W. Rates; Kristina J. Lucas; Richard M. Krzykowski; Zayne R. Knight; Robert W. Howard; Mark R. Gogel; Paul S. Hewitt; Aiden P. Lyttle; Adriana M. Kluck; Ronaldo M. Gaspar; Paul M. Shaw; Dawson C. Vaal; Jonathan K. Robertson; Bennett J. Sawyer; James A. Rogier; Latricia Tucker; Jacob A. Temple; Carlos B. Velasquez.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Linda Diane McCoy

Linda Diane McCoy 68 of Vincennes passed away on December 3, 2022. Linda was born in Knox County on January 4, 1958. She was a member of the VFW, she loved listening music, going fishing, and going camping. Those left to mourn the loss of Linda are; two sons, Billy McCoy of Vincennes IN, and Rusty McCoy of Washington IN; and a sister, Janice Lucas; and two grandchildren, Hunter Lee McCoy, and Layla Rennae McCoy. She was preceded in death by; her parents, and a sister, Annette Ruppell. The family welcomes online condolences to be left at www.fredrickandson.com. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes, Vincennes Chapel are honored to be entrusted with Linda’s arrangements.
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Feed Evansville distributing food this Thursday

Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share event that's happening on Thursday. Feed Evansville will be hosting its next community food share on Thursday, Dec. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. The giveaway will take place at Hartke Pool at 201 N. Boeke Road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Fire crews in Gibson County responded to a mobile home fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch on Sunday night. The Eyewitness News crew on the scene says only one home caught fire, but the fire caused damage to another home next door. Witnesses say […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Stocking stuffer: Bombers unveil schedule, online merchandise

Twas a couple of weeks before Christmas, and the residents of Dubois County were clamoring for the Holiday’s climax. Some of these locals are hankering for warmer days, drinking cold beverages and inhaling some hot dogs in Huntingburg, taking in America’s old pastime among their Dubois County Bombers brethren.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

