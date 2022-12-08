Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Neighbors concerned about location, design of new home in historic Jasper neighborhood
Several residents were in attendance at last week’s Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals meeting to remonstrate the addition of a two-story home at the corner of Beckman and Kundeck streets. Henke Properties and Design Properties are listed as the owners of an empty 0.22-acre lot at the corner. The...
vincennespbs.org
Local YMCA has a new Marketing Director
The Vincennes YMCA has a new Marketing Director. Colton White is a 2017 graduate of Pike Central High School in Petersburg…. White was a standout athlete in high school and college in baseball and basketball. Meanwhile prices are changing for membership at the YMCA. Membership Director Bill Davis says the...
vincennespbs.org
Local Health Dept. plans move first week of January
In a First City Follow Up, we’re learning more about a planned move for the Knox County Health Department. Earlier this year, First City News told you the Knox County Health Department was looking to move into a new building to allow the agency to perform more services. The...
Dubois County students to receive new shoes in distribution program
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 Dubois County Pre-K through fifth grade students will receive a new pair of shoes in time for Christmas.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Community Foundation adding $10.5 million United Cabinet Foundation endowment
The United Cabinet Foundation has transitioned from a private foundation to an endowment of the Dubois County Community Foundation. The transition came at the discretion of the United Cabinet Foundation board of directors as a natural succession after 52 years of operating as a private foundation. Stanley Krempp founded United...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – December 12, 2022
Speeding: Larry R. Woods; Amy D. Litkenhus; Briar J. Williams; Danielle S. Stout; Robin L. Murphey; Kendra N. Green; Zachary T. Goad, $141; Dominic B. Knebel, found guilty, $141. Disregarding Stop Sign: Savanna A. Small; Gregory A. Jeffries, $141. Failure to Yield Left Turn: Hannah N. Schulz, $141. Speeding in...
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
City of Henderson hires new PIO
The city of Henderson has a new face! Henderson native, Holli Blanford, has been hired to be the new Public Information Officer.
city-countyobserver.com
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, December 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
14news.com
Indoor gun range closing in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year. The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd. The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising...
bsquarebulletin.com
At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff
On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – December 12, 2022
The Buschkoetter Revocable Trust, by Diane M. Buschkoetter (trustee), to TMLB Farm, LLC. N 1/2 NE s29, t2s, r5w; N 1/2 NW s29, t2s, r5w; Pt. NE NE s29, t2s, r5w, 20.208 acres; Pt. NE NE s29, t2s, r5w, 10 acres; N 1/2 NE s29, t2s, r5w, 77.01 acres; N 1/2 NW s29, t2s, r5w.
Owensboro’s Santa’s for Senior’s program to provide gifts for over 900 seniors
Christmas can be a magical time of year but for some it can be lonely. The Owensboro community helped them out with their "Be a Santa to a Senior" program.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Avian influenza found in commercial turkey flock and wild birds
The avian influenza is still active in the area and state officials have responded to another nearby commercial flock in Daviess County with the Department of Natural Resources reporting finding the virus in wild birds in Gibson County as well. Sunday, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health reported a...
Enjoy a free night out under the Christmas lights in Owensboro
Two things most people like are free things and Christmas! Panther Creek Park has thrown both of those together for one night.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – December 12, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Victoria Hardin; Brayden W. Conrad; Laura K. Fawbush; Jeffery W. Brown; Chad A. Boone; Spenser J. Brumley; Charles E. Austin, Jr.; Whitley D. Becher; Sydney P. Druen; Tessa R. Armitage; Jeff Antoine; Aden L. Dodson; Anthony A. Carothers; Michelle J. Evans; John R. Boarman; Miguel M. Martin; Benjamin R. Moorehead; Rachel E. Mogan; Courtney R. Miller; Mary B. Martin; Dominic W. Rates; Kristina J. Lucas; Richard M. Krzykowski; Zayne R. Knight; Robert W. Howard; Mark R. Gogel; Paul S. Hewitt; Aiden P. Lyttle; Adriana M. Kluck; Ronaldo M. Gaspar; Paul M. Shaw; Dawson C. Vaal; Jonathan K. Robertson; Bennett J. Sawyer; James A. Rogier; Latricia Tucker; Jacob A. Temple; Carlos B. Velasquez.
wamwamfm.com
Linda Diane McCoy
Linda Diane McCoy 68 of Vincennes passed away on December 3, 2022. Linda was born in Knox County on January 4, 1958. She was a member of the VFW, she loved listening music, going fishing, and going camping. Those left to mourn the loss of Linda are; two sons, Billy McCoy of Vincennes IN, and Rusty McCoy of Washington IN; and a sister, Janice Lucas; and two grandchildren, Hunter Lee McCoy, and Layla Rennae McCoy. She was preceded in death by; her parents, and a sister, Annette Ruppell. The family welcomes online condolences to be left at www.fredrickandson.com. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes, Vincennes Chapel are honored to be entrusted with Linda’s arrangements.
wevv.com
Feed Evansville distributing food this Thursday
Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share event that's happening on Thursday. Feed Evansville will be hosting its next community food share on Thursday, Dec. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. The giveaway will take place at Hartke Pool at 201 N. Boeke Road.
Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Fire crews in Gibson County responded to a mobile home fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch on Sunday night. The Eyewitness News crew on the scene says only one home caught fire, but the fire caused damage to another home next door. Witnesses say […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Stocking stuffer: Bombers unveil schedule, online merchandise
Twas a couple of weeks before Christmas, and the residents of Dubois County were clamoring for the Holiday’s climax. Some of these locals are hankering for warmer days, drinking cold beverages and inhaling some hot dogs in Huntingburg, taking in America’s old pastime among their Dubois County Bombers brethren.
Comments / 0