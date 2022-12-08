Linda Diane McCoy 68 of Vincennes passed away on December 3, 2022. Linda was born in Knox County on January 4, 1958. She was a member of the VFW, she loved listening music, going fishing, and going camping. Those left to mourn the loss of Linda are; two sons, Billy McCoy of Vincennes IN, and Rusty McCoy of Washington IN; and a sister, Janice Lucas; and two grandchildren, Hunter Lee McCoy, and Layla Rennae McCoy. She was preceded in death by; her parents, and a sister, Annette Ruppell. The family welcomes online condolences to be left at www.fredrickandson.com. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes, Vincennes Chapel are honored to be entrusted with Linda’s arrangements.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO