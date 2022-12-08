Wayne State lands 49 student athletes on 2022 NSIC fall all-academic team

A Norfolk man was arrested after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs. Captain Chad Reiman said police had stopped a vehicle that had no license plates around 5th Street and Phillip Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police discovered the driver, 40-year-old Joseph Beyer of Norfolk, was driving on a suspended license. After a search of the car, police discovered a plastic bag containing a foreign substance. Upon testing the substance came back positive for methamphetamine.

