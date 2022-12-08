Wayne State lands 49 student athletes on 2022 NSIC fall all-academic team

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
norfolkneradio.com
The weekend's local and area sports results; Monday's schedule
The Norfolk boys wrestlers finished a perfect 5-0 in the Bellevue East Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers defeated Elkhorn South, 54-12; Bellevue East, 66-9; Gretna, 72-12; Omaha North, 45-30 and North Platte, 41-25. David City won Saturday’s Stanton wrestling invitational, out-pointing runner-up Plainview, 216-190. Norfolk Catholic finished seventh with 98...
norfolkneradio.com
Lower gas prices expected to continue in Nebraska
OMAHA - Gas prices throughout the state and nation have continued to decrease as the holiday travel season approaches. Brian Ortner with Triple A the Auto Club Group thinks that trend will continue. "The state average has gone down 49 cents in this last month, which is a great sign...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State men's rugby ends season as national runner-up, women fourth
HOUSTON, Texas – For the second year in a row, the Wayne State College men's rugby team came up a try short in the finals of the 2022 NCR Small College National Championship. The Wildcats fell 20-15 to Cal Poly Humboldt on Sunday afternoon at AVEVA Stadium in Houston,...
norfolkneradio.com
Unbeaten Cedar Catholic girls defeat Norfolk Catholic
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s girls improved to 4-0 on the season with a 39-30 victory over Norfolk Catholic on Monday. Makenna Noecker led the way for Cedar with 14 points while Laney Kathol added 12. Saylor Fischer paced the Knights with 10 . Addison Corr had 9. Norfolk Catholic is...
norfolkneradio.com
Hughes' 22 points leads Wayne State women past Concordia-St. Paul, 62-53
Senior forward Logan Hughes poured in a game-high 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting and 4 for 5 from 3-point range to lead Wayne State in a 62-53 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball victory at Concordia-St. Paul Friday evening at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Wildcats move to 7-1 and 3-1 in the NSIC South Division while dropping the host Golden Bears to 5-3 and 2-2 in league play.
norfolkneradio.com
Trespassing complaint leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
A Norfolk woman was arrested after police discovered warrants during a trespass call. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the area of 11th Street and Phillip Avenue Friday afternoon for a complaint of a trespasser. The suspect, 37-year-old Magan Mahlin, was arrested for two warrants. Once she was...
norfolkneradio.com
School board approves compensation rates for 2023-24 school year
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public School Board approved the compensation rates for their staff at yesterday’s meeting. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson says the recommended 4.47% base increase is for the 2023 through 2024 school year and includes all costs including taxes, benefits and retirements. He says there were some factors outside of inflation that required the increase.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested for driving on suspension, drug charges
A Norfolk man was arrested after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs. Captain Chad Reiman said police had stopped a vehicle that had no license plates around 5th Street and Phillip Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police discovered the driver, 40-year-old Joseph Beyer of Norfolk, was driving on a suspended license. After a search of the car, police discovered a plastic bag containing a foreign substance. Upon testing the substance came back positive for methamphetamine.
norfolkneradio.com
Meeting to update road construction moved to next Wednesday
Due to the possibility of inclement weather tomorrow, the public meeting to highlight Benjamin Avenue and 1st Street construction has been rescheduled for Wednesday, December 21st at the Norfolk City Council Chambers. Representatives from both BX-Civil & Construction and United Contractors will be on hand to share current progress on...
Comments / 0