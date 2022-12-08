Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County To Consider Reducing Minimum Lot Sizes For Homes
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will discuss a plan that would allow more new homes to be built in smaller spaces. It is part of an effort to increase the housing supply in a region with topography and infrastructure limitations. Currently, the minimum lot size in Tuolumne County’s basic Residential-1 zoning areas is 7,500 square feet, or 0.17 acres. The county is considering reducing it to 5,000 square feet. The change is at the recommendation of the Board of Supervisors Housing Policy Committee as a way to increase housing density and the amount of developable land.
Mountain Democrat
Plans for Bass Lake continue to flux
Final designs for the future Bass Lake Regional Park presented at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District November board meeting showed design shifts met with concern from the sports community in particular. Stantec Senior Principal Paul Marcillac began by showing revised plans for the park’s west side, which included...
Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm
Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
goldrushcam.com
Reclamation Announces New Melones Lake Winter Activities In Calaveras And Tuolumne Counties
December 10, 2022 - SONORA, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation announces interpretive programs and activities at New Melones Lake, located in Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties. Programs are free of charge and do not require reservations. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All programs are weather dependent.
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
mymotherlode.com
Howard, James
James Earnest Howard, Born August 16, 1945 in French Camp, California passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his former wife and caregivers residence in Columbia, California. Cremation is planned and no services are scheduled at this time. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death:...
mymotherlode.com
Big Smiles For Newly HIred Dental Director
Tuolumne, CA – Smiles all around as a new dental director has been hired by the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center for its Sonora dental clinic off Greenley Road. Dr. Hoang Minh Nguyen, DDS, is a graduate of the University of Southern California, a veteran, and a US Navy reservist. Tribe officials detailed that he has years of experience, including general dentistry, post-implant, early orthodontic treatments, and pediatric dentistry. He has not only worked for various dental clinics but has also run his own successful clinic for fifteen years.
mymotherlode.com
Numerous Monday School Delays And Power Outages
Sonora, CA — Due to slick roads and high-elevation snow, there are many schools either running late or closed today. There are over 750 PG&E customers still without power in the Pinecrest area. There are actually three separate outages in that area, impacting 680 customers, 75 customers, and nine customers. They started yesterday morning, and because of the isolated location, and snow, PG&E anticipates there will be full restoration at 10 o’clock this (Monday) evening.
mymotherlode.com
Weggenmann, Paul
Paul Weggenmann, Born September 12, 1934 in San Francisco, California passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 12/09/2022. Age: 88.
mymotherlode.com
Murphys Man Arrested For Grand Theft
Sonora, CA – Caught with burglary tools, a Murphys Man was arrested for grand theft. Sonora Police dispatch was notified recently by employees of a store in the Crossroads Shopping Center, located in the 1000 block of Sanguinetti Road, of a shoplifting in progress. Once on scene, a store employee identified 28-year-old Jarad Larz Sullivan of Murphys as the thief. Officers found him in a nearby business.
KCRA.com
El Dorado County officials look for man wanted in attack that left 2 with 'significant injury'
PILOT HILL, Calif. — El Dorado County officials are warning residents to watch out for a man wanted in connection with an attack that left two people with "significant injury." He has not yet been captured. Deputies issued a warrant for Bruce Oscar Gordon's arrest after the attack that...
mymotherlode.com
Mokelumne Hill Man Killed In Crash
Mokelumne Hill, CA — The CHP reports that a single-vehicle crash in Calaveras County took the life of a 43-year-old Mokelumne Hill man. It happened on Sunday during the noon hour on Railroad Flat Road near Sheep Ranch Road. A Chevy Impala driven by 31-year-old Kalli Garrett of Antioch drifted off the road, overturned, and hit a tree. She suffered major injuries and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. Her lone passenger, the unidentified Mokelumne Hill man, was taken to Lodi Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
mymotherlode.com
Promising Early Season Rain And Snow Totals
Sonora, CA — The weekend precipitation numbers were very welcome as the state has been in the midst of a multi-year drought. The National Weather Service reports that it recorded 3.69 inches of rain over the weekend in Sonora. Up in Arnold, there were 1.6 inches of rain and 5 inches of snow. Dodge Ridge received 39 inches of snow and Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite received 42 inches.
Strong storm forces road closures in the Sierra and knocks down powerlines in the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and other extreme weather conditions have downed power lines, forced road closures and caused a “no travel” advisory for much of the Sierra Nevada. Caltrans District 3 announced at 9:47 a.m. on Saturday that SR-89 will remain closed for an unknown amount of time due to increased heavy snowfall between Emerald […]
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Propane Tanker Involved in Modesto Injury Accident
Two-Vehicle Crash on Blaker Road Involves Propane Tanker. An injury accident involving a propane tanker was reported near Modesto on December 9. The collision occurred on north Blaker Road and West Main Street near Hatch, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Crews with the fire department arrived at the scene to assess injuries and determine if a propane spill had occurred.
One person dead and another with major injuries after Calaveras County crash
(KTXL) — One person was killed and another received major injuries after their vehicle overturned and impacted a tree on Tuesday near the community of Mountain Ranch in Calaveras County, according to the California Highway Patrol San Andreas Office. The CHP said that the 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling along Railroad Flat Road towards Sheep […]
athleticbusiness.com
Police: Vandals Cause Damage to Park Fields, Grass With Tire Tracks
The fields at some parks in Oakdale, Calif., have sustained damage recently by vandals. The Oakdale Police Department asked the community to help in an investigation into the tire tracks left on fields at Medlen Park, Shire Park, Gilbert Park and Kerr Park. "Community, we need your help following a...
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced native returns to help lead County Fair into future
The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Richard Sandoval as the new Deputy Manager for the Merced County Fair. Richard has an extensive history in the fair industry and the Merced community. He first started in the fair industry in 2002, when he joined the Merced County Fair team where he worked until 2018, managing fair-time operations and admissions personnel. In 2010, he joined the Madera District Fair team overseeing their fair-time operations before being named their Deputy Manager in 2015. Prior to joining the fair industry, Richard was in the insurance and banking industry in Merced.
mymotherlode.com
Suspect Arrested for Possession of Stolen Firearm And Drugs
Calaveras, CA– On the evening of December 2nd at about 6:20 PM, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting extra enforcement patrols in the San Andreas area due to reports of increased criminal activity. While on patrol, the deputies observed the driver of a sedan fail to stop at the intersection of Churchhill Road and St.Charles Street. After a stop of the vehicle near the San Andreas Fire Department, driven by driver Vernon Keith Moore, 38 years of age of San Andreas, officers noticed an open bottle of vodka that was within reach of the driver.
