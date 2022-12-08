Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will discuss a plan that would allow more new homes to be built in smaller spaces. It is part of an effort to increase the housing supply in a region with topography and infrastructure limitations. Currently, the minimum lot size in Tuolumne County’s basic Residential-1 zoning areas is 7,500 square feet, or 0.17 acres. The county is considering reducing it to 5,000 square feet. The change is at the recommendation of the Board of Supervisors Housing Policy Committee as a way to increase housing density and the amount of developable land.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO