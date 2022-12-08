ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

 

counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston to bring Uber to base, hiring 100 drivers

Joint Base Charleston to bring Uber to base, hiring 100 drivers. Joint Base Charleston to bring Uber to base, hiring …. Joint Base Charleston to bring Uber to base, hiring 100 drivers. 2YH: Why socialization is important for older adults. Shadowmoss residents frustrated by incomplete flood …. Shadowmoss residents frustrated...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Mixed-use urban neighborhood could be developed at Union Pier site

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re learning more about a plan to develop Union Pier in Downtown Charleston as developers presented early plans and renderings to the city’s planning commission Monday. The main goal is to increase access to the waterfront in the area using interconnected walkways. Plans...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston restaurants dominate Eater Carolinas 2022 Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Eater Carolinas has named three Charleston restaurants among the best new spots in North and South Carolina. The 2022 Eater Awards celebrate “just a few of the new restaurants that have made a major impact on the Carolinas dining scene.”. This year’s awards featured...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Nexton holiday event to collect toys for local children

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-friendly event aimed at collecting new and unwrapped toys for local children will take place this weekend in the Nexton Square Shopping Center. Community members are encouraged to “fill the Unit” with donated toys while enjoying an afternoon of cookie decorating, face painting, and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Summerville to celebrate town’s 175th anniversary

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold a celebration Saturday to commemorate the town’s 175th anniversary. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Gahagan Park, and will feature live music, food vendors, a visit from Santa, jump castles, and more. A fireworks show...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Man accused of stealing $10K from blind neighbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday arrested a man accused of making fraudulent purchases on his blind neighbor’s debit card over the past two years. According to the report, the woman became suspicious in November when she noticed a $40 charge to Martha’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Colleton County home destroyed by space-heater fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe that a space heater sparked the Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home. According to CCFR, crews arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home on Patriot Lane engulfed in flames. The home had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Candidates announced for CCSD special election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three candidates are vying for the open Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees seat, which will be filled in a February 7 Special Election. The seat for District 6 was won by former CCSD member Erica Cokley, who dropped out of the race...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

1 killed in North Charleston auto-pedestrian crash, reports shows

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Mazyck Road. According...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

2 Your Health: Why socialization is important for older adults

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the holidays quickly approaching and the colder weather here to stay, it’s important to make sure the older adults in your life are still socializing. “One of the things we learned during the pandemic is that social isolation is a really big problem...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CCSO: Traffic lights out after crash on Main Road

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Traffic lights in the area of Main Road and River Road on Johns Island were knocked out Monday following car crash. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and involved two vehicles. As a result of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

