Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Related
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston to bring Uber to base, hiring 100 drivers
Joint Base Charleston to bring Uber to base, hiring 100 drivers. Joint Base Charleston to bring Uber to base, hiring …. Joint Base Charleston to bring Uber to base, hiring 100 drivers. 2YH: Why socialization is important for older adults. Shadowmoss residents frustrated by incomplete flood …. Shadowmoss residents frustrated...
counton2.com
Mixed-use urban neighborhood could be developed at Union Pier site
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re learning more about a plan to develop Union Pier in Downtown Charleston as developers presented early plans and renderings to the city’s planning commission Monday. The main goal is to increase access to the waterfront in the area using interconnected walkways. Plans...
counton2.com
Charleston restaurants dominate Eater Carolinas 2022 Awards
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Eater Carolinas has named three Charleston restaurants among the best new spots in North and South Carolina. The 2022 Eater Awards celebrate “just a few of the new restaurants that have made a major impact on the Carolinas dining scene.”. This year’s awards featured...
counton2.com
Nexton holiday event to collect toys for local children
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-friendly event aimed at collecting new and unwrapped toys for local children will take place this weekend in the Nexton Square Shopping Center. Community members are encouraged to “fill the Unit” with donated toys while enjoying an afternoon of cookie decorating, face painting, and...
counton2.com
Summerville to celebrate town’s 175th anniversary
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold a celebration Saturday to commemorate the town’s 175th anniversary. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Gahagan Park, and will feature live music, food vendors, a visit from Santa, jump castles, and more. A fireworks show...
counton2.com
CPD: Man accused of stealing $10K from blind neighbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday arrested a man accused of making fraudulent purchases on his blind neighbor’s debit card over the past two years. According to the report, the woman became suspicious in November when she noticed a $40 charge to Martha’s...
counton2.com
Colleton County home destroyed by space-heater fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe that a space heater sparked the Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home. According to CCFR, crews arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home on Patriot Lane engulfed in flames. The home had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.
counton2.com
Candidates announced for CCSD special election
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three candidates are vying for the open Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees seat, which will be filled in a February 7 Special Election. The seat for District 6 was won by former CCSD member Erica Cokley, who dropped out of the race...
counton2.com
1 killed in North Charleston auto-pedestrian crash, reports shows
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Mazyck Road. According...
counton2.com
2 Your Health: Why socialization is important for older adults
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the holidays quickly approaching and the colder weather here to stay, it’s important to make sure the older adults in your life are still socializing. “One of the things we learned during the pandemic is that social isolation is a really big problem...
counton2.com
Deon Jackson planning to file lawsuit against Berkeley County School District after abrupt firing
Former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is planning to file a lawsuit weeks after his abrupt firing. Deon Jackson planning to file lawsuit against Berkeley …. Former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is planning to file a lawsuit weeks after his abrupt firing. Crash causing major...
counton2.com
CCSO: Traffic lights out after crash on Main Road
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Traffic lights in the area of Main Road and River Road on Johns Island were knocked out Monday following car crash. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and involved two vehicles. As a result of...
Comments / 0