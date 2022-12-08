Read full article on original website
Related
After 7 years, The Witcher 3's next-gen quest finally opens Velen's mysterious locked door
It's all part of a Netflix crossover quest
game-news24.com
The Witcher-inspired card came Gwent and was abandoned by devs
Gwent: The Witcher Card game will not receive a second support in 2024, a CD project-named version released today today said. The new video posted on the official YouTube channel of the games shows it up. The roadmap for Gwent: Witcher Card Game, which was released in October of 2023, also states that the game will receive three new expansions expected in April, July, and September next year. In total, the three sets will have 72 new cards.
Engadget
'The Witcher: Monster Slayer' is shutting down
CD Projekt Red is shutting down The Witcher: Monster Slayer, its Pokémon Go-style mobile title released last year. The game will start winding down at the end of January before going offline for good at the end of June. Unfortunately, that will also mean layoffs. As detailed in a...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
CNET
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Access to Riot Games' Biggest Titles Soon
Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Riot Games' biggest titles, like League of Legends and Valorant, on PC and mobile starting at 1 p.m. PT inn Monday, Dec. 12, Microsoft and Riot Games announced Thursday. Subscribers will gain access to each game's full roster of current and...
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
progameguides.com
How to get Curling Iron Emote in Fortnite
Fortnite Winterfest is rolling out, and Santa's presents are on their way. Some new and interesting Outfits, Emotes, Sprays, and more have been announced, as well as some collaboration content. One such is the Curling Iron Emote. Spread the Winterfest cheer to flex your new emote!. How can you unlock...
progameguides.com
How to see your Twitch 2022 Recap
Want to know who watched you or who you watched on Twitch all year? You need to check out the Twitch 2022 Recap once Twitch releases it. It's not obvious what settings you should have turned on for this, so we made a helpful and easy-to-follow guide that will teach you just that!
progameguides.com
Roblox DBZ Demo Codes (December 2022)
As the DBZ in the name hints at, be prepared to be taken to the world of Dragonball-Z, Roblox action-RPG style! In DBZ Demo, you'll start defeating the rather weak thieves who have invaded Jarf Bozos' private island. But soon, you'll be learning new moves and battling huge bosses, ultimately defeating your mentors in combat to learn devastating Ultimate attacks!
game-news24.com
Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gameplay Trailer Content
At the 2022 Game Awards today, Bungie released the latest trailer for Destiny 2. Lightfall, the upcoming expansion, which will be released on February 28th 2023. The trailer introduces the brand new Focus Strang, the neon-numbernan Neptunian metropolis of Neomuna, and so much more. Destiny 2 has been nominated for...
IGN
Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Launch Cosmetics as Part of New Crossover; Bungie releases a new trailer for Season 19
Two of the biggest AAA titles will be exchanging cosmetics, as part of a new crossover. The two titles in question are Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Bungie's Destiny 2, with the developers unveiling new items to both titles. The cross-over event comes right after Valhalla received its final post-launch...
Comments / 0