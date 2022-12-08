ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

VISTA Careers: County of Chester

The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Corrections Officer I. This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department

Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Today Launches Search for Fourth Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars; Submit Your Nominations Now

The annual VISTA Millennial Superstars Awards Reception & Celebration has become the premier networking event in Chester County. Pictured above is the 2022 event at Penn State Great Valley. In 2019, VISTA Today created VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Council Scouts Deliver 26,137 Pounds of Sustenance to Area Food Banks

Participants in the 2022 Scouting for Food project. Each year the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America participates in the Scouting for Food community drive. Cub Scout packs and Scouts BSA troops place door hangers in their local neighborhoods requesting nonperishable foods and give the homeowners a date they will pick up the food. The Scouts collect the food and deliver the items to their local food banks. Each year, Scouts gather thousands of pounds of food that is distributed to families who need it most in their community.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts 'Grow Their Own' Teachers

West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program. In the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs has dropped significantly, falling by 25 percent according to a federal report. States like Pennsylvania are seeing even more dramatic declines. But West Chester’s PRIZE (Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators) is hoping to change that, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Bentley Systems "Meet the Need" Gift Challenge Raises Over $400,000 for Chester County Food Bank

Photo byChester County Food Bank. To aid the Chester County Food Bank, Bentley Systems challenged local businesses, groups, individuals, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity by pledging $200,000 to match donations starting Oct. 24, 2022, to the “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County's First Woman District Attorney Announces Bid for Judge Seat

Deborah Ryan, the county's first woman District Attorney, is running for the Common Pleas judge seat.Photo byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. The first woman District Attorney of Chester County’s term is up this year, but that’s not stopping Deborah Ryan from continuing her political career. With 20 years of experience as a prosecutor, Ryan is one of 13 candidates running for the position of the county’s Common Pleas Judge, writes Vinny Vella for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility

The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
GLEN MILLS, PA
Chester County, PA
