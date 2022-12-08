Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County OIC Awarded $20,000 to Support Coatesville Work Enclave Program
The Chester County OIC (CCOIC) has been awarded $20,000 for the Work Enclave Program from the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The Work Enclave is a 5-week paid ambassador program for residents in Coatesville to participate in community clean up while learning work readiness skills.
Friends Association Helps Administer Emergency Rental Assistance Funds
The Friends Association will be working with the Chester County Department of Community Development to relaunch the Chester County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) with new eligibility guidelines. The program relaunches Monday, Dec. 12, and includes support for individuals and families facing court-ordered evictions, utility shutoffs or who need security...
VISTA Careers: County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Corrections Officer I. This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of...
Downingtown 12th Grader Starts Nonprofit to Destigmatize Hearing Loss
A senior at Downingtown STEM Academy is using his experience with hearing loss to help others. In addition to being a full-time student, Yaduraj Choudary is the founder of 3 Tiny Bones, a nonprofit that raises awareness about hearing loss, writes Tom Kretschmer for 6ABC. Choudary, who was born with...
New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department
Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
VISTA Today Launches Search for Fourth Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars; Submit Your Nominations Now
The annual VISTA Millennial Superstars Awards Reception & Celebration has become the premier networking event in Chester County. Pictured above is the 2022 event at Penn State Great Valley. In 2019, VISTA Today created VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under...
Around 16 Percent of Bridges in Chester County Are in ‘Poor Condition.’ See Their Locations.
This bridge at North Reeds Rd. in East Brandywine Township is one of many in poor condition. Many bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they are marked as being in poor condition and are in dire need of repairs, writes Joe Brandt for CBS Philadelphia. According to...
Chester County Council Scouts Deliver 26,137 Pounds of Sustenance to Area Food Banks
Participants in the 2022 Scouting for Food project. Each year the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America participates in the Scouting for Food community drive. Cub Scout packs and Scouts BSA troops place door hangers in their local neighborhoods requesting nonperishable foods and give the homeowners a date they will pick up the food. The Scouts collect the food and deliver the items to their local food banks. Each year, Scouts gather thousands of pounds of food that is distributed to families who need it most in their community.
West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts ‘Grow Their Own’ Teachers
West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program. In the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs has dropped significantly, falling by 25 percent according to a federal report. States like Pennsylvania are seeing even more dramatic declines. But West Chester’s PRIZE (Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators) is hoping to change that, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
VISTA Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
5 Chester County Museums & Historical Societies Awarded Grants to Support Culture
Over 161 museums and historical societies across the Keystone State have been awarded a total of nearly $2 million in grants from the PA Historical & Museum Commission. Five of the recipients were in Chester County. Chester County Historical Society, West Chester. Award: $16,956. This private collection is the hub...
Bentley Systems “Meet the Need” Gift Challenge Raises Over $400,000 for Chester County Food Bank
Photo byChester County Food Bank. To aid the Chester County Food Bank, Bentley Systems challenged local businesses, groups, individuals, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity by pledging $200,000 to match donations starting Oct. 24, 2022, to the “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge.
Chester County’s First Woman District Attorney Announces Bid for Judge Seat
Deborah Ryan, the county's first woman District Attorney, is running for the Common Pleas judge seat.Photo byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. The first woman District Attorney of Chester County’s term is up this year, but that’s not stopping Deborah Ryan from continuing her political career. With 20 years of experience as a prosecutor, Ryan is one of 13 candidates running for the position of the county’s Common Pleas Judge, writes Vinny Vella for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Chester County Boasts Six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area
Chester County boasts six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area, according to rankings from Niche.com. To measure the quality and stability of an area’s real estate market, Niche.comtook into account key factors of a location’s housing market, such as home values, taxes, crime rates, and quality of local schools.
Focus on Fundamentals the Key to Wayne-Based Nave Newell’s 30 Years of Success in Land Development
Nave Newell, a multidiscipline consulting firm in Wayne, is celebrating its 30th anniversary of providing civil engineering, land planning, surveying, and landscape architecture services to real estate developers and property owners throughout Greater Philadelphia.
Rustin High Schoolers Collect Over 1,800 Books to Help Those in Need
Rustin High Schoolers who helped collect and organize book donations. Throughout October and November, students and staff from Rustin High School in the West Chester Area School District collected over 1,800 books for the school’s third annual book drive, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch. Books collected...
Attested by Attendees, Malvern Bank’s Gainful Giving Seminar Solidifies Philanthropic Ways of Aiding Others
Earlier this month, Malvern Bank hosted Laura Fredricks, an international consultant, speaker, and best-selling author, for its “Gainful Giving: A Charitable Giving Seminar.”
California-Based Firm Acquires Exton’s Warren Financial Services
A California firm is putting a stake in Chester County. EP Wealth Advisors acquired Exton’s investment advisory firm Warren Financial Services & Associates, closing the deal on Nov. 29, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0