Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit

Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals Sign Dodgers Prospect Guillermo Zuniga

The St. Louis Cardinals signed Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League free agent Guillermo Zuniga to a Major League contract for the 2023 season. The right-hander previously split his six-year minor league career with the Atlanta Braves organization from 2016-17 and the Dodgers from 2018-22. Zuniga was most recently with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022 where he ranked among Texas League leaders in games (48, 2nd) and saves (11, T-3rd).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades

Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

