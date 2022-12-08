Read full article on original website
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Did Padres signing Xander Bogaerts turn Manny Machado into Yankees target?
Outside of the obvious benefits (Red Sox getting worse = Good!), the New York Yankees might’ve celebrated Xander Bogaerts’ 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres a little harder than most MLB franchises. While the Yankees’ budget will be a little more restricted after losing the...
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres
The Padres made yet another move Monday
Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Sean Murphy
The Atlanta Braves made a big splash Monday, trading for catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. After adding Murphy, here's a look at the Braves' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay
A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
Boston Globe
Lou Merloni on WEEI not renewing his contract: ‘It’s not a surprise’
Lou Merloni addressed the news that his 11-year run as a full-time weekday host at WEEI is coming to an end on Monday. During the opening segment of “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” the former Red Sox infielder said his contract — set to expire at the end of the year — was not renewed by the station.
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit
Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry lives on; Sox still better team in 21st century (Editorial)
The rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees is as much a part of New England culture as baked beans and summers on Cape Cod. It’s been that way for more than 100 years and will likely remain that way for 100 more. The 21st century...
Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts
A reunion could be necessary after losing out on Bogaerts
Red Sox Interested In Japanese Star With 101 MPH Fastball To Bolster Rotation
The Boston Red Sox lost out on the top Japanese pitcher on the market, but could still pursue a flamethrower from the NPB with genuine upside.
Red Sox Fans Will Absolutely Love What New Closer Kenley Jansen Said About Team
It sure sounds like Red Sox Nation will love Jansen
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Swinging Big Deal For Promising Marlins All-Star
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do
GoLocalProv
Former Red Sox Infielder and PC Great Merloni Out at WEEI, According to Reports
Former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI according to reports. Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini reported MassLive. Merloni is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11 years; Fauria, who...
WNBA star for ‘merchant of death’ is not a fair trade (Commentary)
New York Yankees home run champion Aaron Judge signed back with the Bronx Bombers for $360 million. The Boston Red Sox’ favorite shortstop inked a $280 million deal to play elsewhere in San Diego. But it was a WNBA star that made the headlines this week after being traded for one of Russia’s scarier assets, Viktor Bout.
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Dodgers Prospect Guillermo Zuniga
The St. Louis Cardinals signed Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League free agent Guillermo Zuniga to a Major League contract for the 2023 season. The right-hander previously split his six-year minor league career with the Atlanta Braves organization from 2016-17 and the Dodgers from 2018-22. Zuniga was most recently with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022 where he ranked among Texas League leaders in games (48, 2nd) and saves (11, T-3rd).
WEEI shakeup has Lou Merloni out, Christian Fauria to midday (report)
WEEI is shaking up its lineup heading into the new year. Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini according to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn. Merloni, the former Red Sox infielder from Framingham, is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11...
Yardbarker
Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades
Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
