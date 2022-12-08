Read full article on original website
Related
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get? Our map shows snowfall projections for your town this week.
A winter storm is brewing for the region on Thursday and Friday, and forecasters are formulating their projections for snowfall totals. Forecasts will likely fluctuate before the storm arrives during the day Thursday. The Lehigh Valley may be caught along the shifting line between snow, sleet and freezing rain. As...
Lehigh Valley weather: Snow, sleet, freezing rain? Narrowing the focus for Thursday into Friday
UPDATE: Lehigh Valley weather: Wintry mix expected, winter storm watch issued for Poconos. A bad storm is coming for Thursday and Friday, but how much precipitation and what form - snow, sleet or rain - depends on where you live, forecasts show. The Interstate 78 corridor in the Lehigh Valley...
Lehigh Valley weather: Wintry mix expected, winter storm watch issued for Poconos
A storm system remained on track Tuesday evening to bring a mix of precipitation, beginning with snow, to the Lehigh Valley on Thursday into Friday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the southern Pocono Mountains in Carbon and Monroe counties, with 3 to 7 inches of snow plus one-tenth of an inch of ice possible and winds gusting as high as 40 mph. “Travel could be very difficult,” the watch in effect for Thursday morning through Friday morning states. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
Lehigh Valley weather: Chance of a white Christmas in 2022? Local forecasters are optimistic.
It’s been 10 years since the Lehigh Valley had a true white Christmas. Local forecasters are optimistic that could change in 2022. A white Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25. And though songs may wistfully recall the silent majesty of a winter’s morn, it doesn’t happen as often as you may think around here.
county17.com
Meteorologists: Blizzard just getting started as up to 17 inches of snow possible near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There might not be much in the way of snow yet, but the storm is just getting started, meteorologists said. A blizzard warning is in effect now through 5 a.m. Thursday as the largest impact of this winter storm is expected today and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain
Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
iBerkshires.com
Saturday Night Storm Expected to Drop 1-3 Inches Over County
*Update for Sunday afternoon from NWS: Snowfall rates may reach between one half and three quarters of an inch per hour by early afternoon in this area. This will increase the potential for hazardous travel conditions through early this afternoon, including snow covered roadways and poor visibilities. Motorists are urged...
Crippling blizzard brings whiteout conditions as major winter storm barrels through northern Plains
A blizzard is barreling through the north bringing a major ice storm and heavy snow to the Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas and southwestern Minnesota.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort
A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
Winter storm watch: It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota
Snow, rain, freezing rain, sleet, sneat and maybe even lightning and thunder. It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota as a potent winter storm arrives Tuesday and lingers through at least Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for areas that it is most...
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
Major winter storm pounds California's Sierra Nevada with 5 feet of snow and 165 mph wind gust
A massive winter storm blasted the Sierra Nevada mountains over the weekend with up to 5 feet of snow and wind gusts along ridgetops reaching triple-digit speeds that would match major hurricanes.
Next Storm May Finally Bring Several Inches of Snow to Green Parts of CNY
We're more than a week into December and parts of Central New York are still green. But Mother Nature may finally bring some snow this weekend. Western and Northern New York have plenty of the white stuff after getting dumped on last month in a record snowstorm. Parts of Buffalo had to shovel out from under more than 6 feet. Northern Oneida County even saw more than a foot in certain places in mid-November.
Don’t blame The Grinch. Christmas tree shortage prompts closure for Lehigh Valley farm.
A popular Lehigh Valley Christmas tree farm has once again ended its holiday season early. Unangst Tree Farms last year around this time had to call it quits after being inundated with folks hunting for trees. The same scenario has appeared to happen again this year for the popular farm along Route 512 in East Allen Township.
Code Blue advisory set for Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Code Blue has been placed for two days in the City of Wilkes-Barre. According to Mayor George C. Brown, the city will have a code blue beginning Monday evening, December 12 through the morning of Tuesday, December 13 due to severe cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is […]
KEYC
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
Reimagining Lehigh Valley’s main streets: What 17 downtowns are doing to stay vital
If small downtown businesses were struggling to compete against e-commerce and big-box stores, the aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic threaten to deliver these businesses their death blows. Now they face labor shortages, supply chain issues and a troubling lack of foot traffic during this year’s holiday season.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0