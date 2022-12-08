O'Hare Airport named Best Airport in North America for the 19th year in a row

O'Hare Airport has won another award.

The Chicago Department of Aviation announced Global Traveler magazine named O'Hare Airport as the Best Airport in North America for the 19th year in a row.

Ken Goldstein of KJG International Consulting said OAG, formerly the official aviation guide, says O'Hare is one of the best connected airports in the world.

"They came back and said that O'Hare is the strongest and best megahub in North America," Goldstein said.

He said that on a busy day, O'Hare can handle 43,000 flight connections.

"They, by far and away, are the best in North America. They lead down Dallas, Atlanta, Seattle, Denver, etc.," Goldstein said.

Global Traveler survey evaluated O'Hare on dining options and the overall travel experience.