Rafael Devers posts heartfelt goodbye message to Xander Bogaerts
Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts both joined the Red Sox organization when they were 16 years old and blossomed into superstars.
Now, only one of them remains.
Devers posted a heartfelt farewell message to Bogaerts Thursday on Instagram, thanking the shortstop for his mentorship. The Padres signed Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal late Wednesday night.
“Thank you for teaching me many things. I will always admire you as a person and as the best baseball player. You are a role model,” wrote Devers.
With Bogaerts gone, all eyes turn towards Devers, who’s set to become a free agent next year. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best left-handed sluggers in the game, averaging 33 home runs and 107 RBI with an .854 OPS in six big league seasons.
With youth on his side, it’s not far-fetched to expect Devers to command a long-term contract in the $400 million range. The Red Sox have reportedly offered Devers a contract worth $200 million, which falls far short of his market value.
Back in Spring Training, the Red Sox extended Devers an eight-year offer for $168 million, the Globe reported last summer.
The biggest contract the Red Sox have ever given a homegrown star was their eight-year, $110 million commitment to Dustin Pedroia in 2013. Obviously, it will take a lot more to retain Devers.
