The family of a Youngstown homicide victim will be raising the reward for information leading to the conviction of those who shot and killed the victim in October. The family of 29-year-old Aaron Rogers III will be holding a meeting with the Youngstown Police Department on the morning of Thursday, December 15, during which they will reveal the new reward amount. Currently, the reward is $5,000.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO