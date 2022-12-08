Read full article on original website
Recount gives incumbent Mahoning Commissioner election win
The official results in the race for Mahoning County Commissioner show incumbent Democrat Carol Rimedio-Righetti beating Republican Challenger Geno DiFabio by 130 votes. Since the margin of victory was within one-half-of-one percent, an automatic recount was mandated, the results of which were released on Tuesday. That tedious process began Wednesday...
Mahoning County employee gets job back after being wrongly terminated
A Mahoning County employee who was fired within his probationary period has been reinstated to his position Tuesday. Ricky Morrison began working for the county maintenance department on September 12 and was terminated in early December after he was allegedly seen sitting with Republican challenger Geno DiFabio during a November 28 elections board meeting. After Tuesday's final recount for the commissioner's position, incumbent Democratic candidate Carol Rimedio-Righetti won the race for Commissioners by 130 votes.
Austintown Trustee absent from meeting as petitioners seek to remove him from office
People asking for signatures to remove Austintown Trustee Steve Kent from office say they are receiving support from the community. 21 News wanted to ask Kent about the petitions, but he was not at Monday night's meeting. The chairman of the board explained a family member of Kent's had surgery.
Years Ago | December 14th
Vindicator file photo / December 13, 1985 | Stu Wise, second from right, manager of ComDoc, distributor of 3M products in the Youngstown area, presented new 3M desk-top photocopiers to area community agencies at the United Way office 37 years ago. Receiving the machines were, from left, Robert Christian, director of the Youngstown Area Community Action Council; Linda Canella, director of the Women, Infants and Children Program; Nancy Cox of the Camp Fire Council and Judy Rogers, executive director of the YWCA.
Youngstown Councilwomen announce free family ham dinner giveaway
Two members of Youngstown City Council are working with a local business and community organization to offer free ham dinners for the holiday season. Sixth Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis and Fifth Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally announced that 140 dinners are being assembled that will include a ham, apple pie, cans of corn and beans, as well as a box of hot chocolate.
Youngstown trash pick up will not be adjusted for holidays this year
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, the Youngstown Department of Works announced that residential garbage collection with not be affected by the holidays. The city will be following normal trash pickup days this year. Residents are reminded to place trash cans at the curb the...
Warren Council to consider fixing busy streets, sidewalks, pedestrian bridge
Warren City Council is being asked to consider major projects that would impact travelers in the city. Council member at-large Ken MacPherson has introduced legislation to make improvements to sidewalks and busy streets, as well as replace the pedestrian bridge over the Mahoning River in Packard Park. Included in the...
Calcutta Fire Department invited to one-year anniversary of Kentucky tornado
Calcutta and Hanover Township Firefighters were invited to attend the one-year anniversary of the destructive tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. The day began with a memorial walk from ground zero to the courthouse, followed by a ceremony at Graves County High School with Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear. Calcutta Fire Chief, Dave...
Mahoning County Dog Warden out of kennels for medium, large dogs, ask public for help
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is calling on the public for help after reporting that they are out of kennels for medium and large breed dogs. The Dog Warden describes this as a "very urgent situation" and says they currently have 88 dogs with 99% of them being strays no one has claimed.
Norcia Bakery issues recall on its pepperoni rolls due to miscalculation of approved ingredients
Norcia Bakery has issued a recall on its original pepperoni rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients during the manufacturing process. The recalled products were produced in 12-ounce bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale in retail stores in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne and Carrollton Counties.
More than 30 Sharon businesses seek your vote in new holiday window display contest
The City of Sharon has a new effort to encourage businesses to decorate their windows for the holidays and bring people downtown to look at those windows. City officials have started a new contest allowing people to vote for their favorite window displays. The inaugural Sharon City Business Holiday Display...
Trumbull Sheriff's canine officer dies after cancer battle
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office lost a dedicated member of the force on Monday. K-9 officer Lord was a member of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department since 2019, and died after a short battle with cancer. The Trumbull County Sheriff's Facebook stated: "We are heartbroken. We lost one of our...
Police tase Warren man refusing to leave Niles bar
Police say they used a taser on a Warren man who refused to leave a Niles bar early Sunday. Now that man has been given a jail sentence and ordered never to step foot into the bar again. Officers say 26-year-old Quin’daz Stubbs refused to take his hands out of...
Western Reserve Road to close between Market St. and Southern Blvd.
The Mahoning County Engineer's Office is announcing the latest rounds of road adjustment for Western Reserve Road. Western Reserve Road between Southern Blvd. and Market Street will be closed to through traffic between 7 a.m. through 5:30 pm daily, Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, December 19-22, and again from January 2 through February 10.
New Middletown woman who hid infant's remains seeks release from prison
A New Middletown woman serving a three-year prison term after the body of newborn baby was found under a sink is asking a judge to release her early. A judicial release hearing is scheduled on Monday before Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Donofrio for 36-year-old Savannah Marie Devlin.
Family of Youngstown homicide victim to raise reward for info leading to conviction of suspects
The family of a Youngstown homicide victim will be raising the reward for information leading to the conviction of those who shot and killed the victim in October. The family of 29-year-old Aaron Rogers III will be holding a meeting with the Youngstown Police Department on the morning of Thursday, December 15, during which they will reveal the new reward amount. Currently, the reward is $5,000.
Driver killed in Bazetta Township pickup truck crash
One person is dead following a pickup truck crash in Bazetta Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Sean Ganzhorn of Aurora, Ohio was killed when his Ford F350 went into a ditch and struck two trees at a curve along State Route 46 at 1:35 a.m. Sunday. State...
Austintown Police say ATV struck cruiser during chase
A 20-year-old Austintown man is accused of leading township police on an ATV chase early Saturday. An officer says he began following the ATV closely followed by a Jeep south on Route 46 from New Road shortly before 3 o’clock in the morning. According to a police report, the...
Train crashes into car along tracks in Youngstown
A section of road on Youngstown's east side was blocked after an accident involving a train. The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday along Valley Street. Authorities and witnesses say a southbound Norfolk Southern train hit an empty car that had been left on the tracks. The train's crew...
Two secretly indicted for overdose death of Canfield mother of two
Two people have been secretly indicted for allegedly supplying the drugs that caused the fatal overdose of an Canfield mother or two. Anthony Harris, 39, of Warren has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest one week ago on charges of involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in fentanyl, and corrupting another with drugs.
