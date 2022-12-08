Read full article on original website
Palouse Man Gets Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case
COLFAX - The 19-year-old Palouse man who pleaded guilty to child molestation received a Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative on Friday. Kaleb Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department in August for molesting a 13-year-old girl. Gibler pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Gibler has no...
Spokane Police Arrest Two Juveniles in Connection to Series of Gun Store Burglaries
SPOKANE - Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in connection to multiple gun store smash and grab burglaries that took place over Thanksgiving weekend. According to the SPD, several of the firearms that were taken in the burglaries have been recovered. According to a release from the SPD, over Thanksgiving...
8 girls believed to be underage wives of Mormon fundamentalist found in Spokane; woman faces kidnapping charge
SPOKANE — An Arizona woman has been ordered home to face federal charges after she was arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Moretta...
Spokane Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Idaho County for the Second Time in Four Months
IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, December 3, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a single vehicle accident on Highway 162 in Idaho County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 59-year-old Stacia Hewlett, of Spokane, WA.
Spokane Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Fired Multiple Shots Near Riverfront Park Tuesday Morning
SPOKANE - On the morning of Tuesday, December 6 at approximately 7:45 a.m., the Spokane Police Department received multiple calls regarding a man shooting a gun in the air in the area of Howard and Spokane Falls Blvd. According to a media release from the Spokane Police Department, no one...
Spokane council to debate legality of sheriff's actions at Camp Hope
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich followed through on plans shared with The Center Square earlier this week to issue notices to Camp Hope residents that the site will soon be closed, and that drew an immediate reaction from some Spokane city councilors. An executive session at a special meeting on...
