Spokane, WA

Palouse Man Gets Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case

COLFAX - The 19-year-old Palouse man who pleaded guilty to child molestation received a Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative on Friday. Kaleb Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department in August for molesting a 13-year-old girl. Gibler pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Gibler has no...
PALOUSE, WA
Spokane Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Idaho County for the Second Time in Four Months

IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, December 3, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a single vehicle accident on Highway 162 in Idaho County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 59-year-old Stacia Hewlett, of Spokane, WA.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Lewiston, ID
