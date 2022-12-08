Read full article on original website
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Play Opens Dec. 16 At Elkhart Civic Theatre
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will perform “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will be Dec. 16, 17, and 18 at the Bristol Opera House. The play is directed by Dave Dufour, assisted by Demarée Dufour-Noneman, with music direction and accompaniment by Karen Huff and vocal direction by Trish Habegger. The play is adapted by Joe Landry with a musical score by Kevin Connors.
Melba L. Hamman
Melba L. Hamman, 82, Plymouth, died Dec. 7, 2022, in Plymouth. Melba was born Oct. 26, 1940. She married Kenneth G. Hamman on June 15, 1957, and he preceded her in death. Melba is survived by her sons, Terry Hamman, Plymouth and Jerry Hamman (Greta Schrimsher), Plymouth; her brothers, Bill Hollar, Argos, Jim Hollar, Argos and Carl (Clara) Hollar, Argos; and a grandson.
Tippecanoe Audubon Society To Hold Free Birdwatching Event
NORTH MANCHESTER — Tippecanoe Audubon Society will offer a relaxing holiday experience the whole family can enjoy, with a birdwatching event open to the public, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 31, at Limitless Park, 1598 Park Ave., Winona Lake. Telescopes and experienced observers will help you observe...
Great Turnout For Leesburg Candelaria
The Leesburg Candelaria and Christmas party were quite a success this year, with more than 30 people anxiously awaiting Santa’s arrival right at 6 p.m. at the old Leesburg firehouse. Volunteers from Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club and one of the local Boy Scout troops took the time to...
North Webster Community Public Library — Cookbook Club To Make Christmas Cookies
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need to have a library card to participate in any of these events. Adult Events. Cookbook Club, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. This month’s theme is Christmas cookies. Come...
Evelyn A. Mackaben — UPDATED
Evelyn A. Mackaben, 98, Winona Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Evelyn was born May 11, 1924. She married Louis W. Mackaben on July 2, 1949. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Ed), Warsaw; son, Dan (Valerie), Georgia; three grandchildren; and three...
Rex Harold Hoffman
Rex Harold Hoffman, 87, Warsaw, died at 11:23 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. He was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Fort Wayne, to Mildred Carol (Cole) Hoffman and Freeman E. Hoffman. At the young age of 24, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Carolyn Sue McKibbin. He married her on July 5, 1959. They were blessed with two daughters and shared everything in their lives for the next 63 years of their marriage.
Bell Memorial Public Library To Host Free Christmas Movie Showing
MENTONE — Bell Memorial Public Library will be showing “The Polar Express” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in their large conference room. This is a free event. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. Please contact Pat Lancet at [email protected], Natalie Salazar at [email protected] or call (574) 893-3200.
Milford Public Library — Take A look At The New Holiday Books
MILFORD — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas and nothing makes the holidays quite as enjoyable as sipping a hot beverage, snuggling into a comfy chair and reading a good holiday book. Take a look at the new holiday fiction that includes “The Christmas Hummingbird” by Davis Bunn; “The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas” by James Patterson and Tad Safran and “Holiday Romance” by Catherine Walsh. New adult nonfiction titles are “Christmas Ornaments” by CICO Books and “The Eco-Christmas Craft Book” by Marrianne Miall. The teen and children’s departments also have many new holiday titles to check out.
Lucy B. Baney — PENDING
Lucy Baney, 96, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Jack H. Brunkhart
Jack Brunkhart, 69, Churubusco, died Dec. 8, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 27, 1953. He married Trudy Brunkhart; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Stacy Brunkhart; his son, Patrick (Jessica) Brunkhart; two grandchildren; two sisters, Susan (Herb) Shanyfelt and Aldena (Wayne Baysinger) Avery; and his brother, Steven (Diana) Brunkhart.
Tiffany Jo Messner
Tiffany Jo Messner, 34, Goshen, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Tiffany was born July 30, 1988. She is survived by her parents; and two sisters, Toni L. (Steve) Terry, Milford and Nicole (Emily) Rutledge, LaGrange. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary G. Probst — UPDATED
Mary G. Probst, 99, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor Assisted Living, Plymouth. Mary was born May 16, 1923. She married Ernest G. Probst on Jan. 22, 1943, and he preceded her in death. Mary is survived by her children, Janet Probst (Karen Wells), Berkeley,...
Pamela A Chaplin — PENDING
Pamela Ann Chaplin, 72, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
Manchester University Announces $20M Expansion In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE — Manchester University President Dave McFadden announced Monday, Dec. 12, that Manchester University is investing more than $20 million in its health science hub in Fort Wayne. “Our health care offerings in Fort Wayne are growing, and we need more space,” he said. “Manchester University Fort Wayne...
Richard ‘Dick’ E. Strozewski
Richard “Dick” E. Strozewski, 77, Plymouth, died Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. Richard was born Aug. 11, 1945. On Aug. 10, 1968, he was united in marriage to Rita Hunneshagen; she survives. Richard is also survived by his son, Rodney (Sheryl) Strozewski, South...
William Barnhart
William “Bill” Barnhart, 71, Churubusco, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born on May 12, 1951. Bill was married to Kathlene (Alter) Kienzler on Dec. 3, 1994. She preceded him in death. His surviving relatives include his daughter, Linda (Greg...
Pauline ‘Polly’ Clark
Pauline Evelyn Clark, 96, died Dec. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Home, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 18, 1926. Polly married Willard Lloyd Clark on Feb. 3, 1946; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia K. Croussore, Susan M. Clark and Patricia Jean (Keith)...
Jared Davis Scarberry
Jared Davis Scarberry, 18, Bourbon, died at 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his residence Bourbon. Jared was born Feb. 20, 2004. On Sept. 17, 2022, Jared married Kaitlynn Gillum; she survives in Bourbon. Jared is also survived by his father, Joshua (Jessica Richardson) Scarberry, Mentone; mother, Miranda Daniels,...
Julie Ann Varab — PENDING
Julie Ann (Wilson) Varab, 52, died at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Region Medical Center, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
