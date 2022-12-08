MILFORD — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas and nothing makes the holidays quite as enjoyable as sipping a hot beverage, snuggling into a comfy chair and reading a good holiday book. Take a look at the new holiday fiction that includes “The Christmas Hummingbird” by Davis Bunn; “The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas” by James Patterson and Tad Safran and “Holiday Romance” by Catherine Walsh. New adult nonfiction titles are “Christmas Ornaments” by CICO Books and “The Eco-Christmas Craft Book” by Marrianne Miall. The teen and children’s departments also have many new holiday titles to check out.

