ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 64

Sean Gentry
5d ago

The government needs to stay out of marriage period. And this bill would do that. And nobody is forcing anything on anybody. This assumption is insinuating prejudice. Nothing more and nothing less.

Reply
4
Related
RadarOnline

DENIED! Federal Judge Rejects Former WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Request To Withdraw Subpoena

A federal judge denied former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s request to withdraw a subpoena issued against her regarding the Biden Administration’s alleged conspiracy to censor conservative voices on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development came on Friday when United States Magistrate Ivan Davis rejected Psaki’s request to quash the subpoena.Davis also reportedly said he was “unimpressed” with the former White House press secretary’s argument, and ordered the issue be sent back to Louisiana where the case – alongside the state of Missouri – was first brought against the Biden Administration.Psaki initially filed her request in Alexandria, Virginia and...
LOUISIANA STATE
SheKnows

Mitch McConnell’s Respect For Marriage Act Vote Goes Against His Own Marriage to Elaine Chao

One of the most perplexing things to come out of the Senate’s passing of legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the Respect for Marriage Act is Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell voting against it. As a Republican, it might be obvious that he didn’t want to codify marriage equality into federal law, but his union to Elaine Chao falls under the second category: interracial marriage.  Chao was the first Asian-American woman to hold a position in a presidential cabinet as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation. She is an accomplished woman in her own right, but her husband seems to be...
KENTUCKY STATE
Law & Crime

‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
TEXAS STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
The Independent

Voices: I used to think Nancy Pelosi was everything wrong with Washington. Wow, was I wrong

Nancy Pelosi has never been particularly popular outside Washington. Like most of Congress, she has low approval ratings and high disapproval ratings. Many conservatives see her as the embodiment of out-of-touch California liberalism that triggers outrage, but liberals see her as part of an old guard that is much less left-wing than they are. Meanwhile, much of America saw her as unwilling to let go of power. I say this because at one time or another, I shared all these views. As a young man inspired by Barack Obama’s soaring rhetoric about bridging larger divides, I found Pelosi’s establishment-style politics...
NEVADA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy