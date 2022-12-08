ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus man shares his bladder cancer story, stays involved in community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Finding out you have cancer can be the scariest event of your life. But Danny Ginter said he wasn’t that scared when he found out he had bladder cancer in 2019. Before and after having cancer, Danny was and is heavily involved in the Columbus community. This is the story of how he beat cancer and continues to live his life to the fullest.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Remembering Kamarie Holland one year later

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— One year ago today, a five-year-old girl was reported missing from a Columbus home. The same day she was reported missing, her body was found just before midnight in a Phenix City house. Her name was Kamarie Holland. Last year Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said this case started as a […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter retiring; Columbus Council appoints new senior judge, two assistants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Major changes are coming to Columbus Recorder’s Court in the new year.  Senior Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter will be retiring at the end of the month.   Tuesday morning Columbus Council appointed local attorney David Ranieri to replace Hunter. The vote was unanimous. Ranieri is a veteran of the Army JAG corps […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Two injured in shooting at Arlington Drive

UPDATE 12/14/22 9:31 a.m.: The injuries in this shooting were non-life-threatening, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say one man was shot and the other was grazed by a bullet. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two injured. Police received a call regarding a shooting at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Phenix City double homicide suspect escaped a possible murder conviction in 2015 bar shooting when witness refused to testify

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The man in custody for the Phenix City riverwalk double homicide has been in the Russell County Court system before. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, had a prior criminal history that resulted in a 2019 Russell County Circuit Court conviction and an Alabama prison sentence. Daniels was convicted in a 2015 […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway on Arlington Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting leaving two injured is under investigation, says Columbus Police Department. According to officials, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Arlington Drive. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Wild raccoon attacks Columbus police officer and woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus police officer and a woman were attacked by a raccoon over the weekend. On Dec. 10, Columbus police responded to a woman injured in a raccoon attack around St. Elmo Drive. While helping the woman, the officer was also attacked by the raccoon. Both the woman and officer were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

FOUND: Columbus police looking for parents of found 3-year-old

UPDATE 11:24 a.m. 12/10/2022— Police say the parents of the child have been located. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parents of a three-year-old. According to police, the child was found around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Saint Mary’s Road near I-185. Anyone with information on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Armed robbery at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An armed robbery took place at a Texaco gas station at 1708 Wynnton Road this evening. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department were at the crime scene conducting their investigation. The department says the alleged suspect had a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Harris County bus driver sets record behind the wheel

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— One local bus driver has seen four generations of students pass through her doors. That is more generations than any other bus driver in Harris County. Sandy Sturges first started driving buses for the Harris County School District (HCSD) on Oct. 1, 1977. This year marks her 45th year ensuring her […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified

UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA

