4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
WTVM
Man accused of street racing crash that killed CSU athlete pleads not guilty
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man accused of a street racing crash - resulting in the death of a Phenix City native and Columbus State University basketball player - has pleaded not guilty. An arraignment was scheduled for James D. Paige on December 14, however, Paige entered a plea of...
wrbl.com
Columbus man shares his bladder cancer story, stays involved in community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Finding out you have cancer can be the scariest event of your life. But Danny Ginter said he wasn’t that scared when he found out he had bladder cancer in 2019. Before and after having cancer, Danny was and is heavily involved in the Columbus community. This is the story of how he beat cancer and continues to live his life to the fullest.
Remembering Kamarie Holland one year later
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— One year ago today, a five-year-old girl was reported missing from a Columbus home. The same day she was reported missing, her body was found just before midnight in a Phenix City house. Her name was Kamarie Holland. Last year Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said this case started as a […]
Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter retiring; Columbus Council appoints new senior judge, two assistants
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Major changes are coming to Columbus Recorder’s Court in the new year. Senior Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter will be retiring at the end of the month. Tuesday morning Columbus Council appointed local attorney David Ranieri to replace Hunter. The vote was unanimous. Ranieri is a veteran of the Army JAG corps […]
Columbus: Two injured in shooting at Arlington Drive
UPDATE 12/14/22 9:31 a.m.: The injuries in this shooting were non-life-threatening, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say one man was shot and the other was grazed by a bullet. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two injured. Police received a call regarding a shooting at […]
WTVM
Domestic dispute leads to chase, shooting on US Hwy 80 in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that led to a chase and shooting on Alabama US Hwy 80. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the incident happened on US Highway 80 and Alabama 51. The chase involved a male suspect chasing a...
Phenix City double homicide suspect escaped a possible murder conviction in 2015 bar shooting when witness refused to testify
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The man in custody for the Phenix City riverwalk double homicide has been in the Russell County Court system before. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, had a prior criminal history that resulted in a 2019 Russell County Circuit Court conviction and an Alabama prison sentence. Daniels was convicted in a 2015 […]
WTVM
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway on Arlington Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting leaving two injured is under investigation, says Columbus Police Department. According to officials, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Arlington Drive. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
Children to receive free bikes and toys at Phenix City giveaway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A group of volunteers and sponsors will be holding the fifth annual Phenix City Christmas community-wide toy and bike giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. It will take place at Meadowlane Park, located at 709 Meadowlane Dr. in Phenix City. The toys and bikes are for […]
WTVM
Columbus woman, officer recovering after raccoon attack on St. Elmo Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer and woman are recovering after a raccoon attack. On Saturday, December 10, an officer responded to the area of St. Elmo Drive in Columbus after a woman was attacked by the animal. While giving the woman a hand, the officer was also...
wrbl.com
Residents at Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park continue to face challenges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park are facing another challenge. They have been told that they will not be individually billed for their water usage but instead, as a whole and the total price will be divided among all residents. They have faced...
Complete coverage: Columbus man in custody, charged with double murder along the Phenix City riverwalk
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Police say they have the killer six days after Darrely Harris, 40, and John Burkus, 32, were killed in broad daylight along the riverwalk. That man, police say, is 29-year-old Damon Daniels, Jr., of Columbus. “He was that person of interest that you saw that we put out for the […]
Wild raccoon attacks Columbus police officer and woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus police officer and a woman were attacked by a raccoon over the weekend. On Dec. 10, Columbus police responded to a woman injured in a raccoon attack around St. Elmo Drive. While helping the woman, the officer was also attacked by the raccoon. Both the woman and officer were […]
FOUND: Columbus police looking for parents of found 3-year-old
UPDATE 11:24 a.m. 12/10/2022— Police say the parents of the child have been located. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parents of a three-year-old. According to police, the child was found around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Saint Mary’s Road near I-185. Anyone with information on […]
Man accused of Phenix City riverwalk double homicide makes first court appearance
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man accused of a double homicide on the Phenix City riverwalk made his first court appearance Monday morning. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. WRBL was the only media outlet in the courtroom during Daniels’ 72-hour hearing. Daniels […]
The Salvation Army of Columbus looking to fill 450 more Angel Tree wish lists
COLUMBUS, Ga./PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— As the season of gift-giving approaches, children of all ages look forward to unwrapping their gifts left under the tree. This year, The Salvation Army is looking to alleviate holiday shopping hardships for 445 Columbus and Phenix City families. However, there is still a great need for donations. The Salvation […]
BREAKING: Armed robbery at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An armed robbery took place at a Texaco gas station at 1708 Wynnton Road this evening. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department were at the crime scene conducting their investigation. The department says the alleged suspect had a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
Phenix City double homicide investigation continues; Riverwalk users express some safety concerns
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — It has been five days since two men were gunned down in broad daylight on the Phenix City riverwalk. Phenix City police tell us that there has not been an arrest in the shooting deaths of John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40. Hours after the double homicide Phenix […]
Harris County bus driver sets record behind the wheel
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— One local bus driver has seen four generations of students pass through her doors. That is more generations than any other bus driver in Harris County. Sandy Sturges first started driving buses for the Harris County School District (HCSD) on Oct. 1, 1977. This year marks her 45th year ensuring her […]
UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified
UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
