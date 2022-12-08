Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Suspect in fatal Fairfield Walmart shooting expected to appear in court
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The suspect in a deadly Fairfield Walmart shooting that took place in May was expected to appear in court Tuesday but the hearing was moved to January 31. Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton is accused of shooting and killing someone inside the Walmart Supercenter in...
Moraine Police arrest 3 men with possible connection to thefts around Montgomery County
MORAINE — Moraine Police Department may have arrested three men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Kettering and Miami Township. Kettering and Miami Township Police both posted on Facebook asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects or the white vehicle used to drive away from the scene. The posts were published Monday morning.
Fox 19
Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County K9 officer was arrested over the weekend and is charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in November, according to Hamilton County deputies. Holmes allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her wrists, and headbutted her, according to court documents. Deputies say William...
Police: Several cars stolen in Dayton reportedly connected
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, around 8:06 a.m. a silver Kia was stolen and crashed into a parked car on Oxford and Salem avenues.
WLWT 5
Police responding to an vehicle theft on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Police responding to an vehicle theft on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
18-year-old indicted after Middletown police chase, crash into apartment building
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -A 18-year-old suspect was indicted Monday in connection with a Middletown police chase that ended with a crash into an apartment building in July, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. Fornshell says that on July 22, Ja’Daquan Daniels led police on a chase in a stolen...
HCSO deputy arrested for domestic violence, fourth officer arrest in one month
A Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 44-year-old male...
WKRC
Crews use police dogs, drones and sonar to search for missing Clermont County man
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Search and rescue crews looked all weekend for a local man who has disappeared. Monday marks six days since Tommy Mills, who has autism, went missing. Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman says Ohio LandSAR, the volunteer search group working with police to help find...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured after triple shooting scatters into multiple crime scenes
CINCINNATI — Two people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a triple shooting in Roselawn that scattered into multiple crime scenes on Tuesday. According to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, police are at the scene of a triple shooting that occurred in Roselawn. Police say...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported assault with injuries, Anderson Township on Stonegate Drive
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported assault with injuries in Anderson Township on Stonegate Drive. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A person was shot last night in Colerain. The Victim was taken to the hospital. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge Trail. Love says that...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of reported shooting on Reading Road in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported shooting on Reading Road in Bond Hill. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Man arrested during Huber Heights neighborhood check
Dyson has a prior conviction for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon which is a Felony 1, he is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to Huber Heights Police.
Missing packages found dumped at Dayton Mall; police investigating
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Miami Township police are asking the public for help in an investigation into missing Amazon packages found at the Dayton Mall on Sunday. Officers responded to the Dayton Mall regarding several discarded packages, a spokesperson for the police department said in a social media post. It...
WKRC
Warren County man sentenced for raping, molesting children
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for raping and molesting children for a seven-year period. John Reynolds must also register as a Tier III sex offender. Reynolds pleaded guilty to one count of rape and three counts of gross...
WLWT 5
Large police presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Cincinnati and Norwood police have a large presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood, Tuesday evening. Police have shut down a stretch of Montgomery Road in front of Paycor headquarters following reports of a shooting in the area. Traffic is being rerouted. No information has been confirmed...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after one person shot in Groesbeck neighborhood
GROESBECK, Ohio — Hamilton County Dispatch says police are at the scene of a reported shooting in Groesbeck, Monday night. Colerain police responded to the 9000 block of Cross Ridge Trail at approximately 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police at the scene say one person suffered a...
WLWT 5
Butler County auditor on trial accused of misusing power; Defense says there's no evidence of trading favors
An elected official accused of misusing his position for political gain is now on trial. Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds is charged with several charges including bribery, unlawful interest in a public contract and unlawful use of authority. Reynolds has denied any wrongdoing calling this a political witch hunt. Reynolds...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman details near abduction during 911 call
CINCINNATI — On a Sunday afternoon in October, Cincinnati police detectives said a man tried to abduct a woman walking along Seymour Avenue in the city's Carthage neighborhood. Immediately afterward, the victim described the situation to a 911 dispatcher. "I was walking to the store here and a guy...
