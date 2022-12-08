ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Charles Barkley’s latest take on Heat? ‘They need to start over’; Lowry out vs. Clippers

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

In what seems like almost an annual call from the entertaining TNT analyst and former NBA All-Star, Charles Barkley again is calling for a breakup of the Miami Heat.

Critical of the Heat for years, even during the team’s Big Three era with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, Barkley offered his latest criticism in the wake of the Heat’s Tuesday night blowout home loss to the struggling Detroit Pistons, a loss that dropped the Heat to 11-14 going into Thursday night’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

“It might be time to break the team up and start over,” Barkley said during Inside the NBA. “They got some contracts that’s like . . . they’re no good.

“So, they need to start over. That’s my personal opinion.”

The Heat already are operating with an eye toward the future, with much of the approach this season centered around 25-year-old center Bam Adebayo and 22-year-old Tyler Herro.

But the Heat also have been hampered by a position hard against the luxury tax, a position that includes salaries this season of $28.3 million for point guard Kyle Lowry and $16.9 million for forward Duncan Robinson. The Heat also are limited in tradable assets, still owing a first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“It’s like, ‘Hey, trade some of these guys to contenders or teams that [can] get us some young guys and start over,’ " Barkley said.

Of course, it is not beyond Barkley to lob such shots toward struggling teams.

During an appearance this week on Chicago’s WMVP-AM 1000, Barkley had similar views on the Chicago Bulls.

“It’s time to break up the Bulls,” he said. “Blow it up. It’s time. You’ve got some good players, you’re not good enough. It’s time to start the rebuild.

“Come on, man, you’re not close. The Celtics and the Bucks are on a whole other level than [the rest of] the Eastern Conference.”

As for his job requirement on set of reviewing the video of Heat-Pistons on Tuesday night, Barkley implored his broadcast partners to skip the highlights and “wait for it to come out on DVD.”

Kyle’s day off

The Heat on Thursday afternoon listed Lowry as out for Thursday night’s game against the Clippers for “rest.” Lowry had been the lone Heat player not to miss a game this season, the lone player on the roster to appear in at least 24 of the first 25 games.

Lowry stood fifth in minutes played entering Thursday’s game, at 907.5, trailing only Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, 958.2; Nets forward Royce O’Neal, 934.1; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, 915.6; and Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, 909.7.

Lowry had been listed as questionable for Tuesday’s loss to the Pistons with ankle soreness, but played 33:41 in that game.

With Gabe Vincent also out Thursday night, due to ongoing knee pain, it left Dru Smith, who is on a two-way contract, as the only available true point guard on the roster.

For their part, the Clippers announced at midday that Kawhi Leonard would be out due to his ongoing injury management, having played in Wednesday night’s overtime road loss to the Orlando Magic.

Griner thoughts

Adebayo said he was heartened by Thursday’s news of WNBA star Brittney Griner being released from Russian captivity .

“I’m so happy for BG. I’m happy BG is coming home, man,” said Adebayo, who got to know Griner during the Tokyo Olympics, where both won gold in 2021.

“Just from knowing her from the Olympics, she’s such a sweet girl,” Adebayo said. “She doesn’t bother anybody, minds her own business, stays in her own lane. I’m really happy that she gets to come back and see her family and just be back in her own bed.

“I feel like it’s going to be hard for her to get readjusted with the world. Because obviously, none of us had any idea what she was going through. When she gets back over and hopefully she tells her story one day, I feel like that would be a great story for people to hear.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat bench provides hope after standing mostly as a net negative; Butler to sit out vs. Thunder

The expectations have been muted. Depth that had been considered a Miami Heat strength entering the season largely has proven to be something considerably less. Part of it has been injuries. Part of it has been the shift of 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro into the starting lineup, with energetic former reserve Caleb Martin now also a starter. So these days, even the small steps ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jimmy Butler stops short of venting, but stresses of struggling Heat, ‘everybody has to be better’

The bombast has been stripped. No, this was a different Jimmy Butler, more of an introspective Jimmy Butler as he spoke in the wake of Saturday’s humbling home loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Miami Heat’s third loss of the week. No, it wasn’t Butler saying he wasn’t good enough or that his team wasn’t good enough, even as the Heat fell to 12-15. But it was Butler acknowledging that it might ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat re-sign Orlando Robinson after breakout game in G League, waive Dru Smith; Vincent still out

The Miami Heat continued the shuffle with their two-way contracts Sunday, waiving undrafted rookie guard Dru Smith in favor of signing undrafted rookie center Orlando Robinson. It is the second time the Heat have made such a roster swap with the two, as they balance the knee pain that has limited guard Gabe Vincent and the foot issue that has limited center Dewayne Dedmon. The move was made ...
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat have gone from last season’s sizzle to early-season fizzle with 3-point shooting

There are numbers that indicate otherwise. Caleb Martin is shooting .420 on 3-pointers, his best percentage since a small sample size as a Charlotte Hornets rookie in 2019-20. Tyler Herro is at .381 on the highest 3-point volume of his career. Heck, even Jimmy Butler, he of the flat jumper, is at .378, the best he has been beyond the arc in eight seasons. And, yet, after leading the NBA in ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is it time for Heat, Erik Spoelstra to consider Duncan Robinson over Max Strus?

Q: I feel like Erik Spoelstra has essentially killed Duncan Robinson’s career. He went from being a premier shooter in this league to a benchwarmer who never sees the floor. He’s a mediocre on-ball defender, but a decent team defender. Are the guys Spoelstra has in the rotation materially better? The Heat have been offensively challenged and he gives consistent minutes to an inconsistent Max ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

SMALL BITES: Miami Heat and Michelob Ultra team up for collectible beer can

What: Miami Heat-sters need to know that their fandom has a new must-have: beer. The National Basketball Association is double-teaming with Michelob ULTRA for special-edition cans for 19 teams. Because the cans were designed by artists, the launch took place on Dec. 1 during Art Basel — and the debut dunk in Wynwood featured a performance by Grammy Award-winning rapper 21 Savage. On hand were ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is Heat development program coming up short?

Q: When either Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo is on the bench, the Heat are a poor team. Everyone else is mediocre. The narrative that they have this amazing player-development program, is pure fiction. Players developed all around the league are as good and better. – Morgan, New Orleans. A: I agree that when Max Strus is inconsistent, when Gabe Vincent is off with his shot, and when Duncan ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy