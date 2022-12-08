Read full article on original website
Alisyn Camerota's Primetime Show With Laura Coates Draws In Lackluster Ratings As New CNN Boss Strives To Revive Network
Alisyn Camerota's primetime show with Laura Coates is drawing in lackluster ratings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned amid CNN chief Chris Licht's ongoing network shakeup. This development comes weeks after news broke in September that Camerota and Coates would share anchor responsibilities between 10 PM and midnight.Camerota, who previously held slots in both the morning and the afternoon, and Coates took the reins from Don Lemon, who moved to work on a new CNN morning program. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that since moving to the 10 PM slot, the numbers were looking lower than expected. According to Nielsen Media Research, it...
NBC News Fires Another Host
NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
CBS Evening News Announces 2 Promotions, 1 Addition
We have more promotions news to report on this post-Thanksgiving Monday, and this time it’s at CBS News. Julie Morse is being promoted to senior producer of the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. In this role, Morse will lead the development and coordination of pieces and bookings...
ABC News Benches Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes After Romance Disclosure
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will be benched from their anchoring duties at ABC News’ “GMA3′ while the news division weighs the effect their recent disclosure of a romantic relationship might have on the program and the company, ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers Monday. Godwin told ABC News employees during an editorial call Monday that Robach and Holmes had not violated any company policy, according to a person familiar with the matter, but indicated ABC News felt the matter had become “an internal and external disruption,” and “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.” ABC News declined to make...
Gio Benitez: 5 Things About ABC News Anchor Filling In For T.J. Holmes Amid Amy Robach Scandal
Gio Benitez is a news anchor for ABC. He just started being a temporary host on Good Morning America‘s third hour. Gio filled in for T.J. Holmes after T.J. and fellow anchor Amy Robach were involved in an alleged affair that became a ‘distraction’ for the network.
Syndication Ratings: 'Tamron Hall' Is Thankful for Thanksgiving Highs
Tamron Hall was the only syndicated strip to sidestep a holiday downtrend and deliver a new season high in the week ended November 27, which included the long Thanksgiving weekend. Disney's talk strip, now in season four, improved 14% for the week to a 0.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, Tamron Hall’s best number of the season so far and 33% ahead of last year at this time.
Ex-senator Al Franken tapped as guest host of ‘The Daily Show’
Some five years after his resignation from the US Senate, former Sen Al Franken of Minnesota is set to make his return to television as one of the guest hosts of The Daily Show in 2023.Comedy Central announced earlier this week that Mr Franken will be one of a roster of co-hosts who will rotate presenting the show after current host Trevor Noah departs on Friday. Other guest hosts will include Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, Chelsea Handler, Hasan Minhaj and John Leguizamo.But the return to a prominent television role marks a milestone of sorts for Mr Franken, who has...
ABC Execs Pull Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Off The Air In Wake of ‘GMA’ Cheating Scandal
Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been allegedly pulled off the air following their cheating scandal, which broke loose last week. Per TMZ, Kim Godwin, President of ABC News, called the relationship an “internal and external distraction” during a call with executives in which she said, “I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.” She added, “This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going...
Nexstar Warns Viewers of Looming Comcast Blackout
Nexstar Media Group has begun warning viewers in Comcast markets that its stations could soon be blacked out on the No. 1 U.S. cable operator because of a retrans fee dispute. As first reported by blogger Phillip Swann (opens in new tab) over the weekend, the blackout could affect around 90 Nexstar stations positioned in the Comcast footprint, including those in Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and New Orleans.
Report: ABC News Launches ‘Internal Review’ Into Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes Romance
ABC News has launched an internal review focused on the romantic relationship between GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, reports Semafor‘s Max Tani. That review, being conducted by ABC lawyer Tanya Menton, looks at whether Robach and Holmes’ relationship violates company policies. Menton’s review is also looking into whether newly-surfaced allegations in Page Six about relationships between Holmes and other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates. The tabloid points to an alleged three-year affair Holmes had with ABC News producer Natasha Singh from 2016-2019. Tani reports that Menton’s review focuses on morality language in Disney’s corporate handbook.
Fox Business To Add Two New Series In January
Fox Business Network will add two news shows to its daily programming lineup, including a new financial news show hosted by former Bloomberg TV personality Taylor Riggs. Beginning January 23, Riggs will host weekday seriesThe Big Money Show alongside Fox Business contributors Brian Brenberg and Jackie DeAngelis, according to network officials. The series will feature breaking financial news and analysis, with the trio tackling the day’s top financial stories from all angles, according to network officials.
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship, network President Kim Godwin announced to staffers on Monday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Syndication Ratings: 'Kelly Clarkson' Hits High Note
Kelly Clarkson was the sole syndicated strip to score a new season high in the week ended December 4, climbing 11% for the week and the year to a 1.0 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen. That was the highest rating for NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson since the week ended January 24.
Allen Media Group's Local Now Starts Streaming PBS Stations
Allen Media Group’s free streaming service Local Now said it made a deal with PBS to carry live streams of PBS’s local stations. Local Now will also stream PBS’s Kids 24/7 channel. “This exciting partnership helps us continue to meet viewers everywhere they are with the quality...
CBS Evening News, December 9, 2022
Brittney Griner back in U.S. after prisoner swap with Russia; Dancing Grannies make triumphant return after Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.
Unions Cite Dish-Cox Retrans Flap to Argue Against Tegna Deal
The NewsGuild-CWA and National Alliance of Broadcast Engineers and Technicians-CWA unions are using a retransmission consent impasse between Dish and Apollo Global Management’s Cox Media Group to argue against the Standard General-Tegna merger at the FCC. The unions have petitioned to block the deal, and cited a B+C story...
Trevor Noah hosts final episode of "The Daily Show"
Thursday marks the end of an era for "The Daily Show." Trevor Noah will host his final show after a seven-year run. Noah tackled presidential campaigns, police violence, systemic racism and even a global pandemic. Insider's Editor-In-Chief of Life Joi-Marie McKenzie joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss Noah's departure and potential replacements.
Nancy Pelosi Documentary, From Her Daughter, To Premiere on HBO
Nancy Pelosi documentary Pelosi in the House debuts on HBO December 13. Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, directed the film. Alexandra Pelosi’s films include Journeys with George, Homeless: The Motel Kids of Orange County and Diary of a Political Tourist. She’s done 14 documentaries for HBO. HBO promises...
Verizon Fios Warns Subscribers Cox Media Stations Could Be Blacked Out
Verizon Fios is warning viewers that stations owned by Cox Media Group in Boston and Pittsburgh could be blacked out when their retransmission-consent agreement expires on December 15. The blackout would also affect the Pittsburgh Cable News Channel. Fios said the station group has “proposed an unacceptable rate increase” to...
'GMA3' Anchors Robach, Holmes Sidelined After Affair Report Breaks
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, anchors on ABC’s GMA3, were pulled from the air Monday, December 5 after it was revealed they are involved in a romantic relationship. Both are married. The Daily Mail reported the affair last week. Kim Godwin, ABC News president, announced the anchors’ benching during...
