ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Pretty Vee Breaks Down Her Attraction To Rick Ross On Revolt’s ‘Black Girl Stuff’

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTpXg_0jbtUNT100

Comedian and actress Vena “ Pretty Vee ” Excell has expressed her admiration for Rick Ross while recording an episode of Revolt ’s Black Girl Stuff .

It has been speculated that the Wild’n Out entertainer is dating the Richer Than I Ever Been rapper thanks to images and videos of the pair together surfacing on social media.

More from VIBE.com

Fueling the romance whispers, Ross’ fellow Miami native expressed her attraction to the “biggest bawse” and what makes him a great guy for her.

Related Story

Rick Ross Takes Accountability For Hefty Wingstop Violations

“Rumor has it that you’re dating a boss, some say the biggest boss that you’ve seen thus far…” co-host Akilah inquired.

“Uhh-huh,” Vee confirmed before sharing what attracted her to him. “Yeah it’s the boss. It’s the boss in him. I like guys who lead. So when you’re a leader you can step to me, you know? But again, when it comes down to Ross, Ross is the type of person who you look at and you just admire, you’re inspired by — like I want to do what you’re doing, so teach me.”

She added, “In the backend I’m actually a student to the game as well. So I mean yeah, if you wanna say that, then that’s what it is.”

At the 2022 BET Awards, Vee and Ross got pretty cozy on the red carpet , although it wasn’t clear if the two were joking around romantically or platonically.

As Vee grabbed each star for an interview, Ross took the opportunity to flirt a bit with the media personality.

“What’s up ya’ll its your girl Pretty Vee and look who’s behind me,” she said as Ross inched closer to her neck.

With her hand almost cuffing the back of his head, Ross planted a kiss on her cheek as she answered her own question: “My bae.”

“What we is?” Vee asked the 46-year-old. Ross responded with, “We gonna keep them out of our business.”

In 2021, the pair also posed in a promotional shoot as ambassadors for Luc Belaire champagne . In the clip, Vee shared her adoration for the MMG boss and he also showered her with compliments and thanked her for morning devotions that she sends to his phone everyday.

“The devotions you send me every morning, baby they mean so much,” Ross expressed. “They so powerful, they so positive — it brings so much light and that’s why I want to make it clear before we go any further — your success… this is just the beginning.”

He added, “Baby keep winning and don’t stop. You’re a gift.”

Although neither one has confirmed nor denied their alleged romance, Vee has seemingly confirmed that the two are an item.

Check out a clip from Pretty Vee showing love to Rick Ross on Revolt’s Black Girl Stuff above. The full episode is available here .

Comments / 7

PinkyDee
5d ago

You go Rozay! Just don't let her take you for the wrong kind of ride, my friend.

Reply
8
Related
Vibe

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
Vibe

Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music

Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
Vibe

Toni Braxton Reveals Which Rapper Wants Her To Sing At Their Wedding

Toni Braxton stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show for Wednesday’s episode (Nov. 23) and shared fun facts about Thanksgiving with the Braxton family and her professional life. The Grammy Award-winning artist explained how her large family would have virtual and in-person celebrations this fall holiday season. “We’ve already started cooking,” the “Un-Break My Heart” singer began. “The Braxton family starts two weeks out.” More from VIBE.comToni Braxton To Star In New Anthology Movies On LifetimeSoulja Boy Says He's Leaving Twitter To Start His Own Platform, Calls Out Elon MuskElon Musk's Twitter Takeover Causes Celebrities To Bow Out From App She...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
TMZ.com

Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party

Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
Black Enterprise

Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023

Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
CHARLESTON, SC
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
Vibe

Vibe

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy