This $4 Growth Treatment Left Shoppers Nails ‘Noticeably Stronger’ Within Days—They’re ‘Beyond Surprised’

By Maya Gandara
 3 days ago

Keeping your nails polished and primped is all the rage these days—a glance at any social media platform will tell you everything you need to know about the hottest designs , brands and methods the crowds are into. That said, constantly putting your natural nails through gel and acrylic manicures has its consequences; brittle nails, breakage and a slowdown of growth are all possibilities. That’s why it can be smart to keep a strengthening treatment on hand for the moments your nails can’t take anymore—and the Nail-Aid Keratin Treatment on Amazon will only set you back a mere $4.

Whether you’re trying to revive your nail beds post-gel or simply have struggled to find ways to grow your nails over the years, this top-rated option could easily be your saving grace. The brand claims it may be able to show “visible improvement in as little as three days,” with the help of keratin amino acids that instantly sink into weak nail layers and prevent them from further peeling, chipping or breaking.

Nail-Aid Keratin Treatment

Nail-Aid Keratin Treatment $3.88 (Originally $4.45) Buy Now

Per the 23,000 five-star ratings , this treatment rivals all the rest out there. Just take it from this one fan: “I tried every nail strengthener I could find and none of them worked…Within days of using it, my nails were noticeably stronger,” they wrote. “I have been using it for a few weeks now and my nails stopped flaking and the thumb nail hasn’t cracked at all—it is longer than it has been in YEARS.”

Others are “beyond surprised” by their results—growth after one application, no more breakage or hang nails—while others have been “dedicated” to the product for over 10 years.

RELATED: This Iconic, Symbolic Made to Order Jewelry Brand Has Cracked the Code on Personalized Accessories

Another reviewer called the treatment the “bees knees,” writing “I have super brittle nails that are kind of oddly shaped and break so dang easy. It doesn’t help that I have had my nails done for years and years and years. This stuff seriously works. My nails don’t break anymore and they are getting stronger and more even by the day.”

Simply apply two coats over clean, dry nails and follow with your preferred nail color (or opt to wear the treatment all on its own). To reap the best results, the brand advises re-applying every three days.

For less than $4, you really can’t go wrong with picking up a bottle of the Nail-Aid Keratin Treatment .

Comments / 0

