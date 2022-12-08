ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Candidly Reveals First Impression Of 'Handsome' Prince Harry

Doria Ragland's son-in-law isn't your ordinary addition to the family. During the second episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the actress' mom reflected on first learning of her daughter's blossoming romance and when she was first introduced to the Duke of Sussex."My name is Doria and I'm Meghan's mom, and um, the last five years have been challenging. Yeah," Doria began to share.PRINCE HARRY COMPARES 'PHYSICAL HARASSMENT' LATE PRINCESS DIANA ENDURED TO 'ONLINE' ABUSE MEGHAN MARKLE NOW SUFFERS: 'IT IS THE HUNTER VERSUS THE PREY'When asked how it feels to be talking about the...
Glamour

Meghan Markle’s Friends Asked Her If Prince Harry ‘Was Worth This’

There are a lot of perks that come with dating a prince—the palace, the tiaras, the personal staff—but it's not all Disney dreams and Netflix movies starring Vanessa Hudgens. We learned as much when Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2016. For some of Markle's friends, Harry's title was more “red flag” than “fairy tale.”
Page Six

Prince Harry details his low-key proposal to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let royal fans in on how their magical proposal went down back in 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about the early days of their relationship in their new Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — in which the former royals discuss life before, during and after the palace. Among the myriad of revelations the scandal-scarred royals have detailed in the documentary, one particular anecdote was about the day Harry popped the all-important question to Markle, 41. “I wanted to do it earlier,” Harry, 38, explained in the series’ second episode, released on Thursday. “I had...
OK! Magazine

Biggest Bombshells From The First Volume Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries

After months of anticipation, the first half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries finally debuted on Thursday, December 8.Prior to the big premiere, the parents-of-two mostly kept their lips zipped about filming, though the former actress hinted she wasn't completely satisfied with the final result."It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [Liz Garbus] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it," she shared in her recent Variety interview. "We’re trusting...
buzzfeednews.com

Harry And Meghan Have Never Wanted Privacy. They Want Control.

After months of speculation, Netflix dropped the teaser trailer for its behind-the-scenes documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on Thursday. The six-episode series, simply titled Harry & Meghan and described as a “Netflix global event,” will hit the streaming platform on Dec. 8. If the clip — which contains never-before-seen photos of the couple, including multiple images of the duchess formerly known as Meghan Markle in tears — are any indication, it’s going to be a bombshell intimate look at the lives of two of the most famous people in the world.
Page Six

Prince Harry blames himself for demise of Meghan’s relationship with her dad

Prince Harry blames himself for the falling out between his wife, Meghan Markle, and her father, Thomas Markle. “She had a father before this, and now she doesn’t have a father,” Harry says in the couple’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” which began streaming on Thursday morning. “And I shouldered that. If Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad.” The struggling relationship between Meghan, 41, and Thomas, 78, became a media circus leading up to the royal wedding in 2018. At one point, it was revealed that Thomas — a former lighting director for TV soaps and sitcoms...
The Independent

Prince Harry claims there was ‘leaking but also planting of stories’ involving Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has claimed that there was a “leaking but also planting of stories” about Meghan Markle, in a new trailer for their Netflix documentary,In the trailer released on Monday (5 December), the Duke of Sussex said there is a history of “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”, appearing to reference the media and public frenzy surrounding his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and his own wife, the Duchess of Sussex.The highly-anticipated documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, is set to be released in two parts on Thursday 8 December...
RadarOnline

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Deny Rumors Their Desire For 'Privacy' Lead To Megxit

After the drop of their Netflix tell-all, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed rumors that their decision to move from the UK to California and quit their Royal duties was over a desire for more "privacy," RadarOnline.com has learned.The statement from the couple's global press secretary dispelled claims made by critics, who viewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to pursue the Netflix docuseries as hypocritical.Following the release of the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, viewers have expressed mixed opinions of the documentary and its subjects. In the three episodes released so far, Meghan, 41, and Prince...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Discuss the 'Frenzy' and Harassment After News of Their Relationship Leaked

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries devoted its first episode to exploring the beginning of their relationship, from their first two dates in London to the few months they spent long-distance dating. But the episode ended—and the second episode began—by detailing what happened when media outlets broke the news of their relationship, and the harassment of Meghan began.
The Independent

Meghan records moment Prince Harry proposed to her

Meghan Markle's recording of Prince Harry's proposal has been shown on Netflix's much-anticipated Harry & Meghan series. "Jess, Jess, Jess, Jess, it's happening," the now-Duchess of Sussex can be heard whispering to her friend, who was on the phone. Harry was asked by the interviewer what "position he was in," to which he quipped "downward dog," much to Meghan's amusement. "Of course I got down on one knee. Of course I did," the prince recalled, as they reminisced about the moment. Megan, however, described the days after the engagement as an "orchestrated reality show."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin

