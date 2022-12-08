ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

JSHealth’s vitamin-backed haircare range is a miracle for lacklustre locks

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkOwN_0jbtTzX400

You know those brands that pop up time and time again on your Instagram feeds? Well, JSHealth is probably one of them. Whether it’s an influencer raving about the vitamins, an automated ad or rumours of Jennifer Lopez being a fan, the Australian company is a social media word-of-mouth success story.

Already much-loved in its home country, the brand has become a main player in the booming UK wellness market over the last year – particularly after its products hit the shelves in Boots this summer. From vitamins and skincare to (most recently) haircare, one JSHealth product reportedly sells every 27 seconds.

The company was founded in 2018 by qualified nutritionist Jessica Sepel, who continues to work with a team of scientists, GPs and experts in the development of a roster of products that have shaken up the supplements game. Tackling nearly all our main wellness concerns – think detox and de-bloat capsules, hair and energy vitamins, skin and digestion and even libido formulas – the science-backed products have grown a cult following.

For someone skeptical of the effectiveness of supplements, I was pleasantly surprised to notice an improvement to my skin, hair and energy-levels when dipping my toe into the brand’s bestselling hair and energy tablets a few months ago. So, when JSHealth debuted a vitamin-infused shampoo and conditioner in October, I was intrigued to see how the brand approached haircare concerns.

How we tested

With the shampoo and conditioner touted as elevating your hair and scalp health, I trialled them for around two months, to assess their long-term impact. I wanted to see a considerable difference in the appearance of my hair – taking into account how nourished, soft and shiny my hair looked and felt after eight weeks of use. As the brand recommends, I tested the haircare products alongside the JSHealth hair and energy vitamins for maximum impact. If you’re looking to mix up your beauty regime for the new year, here’s a deep dive into the Instagram-famous vitamin-backed haircare range.

JSHealth two-step vitamin haircare system: £39.99, Jshealthvitamins.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLLSF_0jbtTzX400

The formula

Formulated by hair biochemists, the brand claims its haircare range is powered by vitamins – with the shampoo touted as cleansing and reviving, while the conditioner repairs and adds shine. Both are enriched with the JSHealth bio-restorative miracle hair complex (the brand’s own version of Olaplex’s patented bonding technology), as well as being vegan and designed for all hair types. Pro-vitamin B5, vegan keratin and aloe vera are the hero ingredients in the purifying vitamin shampoo, while strengthening vitamins C + E, vegan keratin and argan oil take centre stage in the conditioner.

The shampoo and conditioner work to avoid stripping your hair and instead, balance its natural oil levels, while promising to strengthen bonds and nourish your scalp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6UQS_0jbtTzX400

If you’re partial to a scented shampoo and conditioner, don’t expect any artificial fragrancing in JSHealth’s duo. Unsurprisingly, there’s an almost earthy aroma to the formulas – owing to the natural ingredients and essential oils. As well as the naturally fragrant formula, I also loved the sleek black packaging.

The application

Though the shampoo (£19,99, Jshealthvitamins.com ) and conditioner (£19.99, Jshealthvitamins.com ) can be bought separately, the brand recommends using them in tandem. First, the purifying vitamin shampoo. I found two large squeezes were enough for my medium-to-long hair and the product was quick to build into a natural lather when massaging into wet hair. The slightly heavy formula required a more thorough rinsing than most of us would be used to (I was left with some residue after the first use), so it’s worth paying more attention than you usually would when washing it out.

Read more: We put the Augustinus Bader eyebrow and lash enhancing serum to the test

Second, the nourishing vitamin conditioner. While most of us steer clear of applying conditioner to the scalp, as it often leads to limp, flat and greasy hair, JSHealth directs you to spread evenly over both the ends and roots of your hair. Though dubious, I did as it said on the tin – leaving it on for three minutes, before rinsing thoroughly – I found the conditioner much easier to wash out than the shampoo.

The result

Even before drying and styling, my hair felt soft and smooth to touch (despite having not had a haircut in far too many months). There was also added shine and glossiness to my hair, which it retained right up until the next wash. After weeks of use, my hair felt healthier and softer, and I noticed it kept its shine for longer between washes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367ywq_0jbtTzX400

As someone prone to frizz, I was pleased with the more-frizz-free finish after two months of use. My tresses felt stronger, less greasy and sleeker with prolonged use – plus, I found there was far less breakage.

The verdict: JSHealth two-step shampoo and conditioner

Whether you buy the shampoo and conditioner separately for £19.99 each or as a duo for £39.99 , JSHealth’s hair care range isn’t cheap. But for those wanting to invest in their hair’s long-term healthiness, softness and nourishment, I think it’s a small price to pay. Plus, the sleekly designed bottles each hold 350ml of product – which could last you up to four months (if you wash your hair around three times a week).

The results speak for themselves: my hair is noticeably softer, smoother and stronger after eight weeks, thanks to the science- and vitamin-backed ingredients list. For once, the Instagram-hype has lived up to expectation.

For more vitamin-powered beauty, we’ve rounded up the best vitamin C serums

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Best face moisturizer for every skin type

Whether you’re a skin care novice or someone who touts an expansive daily routine, you likely reach for a face moisturizer to keep your skin looking and feeling good. And if you don’t, you should definitely start using one.
Well+Good

Hate Putting On Body Lotion? Here Are 3 Ways To Keep Your Skin Moisturized Without It

My name is Kara Jillian Brown, and I hate putting on body lotion. Typically, it's something I do when I have to, like throwing some lotion on my arms and legs before I go outside while wearing a dress. But if I'm just chilling at home, chances are my legs are so ashy I could start a fire. I know this isn't good for my skin, but since I'm in my 20s, I don't really notice any long-term effects. As I get older, though, I know that my skin will get drier and drier, and having a moisture routine is key to having healthy, radiant skin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

3 Skincare Ingredients To Avoid When Your Skin Is Red And Itchy

For those of us with naturally dry skin, the harsh effects of winter can often lead to patchy, red and ultimately, irritated complexions. In order to avoid this, it’s important to stay hydrated, and to know which common skincare products can work best for your skin type, and which to avoid (that can exacerbate dryness!)
Allure

These Two New Perfume Oils Are "That Girl" In a Bottle

Over the past year, I've drained multiple bottles of Soma Ayurvedic's Body Oil. I actually used it as a perfume as often as I did a post-shower moisturizer: in addition to making my skin silky, it also made my hair and body smell like I'd run through a jasmine field. That's why when I heard the skin-care brand was venturing into the fragrance world in a more concrete way, I couldn't wait to see — and smell — the launches. The brand will roll out a line of ten perfume oils over the course of 2023, the first two launching December 7: Old Delhi Oudh and Mysur Sandalwood.
Byrdie

Monoi Oil Is Like a Supercharged Coconut Oil for Sleek, Nourished Hair

Hair oils may be a dime a dozen, but that doesn't stop us from loving them and their potential to foster healthy, luscious locks. If you're a fan of coconut oil and the effects it has on your strands, then monoi oil may just catch your eye. "A centuries old...
Byrdie

Wait—Is Baby Oil Low-Key Better Than a Luxe Hair Oil?

The beauty world is filled with enticing-sounding ingredients: think Kakadu plum, evening primrose, baobab, black currant, and jojoba. Even hyaluronic acid has rebranded and just sounds refreshing. Alas, baby oil is not one of those ingredients. In fact, what it actually is—mineral oil—sounds even less glamorous. What’s more,...
shefinds

Winter Skincare Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs–They Lead To Dryness And Wrinkles

Even if you have your skincare routine down to an exact science, there’s a bit of bad news: you may need to change a few things up when the weather turns cold. Don’t worry: the basics can remain (cleaner, toner, serums, and moisturizer). But the types of products you use and how often you use them is something to consider during the winter. Winter skin needs moisture and protection — and avoiding these winter skincare mistakes that can lead to dryness and wrinkles is a smart first step.
University of Denver Clarion

Infinigrowth hair masque review

The promises that the Infinigrowth Hair Masque makes are pretty spectacular. This revolutionary new product promises to rehydrate dramatically, re-moisturize, strengthen and smooth your hair – all at the same time – much faster than you would have ever thought possible. On top of that, Infinigrowth also works...
Well+Good

What Hair-Thickening Shampoos Can—and Can’t—Do, According to a Hairstylist, a Dermatologist, and a Chemist

When you want to give your hair density and body, it makes sense to reach for a "thickening" shampoo. These formulas promise to amp up the appearance of thin strands, so if you're looking to add some oomph to your look, using one probably feels like a no-brainer. But before you shell out your hard-earned cash, it's important to understand what they can—and can't—do.
Harper's Bazaar

What Is Hair Botox?

There is no shortage of hair products that can help smooth frizz, add shine, or make hair look fuller. But not many can say they do all three—especially long-term. A popular in-salon hair treatment, however, may be the key to all of the above, and then some: hair Botox. Don’t worry, it doesn’t involve needles.
UTAH STATE
Bustle

Hush & Hush’s Science-Backed Formula Promises To Halt Hair Loss

Managing hair loss is never easy, and it can have a big impact on your confidence. So it’s exciting to hear that Hush & Hush have released a physician-backed formula that promises to tackle the problem from root to tip. The brand’s DeeplyRooted® range consists of a collection of...
The Independent

The Independent

976K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy