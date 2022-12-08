JSHealth’s vitamin-backed haircare range is a miracle for lacklustre locks

You know those brands that pop up time and time again on your Instagram feeds? Well, JSHealth is probably one of them. Whether it’s an influencer raving about the vitamins, an automated ad or rumours of Jennifer Lopez being a fan, the Australian company is a social media word-of-mouth success story.

Already much-loved in its home country, the brand has become a main player in the booming UK wellness market over the last year – particularly after its products hit the shelves in Boots this summer. From vitamins and skincare to (most recently) haircare, one JSHealth product reportedly sells every 27 seconds.

The company was founded in 2018 by qualified nutritionist Jessica Sepel, who continues to work with a team of scientists, GPs and experts in the development of a roster of products that have shaken up the supplements game. Tackling nearly all our main wellness concerns – think detox and de-bloat capsules, hair and energy vitamins, skin and digestion and even libido formulas – the science-backed products have grown a cult following.

For someone skeptical of the effectiveness of supplements, I was pleasantly surprised to notice an improvement to my skin, hair and energy-levels when dipping my toe into the brand’s bestselling hair and energy tablets a few months ago. So, when JSHealth debuted a vitamin-infused shampoo and conditioner in October, I was intrigued to see how the brand approached haircare concerns.

How we tested

With the shampoo and conditioner touted as elevating your hair and scalp health, I trialled them for around two months, to assess their long-term impact. I wanted to see a considerable difference in the appearance of my hair – taking into account how nourished, soft and shiny my hair looked and felt after eight weeks of use. As the brand recommends, I tested the haircare products alongside the JSHealth hair and energy vitamins for maximum impact. If you’re looking to mix up your beauty regime for the new year, here’s a deep dive into the Instagram-famous vitamin-backed haircare range.

JSHealth two-step vitamin haircare system: £39.99, Jshealthvitamins.com

The formula

Formulated by hair biochemists, the brand claims its haircare range is powered by vitamins – with the shampoo touted as cleansing and reviving, while the conditioner repairs and adds shine. Both are enriched with the JSHealth bio-restorative miracle hair complex (the brand’s own version of Olaplex’s patented bonding technology), as well as being vegan and designed for all hair types. Pro-vitamin B5, vegan keratin and aloe vera are the hero ingredients in the purifying vitamin shampoo, while strengthening vitamins C + E, vegan keratin and argan oil take centre stage in the conditioner.

The shampoo and conditioner work to avoid stripping your hair and instead, balance its natural oil levels, while promising to strengthen bonds and nourish your scalp.

If you’re partial to a scented shampoo and conditioner, don’t expect any artificial fragrancing in JSHealth’s duo. Unsurprisingly, there’s an almost earthy aroma to the formulas – owing to the natural ingredients and essential oils. As well as the naturally fragrant formula, I also loved the sleek black packaging.

The application

Though the shampoo (£19,99, Jshealthvitamins.com ) and conditioner (£19.99, Jshealthvitamins.com ) can be bought separately, the brand recommends using them in tandem. First, the purifying vitamin shampoo. I found two large squeezes were enough for my medium-to-long hair and the product was quick to build into a natural lather when massaging into wet hair. The slightly heavy formula required a more thorough rinsing than most of us would be used to (I was left with some residue after the first use), so it’s worth paying more attention than you usually would when washing it out.

Second, the nourishing vitamin conditioner. While most of us steer clear of applying conditioner to the scalp, as it often leads to limp, flat and greasy hair, JSHealth directs you to spread evenly over both the ends and roots of your hair. Though dubious, I did as it said on the tin – leaving it on for three minutes, before rinsing thoroughly – I found the conditioner much easier to wash out than the shampoo.

The result

Even before drying and styling, my hair felt soft and smooth to touch (despite having not had a haircut in far too many months). There was also added shine and glossiness to my hair, which it retained right up until the next wash. After weeks of use, my hair felt healthier and softer, and I noticed it kept its shine for longer between washes.

As someone prone to frizz, I was pleased with the more-frizz-free finish after two months of use. My tresses felt stronger, less greasy and sleeker with prolonged use – plus, I found there was far less breakage.

The verdict: JSHealth two-step shampoo and conditioner

Whether you buy the shampoo and conditioner separately for £19.99 each or as a duo for £39.99 , JSHealth’s hair care range isn’t cheap. But for those wanting to invest in their hair’s long-term healthiness, softness and nourishment, I think it’s a small price to pay. Plus, the sleekly designed bottles each hold 350ml of product – which could last you up to four months (if you wash your hair around three times a week).

The results speak for themselves: my hair is noticeably softer, smoother and stronger after eight weeks, thanks to the science- and vitamin-backed ingredients list. For once, the Instagram-hype has lived up to expectation.

