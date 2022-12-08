ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health workers in Northern Ireland to receive delayed pay award

By David Young
 5 days ago

Health workers in Northern Ireland are to receive a pay rise recommended by independent salary review bodies, Stormont’s Department of Health has announced.

The delayed move comes after civil servants secured the legislative authority to make decisions on pay amid Stormont’s political impasse.

Decisions on other public sector employees, such as teachers and civil servants, are still awaited.

However, on Thursday the Department of Finance said that the rise for civil servants urged by former finance minister Conor Murphy earlier this year will not be possible due to a lack of funds.

The majority of health workers are to receive at least an additional £1,400 in pay while doctors and dentists will be given a 4.5% salary rise.

The rises will come into effect before the end of the financial year and be backdated to April 1 this year.

The separate independent recommendations were made by the NHS Pay Review Body and Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration.

The announcement is unlikely to affect industrial action planned by health workers this winter, as NHS colleagues in Great Britain voted to strike having already received the 2022/23 rises.

The lack of a devolved executive at Stormont had prevented the awards being made in Northern Ireland before the UK Government intervened last month to pass a budget for Stormont and hand civil servants extra powers.

Former health minister Robin Swann had recommended accepting the recommendations of the pay review body but at the time was unable to implement it in the absence of an executive budget.

Earlier on Thursday, the Department of Finance issued guidance to other departments on approving public sector pay remits for the 2022/23 financial year.

The department said pay awards had to be “affordable” in the context of each department’s allocation under the budget set out by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

While the former minister had accepted the recommendations in full, the lack of a public sector pay policy and budgetary uncertainty prevented any further progress

Department of Health

Departments are now able to make awards, but some are more advanced in the process than others.

With recommendations of the pay review bodies already received, and the previous minister having accepted them, the Department of Health was in a position to act almost immediately after it was given the authority.

A Department of Health spokesman said: “The Department shares the frustration of all our HSC colleagues in the delays in implementing the pay recommendations for 2022/23.

“While the former minister had accepted the recommendations in full, the lack of a public sector pay policy and budgetary uncertainty prevented any further progress.

“These hurdles have now been cleared for this year and the Department will now move to implement these pay awards as a matter of urgency to ensure colleagues see their pay increase as soon as possible.”

The Department of Finance has responsibility for setting the pay of civil servants in Northern Ireland.

Earlier this year Mr Murphy said, if an executive was in place, he would have recommended a series of pay increases for various grades of the Civil Service , ranging from £1,932 for the lowest grades to £1,000 for senior staff, above and beyond established pay progression scales.

On Thursday, the department said it had not been allocated sufficient funds in Mr Heaton-Harris’s budget to cover that level of increase.

“Now that pay remit guidance has issued, the Department will consider what pay offer is possible for Northern Ireland Civil Service staff,” said a departmental spokeswoman.

“In line with public sector pay guidance this will have to be within the confines of the affordability of the budget set out by the secretary of state.

“While the former finance minister set out the civil service pay offer he would have liked to have recommended to the Executive, this was predicated on £30m of additional funding being provided to departments.

“This was not provided within the funding set out in the secretary of state’s written ministerial statement.”

The Independent

The Independent

