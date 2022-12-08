ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight attendant sues airline that fired her for being ‘too big’ for jump seat

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
 5 days ago

A fired flight attendant told to fit into a “too small” jump seat is suing her former employer, Spirit Airlines, on the grounds of racial discrimination.

The lawsuit was filed in District Court for South Florida on November 16 by Chelsia Blackmon, who is demanding an unspecified amount in compensation to cover back pay, compensatory damages, and punitive damages.

Ms Blackmon, who is a Black woman, had completed the low cost American airline’s flight attendant training course, during which she was asked to demonstrate that she could strap herself into a jump seat. These seats are used onboard a plane for flight attendants to sit on during take-off and landing, and they feature a four-point safety harness.

While Ms Blackmon was able to show that she could fit the jump seat at this training stage, during a flight on September 2021 she said she couldn’t click the safety harness shut. Because flight attendants are not allowed to use seatbelt extenders on jump seats, Ms Blackmon had to disembark the plane and did not work on that particular journey.

As reported by Paddle Your Own Kanoo , Ms Blackmon “was then placed on administrative leave and following a short investigation, the airline demanded that she be able to prove she could fit in a flight attendant jump seat.”

A month later Ms Blackmon was allegedly asked to secure herself in a jump seat which was “too small for her.”

While Ms Blackmon does not challenge Spirit’s right to sack her over her size, she claims the move was discriminatory as a white colleague in the same situation was given more time to fit into her jump seat.

Accusing Spirit of giving her less time to fit the jump seat due to her race, Ms Blackmon has called this move “wilful and malicious”, as well as showing “reckless disregard” for her civil rights.

She claims her dismissal was in violation of the federal Civil Rights Act and the Florida Civil Rights Act.

The Independent has contacted Spirit Airlines for comment.

Comments / 22

Rachel W. in MS
4d ago

gf maybe you should just step back from the food for a bit if you are choosing a career that requires you to be a certain size. I'm a big woman too! I'm not as big as I once was though. I took my family on vacation and was going to ride a roller coaster with my husband but the lever that comes over my head to lock at my waist would not lock. I had to exit the ride. I was so embarrassed. I didn't sue, because it wasn't their fault because I was too big to fit. It wasn't their fault that I couldn't lose weight fast enough to be able to lock the harness fast enough. They had a schedule to keep in order to keep other customers happy. Get over your entitled behavior and have some respect. The world is not a one size fits all. If you choose to do something that will not accommodate you then either choose another path or change to fit path.

FASTBOX
5d ago

Good luck it’s a requirement and a safety requirement by the FAA . That’s who you need to unsuccessfully sue .

Guest
4d ago

Flight attendants have always had weight restrictions. Guildelines are made known before they enter flight training. Don’t apply if you like to overeat.

