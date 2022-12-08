Read full article on original website
How to convert your home into a smart home
A smart home is a home that is equipped with technology that enables the home’s systems to be controlled remotely by a centralized system. Smart homes are designed to make life more convenient, efficient and secure. The idea of the smart home has been around for decades, but it was not until the last few decades that the technology necessary to make smart homes a reality became available.
cryptoslate.com
Step App is revolutionizing the fitness industry with blockchain technology.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Step App is a pioneering Web3 company encouraging healthier, wealthier, and happier lives for people globally. In early 2022, Step App entered the first stages of development and within 8 months...
studyfinds.org
New navigation system accurate to within 4 INCHES could make GPS obsolete
DELFT, Netherlands — A new hybrid optical wireless network is more accurate than GPS and can track vehicles in crowded cities to within four inches!. Self-driving cars may soon dominate the roadways of the future, which could be a scary prospect using today’s currently unreliable and unsynchronized global navigation satellite systems. Dutch researchers at Delft University of Technology and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam say American GPS and European Galileo navigation networks rely on satellite systems which often have their signals blocked or reflected through a phenomenon known as multipath propagation.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Watching Your Energy Bills? Smart Meters vs Regular Meters
Some people like seeing how much energy they use, but not everyone likes smart meters.
thefastmode.com
Network Intelligence using Edge Computing Featured
Increase in deployments of network devices, new protocols and technologies due to spike in network demands for higher bandwidths, speeds and reliability has created complex work-flows for internet service providers (ISPs) and communication service providers (CSPs). Managing manual tasks for designing, ordering, fulfilling and assuring end-user services of these networks have become herculean task for them. To be able to manage their networks seamlessly amid rising complexities of problems, achieving Zero Touch Operation through Network and Service Automation is the only way forward.
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
aiexpress.io
VR Robots: Enhancing Robot Functions With VR Technology
VR robots are slowly shifting into the mainstream with functions that transcend the same old manufacturing processes. Robots have been in use for years in industrial settings the place they carry out automated repetitive duties. However their sensible use has been fairly restricted. At present, nevertheless, we see a few of them within the client sector delivering robotic options that require customization.
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023
Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
TechCrunch
Computer vision technology startup Brodmann17 has shut down
Brodmann17’s co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas posted a message on LinkedIn announcing the move, stating that while the company would not be able to bring its products to the mass market as hoped, “we do get comfort that our innovation will hopefully influence the market thinking and others will proceed in the mission of creating safer mobility to everyone.”
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
Ouster to Showcase Digital Lidar Technology and Applications at CES 2023
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced its attendance at CES Las Vegas 2023. Ouster will showcase its latest technology and solutions, including its OS and Digital Flash (DF) series sensors and a new product release, along with select customer and partner applications in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall – Booth #6541. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005343/en/ Ouster to exhibit at CES Las Vegas 2023 from January 5-8 in the LVCC West Hall Booth #6541. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SiLC Technologies Launches Industry’s Most Compact, Powerful Coherent Machine Vision Solution
MONROVIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- SiLC Technologies, Inc. (SiLC), recognized for advancing the state of machine vision, today announced the launch of the Eyeonic TM Vision System, the industry’s most compact and powerful coherent vision system. The new system features the highest resolution, highest precision and longest range while remaining the only FMCW LiDAR solution to offer polarization information. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005198/en/ The new Eyeonic Vision System integrates SiLC’s unique photonics technology into the industry’s first available turnkey vision solution. (Photo: Business Wire)
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
KTVZ
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants. What must it have been like to run a restaurant before the invention of electricity and air conditioning? Or the availability of trains and trucks that can deliver fresh food supplies daily? While the concept of going out to eat probably seems like it hasn’t changed much since the earliest known restaurant opened in Austria in the ninth century, the way that restaurateurs run their business has changed dramatically. As the food service industry has evolved throughout the years, major innovations like refrigeration, walk-in freezers, microwaves, and secure and sanitary plastic and stainless steel containers have transformed the way we eat.
The Future of Mobile Hydraulics Is Digital
When building mobile machines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face conflicting pressures and demands that impact hydraulic system design. Often, they must make difficult choices between streamlined architecture or more functionality, types of controls, or whether to provide maximum performance over smooth operation. With traditional hydraulics, the only way out of...
SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work
This virtual event features discussions with leaders on how organizations implement innovation matters into the business, and more.
TechCrunch
Expeto, a startup selling tools to manage private cellular networks, raises $12M
A number of major vendors provide private cellular network services, including AT&T and T-Mobile, as do some startups, including Celona, Anterix and Airspan Networks. (Recently, asset management giant BlackRock announced that it’ll deploy a private network at its new headquarters in partnership with Verizon.) But that hasn’t stopped new ventures from cropping up to challenge the incumbents. See Expeto, which is developing a platform that allows corporate customers to extend their private networks via virtually any type of cellular connectivity.
Best Strategies For Decluttering Your Home
If you're tired of the clutter in your home, it might be time to do some decluttering. Learn about the best decluttering strategies to use in your home.
House Digest
