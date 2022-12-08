Read full article on original website
Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
nbcboston.com
Person Stabbed in Mass. and Cass Area of Boston
A person was stabbed in Boston Tuesday near the troubled Mass. and Cass area of the city. Boston police confirmed they responded to the stabbing on Southampton Street around 1:15 p.m. The victim has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. More details on what happened were not immediately available.
WGME
Mainer accused of driving over 120 mph on New Hampshire highway
NORTH HAMPTON, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A Mainer was arrested for reportedly driving over 120 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. New Hampshire State Police say a trooper clocked a Nissan Sentra driver going 109 mph in a 65-mph zone on I-95 in North Hampton around 3 a.m.
WGME
1 killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in New Hampshire
DOVER, NH (WGME) -- One person is dead following a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire, which involved several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. Different lanes of the highway were closed for hours Monday afternoon while New Hampshire State Police investigated the scene. The victim's name has not...
WGME
Massachusetts driver charged after crashing into New Hampshire police cruiser
CONCORD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A trooper was injured after a Massachusetts driver reportedly crashed their SUV into his police cruiser in New Hampshire on Sunday. New Hampshire State Police say Trooper Joshua Farmer was investigating a separate crash on I-93 near exit 14 in Concord when a Nissan Rogue, driven by 31-year-old Rainice Lai of Dorchester, Massachusetts, hit the back of his fully marked cruiser.
N.H. State Police Arrest Methuen Woman; Reports She Was Driving Wrong Way on I-93
A 26-year-old Methuen woman faces drunk driving and other charges after New Hampshire State Police report she was driving the wrong way last week on Interstate 93 in Londonderry, N.H. Police said Virginia Scarponi of Methuen, was arrested by State Police troopers and is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving...
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
WGME
South Portland leaders discuss zoning laws to make homeless shelter possible
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- City leaders met to discuss the ongoing homelessness crisis in South Portland Tuesday night, looking to change zoning rules to potentially open a shelter in the city. South Portland is currently housing hundreds of families in local hotels, and with federal money running out, city leaders...
WGME
Maine Turnpike turns 75
75 years ago, the Maine Turnpike opened to traffic. On December 13, 1947, the Maine Turnpike became New England’s first superhighway and only the second in the nation. The speed limit back then was 60 miles an hour. It was dubbed Maine’s first "mile a minute" highway. It...
WGME
Maine hospitals seeing 'cauldron' of respiratory viruses among patients, staff
LEWISTON (WGME) – Some Maine hospitals are seeing what they're calling a "cauldron" of respiratory viruses, not just among patients, but staff as well. MaineHealth says it has a number of employees out right now with COVID, the flu and RSV, the same viruses forcing schools to go remote or cancel classes.
WGME
Portland school system has 750 logged issues in ongoing payroll debacle
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Further investigation has revealed that the payment problems in Portland’s school system are far more widespread than previously thought. Last week, school board members reached out to staff at each school to find out just how many people have been experiencing payroll issues. The school board...
WMUR.com
Man in custody after escaping from minimum-security transitional housing, New Hampshire officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced Saturday evening that a minimum-security transitional housing resident was back in custody after an escape. Officials said Jason Pedro, 37, was placed on “escape status” as of 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 6 after he did not return...
WGME
Police charge Portland man with Murder from November shooting
PORTLAND (WGME) - A Portland man is being held at the York County Jail after police charged him with a murder in connection with a shooting in November. Portland police say they responded to a report of gunshots on November 29 near Sherman and Mellen streets. Police found 26-year-old Tyler...
4 college students killed in Maine crash
CASTINE, Maine (WPRI) — Four college students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed in a car crash early this weekend. Two of those victims were from Massachusetts. Police say the accident happened early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester. Authorities say a total of seven students were in the car, when […]
WGME
Man dies following crash in New Hampshire
HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A New Hampshire man lost his life in a car crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash took place on the Exit 9, Southbound on-ramp in Hookset. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 1:08 a.m..
WGME
Maine loon count shows steady growth, strong adult population
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Results from the Maine Audubon’s annual loon count are in, with a record turnout of more than 1,600 volunteers surveying 361 lakes this year. The numbers for the adult population are estimated to be less than last year, but the chick numbers are up to almost 300. They say long-term trends continue to show a strong adult population that has grown steadily over the years.
Maine Can Expect A Whopper Of A Winter Winter Storm On Friday
So far, we have had a really mild fall. We started off November with a heatwave, after all. It definitely looks like that is changing, though. We had shocking cold over the weekend and some parts of Maine had snow on Monday morning. Now, it is looking like we are...
WGME
'He lit up a room:' Friends, community mourn loss of MMA students killed in crash
PORTLAND (WGME) – Tragedy has rocked the Maine Maritime Academy as friends mourn the deaths of four students. Two students killed in the crash were from Maine. "These young men were your classmates,” Maine Maritime Academy President Jerry Paul said. "They were your friends.”. Students and faculty at...
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
WGME
Maine to get about $66 million in opioid settlement from CVS, Walgreens
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two of America's largest drug store chains will pay $10 billion to settle lawsuits over their share of responsibility for the opioid epidemic. Of that sum, Maine is expected to get about $66 million. State and local governments have until the end of the year to decide...
