Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
DOVER, NH
nbcboston.com

Person Stabbed in Mass. and Cass Area of Boston

A person was stabbed in Boston Tuesday near the troubled Mass. and Cass area of the city. Boston police confirmed they responded to the stabbing on Southampton Street around 1:15 p.m. The victim has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. More details on what happened were not immediately available.
BOSTON, MA
WGME

1 killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in New Hampshire

DOVER, NH (WGME) -- One person is dead following a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire, which involved several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. Different lanes of the highway were closed for hours Monday afternoon while New Hampshire State Police investigated the scene. The victim's name has not...
DOVER, NH
WGME

Massachusetts driver charged after crashing into New Hampshire police cruiser

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A trooper was injured after a Massachusetts driver reportedly crashed their SUV into his police cruiser in New Hampshire on Sunday. New Hampshire State Police say Trooper Joshua Farmer was investigating a separate crash on I-93 near exit 14 in Concord when a Nissan Rogue, driven by 31-year-old Rainice Lai of Dorchester, Massachusetts, hit the back of his fully marked cruiser.
CONCORD, NH
WGME

Maine Turnpike turns 75

75 years ago, the Maine Turnpike opened to traffic. On December 13, 1947, the Maine Turnpike became New England’s first superhighway and only the second in the nation. The speed limit back then was 60 miles an hour. It was dubbed Maine’s first "mile a minute" highway. It...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Portland school system has 750 logged issues in ongoing payroll debacle

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Further investigation has revealed that the payment problems in Portland’s school system are far more widespread than previously thought. Last week, school board members reached out to staff at each school to find out just how many people have been experiencing payroll issues. The school board...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Police charge Portland man with Murder from November shooting

PORTLAND (WGME) - A Portland man is being held at the York County Jail after police charged him with a murder in connection with a shooting in November. Portland police say they responded to a report of gunshots on November 29 near Sherman and Mellen streets. Police found 26-year-old Tyler...
PORTLAND, ME
WPRI 12 News

4 college students killed in Maine crash

CASTINE, Maine (WPRI) — Four college students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed in a car crash early this weekend. Two of those victims were from Massachusetts. Police say the accident happened early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester. Authorities say a total of seven students were in the car, when […]
CASTINE, ME
WGME

Man dies following crash in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A New Hampshire man lost his life in a car crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash took place on the Exit 9, Southbound on-ramp in Hookset. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 1:08 a.m..
MANCHESTER, NH
WGME

Maine loon count shows steady growth, strong adult population

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Results from the Maine Audubon’s annual loon count are in, with a record turnout of more than 1,600 volunteers surveying 361 lakes this year. The numbers for the adult population are estimated to be less than last year, but the chick numbers are up to almost 300. They say long-term trends continue to show a strong adult population that has grown steadily over the years.
MAINE STATE
WSBS

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA

