Maine State

mainebiz.biz

Governor's awards cite 4 Maine businesses for ‘excellence’

Four Maine companies in sectors from seaweed to solar are winners of the 2022 Governor's Awards for Business Excellence. The honorees were recognized at a Monday ceremony at the Blaine House in Augusta. Two of the winners are led by Mainebiz Next awards alumni — Atlantic Sea Farms, led by...
Branching out: $14M in state grants to support forest industry

Nineteen Maine forestry companies will share $14 million in state grants for a range of improvement projects, Gov. Janet Mills announced. Funding comes from the final round of the $20 million Forest Recovery Initiative of the governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. Recipients include ND Paper in Rumford, which will...
Despite economic uncertainty, manufacturing holds its own

Amid the chaos of the past three years — with the pandemic, supply chain issues, labor shortages, inflation, wage increases — manufacturing operations have had their hands full. Interestingly, despite all the upheaval, manufacturers in Maine grew the workforce by nearly 2% between 2019 and this year. At...
