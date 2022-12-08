Read full article on original website
Governor's awards cite 4 Maine businesses for ‘excellence’
Four Maine companies in sectors from seaweed to solar are winners of the 2022 Governor's Awards for Business Excellence. The honorees were recognized at a Monday ceremony at the Blaine House in Augusta. Two of the winners are led by Mainebiz Next awards alumni — Atlantic Sea Farms, led by...
With federal broadband funds coming, the Maine Connectivity Authority looks to fill in coverage gaps
The Maine Connectivity Authority has launched a critical public education campaign called the Correct the Dots challenge that will help the Federal Communications Commission in gathering the most accurate information about broadband accessibility and quality across the state. Maine residents will have until Jan. 13 to check their address on...
Branching out: $14M in state grants to support forest industry
Nineteen Maine forestry companies will share $14 million in state grants for a range of improvement projects, Gov. Janet Mills announced. Funding comes from the final round of the $20 million Forest Recovery Initiative of the governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. Recipients include ND Paper in Rumford, which will...
Widgets, workers and wages: Maine manufacturers get more strategic about recruiting
Manufacturing is not an easy industry to hire for these days, as Franklin Printing can attest. The Farmington-based commercial printing firm started as the in-house production facility for the Livermore Falls Advertiser and the Franklin Journal newspapers in the late 1960s. Today with a focus on commercial printing, the family-owned...
Despite economic uncertainty, manufacturing holds its own
Amid the chaos of the past three years — with the pandemic, supply chain issues, labor shortages, inflation, wage increases — manufacturing operations have had their hands full. Interestingly, despite all the upheaval, manufacturers in Maine grew the workforce by nearly 2% between 2019 and this year. At...
A Maine yacht builder puts out the call for experienced carpenters, electricians, mechanics
Hinckley Yachts counts among its customers David Rockefeller, Martha Stewart and Roger Penske. The Southwest Harbor-based company builds just 30 to 40 yachts a year and, even with a starting price of around $1.5 million, there’s a waiting list for prospective boat buyers. Yet for Hinckley, which has 240...
