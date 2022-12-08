Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performancesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The History of Handel's Messiah which will be presented at Parkway Church on December 13Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
techlunchpail.com
2024 Three-Star DB Brody Barnhardt Breaks Down Top 3 Schools Including Virginia Tech
While the focus is on the close of the 2023 high school recruiting cycle and the transfer portal, the 2024 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up with three-star DB Brody Barnhardt out of Charlotte, NC releasing his top 3 recently. Virginia Tech made the top 3 for Barnhardt along...
techlunchpail.com
Baylor QB Transfer Kyron Drones Commits to Virginia Tech
Make it 2 major transfer portal splashes in the same day for Virginia Tech as the Hokies landed a major commitment from Baylor QB Kyron Drones. Drones is the second transfer commitment of the offseason for the Hokies joining ODU star WR Ali Jennings. He is a four-star transfer and top 10 QB transfer by 247 Sports and top 40 QB transfer by On3 as of December 12th.
techlunchpail.com
Star Old Dominion WR Transfer Ali Jennings Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech has made a major splash in the transfer portal landing a commitment from Star Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings. Jennings chose the Hokies over Mississippi State and Duke where he was planning to take visits along with likely a multitude of other schools. Jennings is currently as the #1 WR transfer and #4 overall transfer in the country by On3 as of December 12th.
techlunchpail.com
#7 Virginia Tech Improves to 10-0 With 86-48 Victory Over UNC Asheville
Elizabeth Kitley grabbed the ball off the side iron and shuffled a pass to Georgia Amoore with 6:20 to go in the third quarter of a 50-23 ball game. At that moment, the Hokies had one thing on their mind. To run down the floor as fast as possible. Flanking...
techlunchpail.com
Three-Star WR Ayden Greene Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech was persistent throughout the recruitment of high three-star WR Ayden Greene even after he had committed to Cincinnati. Because of that, the Hokies were ready to pounce when Greene decommitted from the Bearcats following Luke Fickell's departure to Wisconsin and then landed Greene's commitment following his VT official visit.
techlunchpail.com
North Carolina CB Transfer Tony Grimes Will Visit Virginia Tech This Wednesday
On a day where Virginia Tech landed a pair of major transfer commitments from promising young Baylor QB Kyron Drones and standout Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings, another top target's father announced that they will be visiting Virginia Tech this week. North Carolina CB transfer Tony Grimes will be visiting...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Holds Off Physical Oklahoma State for 70-65 Victory
Virginia Tech got off to a strong first half but came out in the second half struggling to make shots while Oklahoma State couldn't miss for several minutes. Combine that with Justyn Mutts having foul trouble issues and the Hokies were in some trouble against a quality opponent. However, Tech...
techlunchpail.com
Three-Star QB William Watson III Flips From Nebraska to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech flipped a pair of recruits on Sunday including three-star QB William Watson III who flipped his commitment from Nebraska to the Hokies. Watson is the 22nd commit for Virginia Tech in the 2023 class and the second QB joining Dylan Wittke. He's also the third commit of the day along with WR Ayden Greene and RB Jeremiah Coney. Watson chose the Hokies over other offers from Nebraska, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Arizona, and more.
Comments / 0