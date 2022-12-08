Virginia Tech has made a major splash in the transfer portal landing a commitment from Star Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings. Jennings chose the Hokies over Mississippi State and Duke where he was planning to take visits along with likely a multitude of other schools. Jennings is currently as the #1 WR transfer and #4 overall transfer in the country by On3 as of December 12th.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO