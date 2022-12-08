ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Baylor QB Transfer Kyron Drones Commits to Virginia Tech

Make it 2 major transfer portal splashes in the same day for Virginia Tech as the Hokies landed a major commitment from Baylor QB Kyron Drones. Drones is the second transfer commitment of the offseason for the Hokies joining ODU star WR Ali Jennings. He is a four-star transfer and top 10 QB transfer by 247 Sports and top 40 QB transfer by On3 as of December 12th.
Star Old Dominion WR Transfer Ali Jennings Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has made a major splash in the transfer portal landing a commitment from Star Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings. Jennings chose the Hokies over Mississippi State and Duke where he was planning to take visits along with likely a multitude of other schools. Jennings is currently as the #1 WR transfer and #4 overall transfer in the country by On3 as of December 12th.
Three-Star WR Ayden Greene Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech was persistent throughout the recruitment of high three-star WR Ayden Greene even after he had committed to Cincinnati. Because of that, the Hokies were ready to pounce when Greene decommitted from the Bearcats following Luke Fickell's departure to Wisconsin and then landed Greene's commitment following his VT official visit.
Virginia Tech Holds Off Physical Oklahoma State for 70-65 Victory

Virginia Tech got off to a strong first half but came out in the second half struggling to make shots while Oklahoma State couldn't miss for several minutes. Combine that with Justyn Mutts having foul trouble issues and the Hokies were in some trouble against a quality opponent. However, Tech...
Three-Star QB William Watson III Flips From Nebraska to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech flipped a pair of recruits on Sunday including three-star QB William Watson III who flipped his commitment from Nebraska to the Hokies. Watson is the 22nd commit for Virginia Tech in the 2023 class and the second QB joining Dylan Wittke. He's also the third commit of the day along with WR Ayden Greene and RB Jeremiah Coney. Watson chose the Hokies over other offers from Nebraska, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Arizona, and more.
