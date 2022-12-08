Team Penske announced the newest inductees into the Team Penske Hall of Fame at the organization’s annual holiday party on Friday evening. Larry Bluth and Clive Howell have combined for over 80 years of experience with Team Penske during the course of their distinguished careers, serving as integral members of the organization. Bluth and Howell become the 12th and 13th inductees to the Team Hall of Fame that began in 2016 when Team Penske celebrated its 50th anniversary in motorsports.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO