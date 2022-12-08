Read full article on original website
CrowdStrike Racing Embarks on LMP2 Program for 2023 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup
CrowdStrike Racing is taking a competitive step up in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2023 with a new LMP2 effort that will kick off with the Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 28-29. CrowdStrike Racing with Algarve Pro Racing (APR) will contest the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds for...
Larry Bluth and Clive Howell Become Latest Inductees to the Team Penske Hall of Fame
Team Penske announced the newest inductees into the Team Penske Hall of Fame at the organization’s annual holiday party on Friday evening. Larry Bluth and Clive Howell have combined for over 80 years of experience with Team Penske during the course of their distinguished careers, serving as integral members of the organization. Bluth and Howell become the 12th and 13th inductees to the Team Hall of Fame that began in 2016 when Team Penske celebrated its 50th anniversary in motorsports.
WeatherTech Racing Set for Rolex 24 and 2023 IMSA WeatherTech Season
WeatherTech Racing will compete in the GTD Pro category for the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship kicking-off with next month’s season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona, Jan. 28-29. Jules Gounon (France) and Daniel Juncadella (Spain) will drive the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Mercedes-Benz of Billings, Montana support...
Foundation Risk Partners Returns as Presenting Sponsor of Taste of the 24 That Takes Place on Day 1 of the Iconic Twice-Around-the-Clock Rolex 24 At DAYTONA
The stage is set for The NASCAR Foundation’s Taste of the 24 presented by Foundation Risk Partners. The annual fundraiser takes place Saturday, January 28, at Daytona International Speedway during the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, North America’s most prestigious sports car race. “We are...
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
Al Unser Jr. signs Robert Torres to Future Star Race Team
Robert Torres will join Future Star Racing for the 2023 F4 U.S. Championship. Al Unser Jr. stated, “We are very excited to announce Rob Torres as one of our drivers. He did a great job testing for us. We are expecting great results from Robert in the 2023 season of the F4 U.S. Championship.”
Formula DRIFT renews partnership with GT Radial
Formula DRIFT has renewed its partnership with GT Radial for another three-year term to provide tires to teams in the PRO Championship through the 2025 season. Additionally, GT Radial has extended its agreement to remain the Official Tire of PROSPEC for another two years, taking it through the 2024 season.
NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team announces Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust for 2023
The NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team has announced that Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust will drive for the team in Extreme E Season 3. Gilmour and Foust joined the team for its inaugural season in the series in 2022. The pair helped NEOM McLaren Extreme E secure its first podium, finishing second in the final round of the Extreme E Season 2 campaign, the Uruguay Natural Energy X Prix in Punta del Este.
Lucas Oil Late Models Reveal Chase Format and $1 Million Point Fund for 2023
Keeping the momentum, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship format is undergoing a major overhaul in 2023. The new model will be an elimination style format designed to reward the worthiest, battle-tested driver at the end of the season. In addition to the revitalized championship format, more than $470,000 has been added to the championship point fund, bringing the grand total for the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP to just over $1,000,000.
What To Expect In The 2023 Formula One Grand Prix Season
As the curtain closed on the intriguing 2022 Formula Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, attention now moves to the upcoming 2023 F1 season and what exciting tales, twists, and turns are expected. Unlike its predecessors, the 2023 F1 Grand Prix aims to hold the most races in a calendar year...
Dramatic Final Lap at Last Year’s Food City Dirt Race Voted One of Bristol’s Wildest Finishes; ‘Polite’ Post-race Exchange Was Unique for Bms Fans
Bristol Motor Speedway has been the scene of many dustups, shoves, punches, animated discussions, water bottle tosses and full-on team skirmishes following races that finished with bumping and banging on the track. Last April one of Bristol’s wildest finishes took place on the dirt-covered version of the iconic half-mile and...
Thad Moffitt, Grandson of Richard Petty, Joining Trans Am’s TA2 Class in 2023
It was announced at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI) that Thad Moffitt, grandson of racing legend Richard Petty, will compete full time in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class in 2023. Moffitt and Trans Am president John Clagett unveiled the No. 43 Safety-Kleen Chevrolet Camaro that Moffitt will pilot in his championship effort for TeamSLR. The Petty blue Chevy from constructor M1 Racecars will run out of TeamSLR’s headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida with support from Petty’s Garage in Randleman, North Carolina.
Zeigler Auto Group, Josh Bilicki Team up with Live Fast Motorsports for Multiple 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Races
Zeigler Auto Group today announced that it will be continuing its support of Josh Bilicki as the primary sponsor of Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78 Camaro for multiple races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season. As the youngest team in NASCAR, Live Fast Motorsports welcomes Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group in an exciting new partnership that is set to make its official season debut at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
NASCAR Legend Richard Petty Works to Fill Gap in Trades Labor Shortage Featured
NASCAR legend Richard Petty is working to fix one of the country's biggest labor problems - a shortage of workers in the trades. On December 8th, Petty donated thousands of dollars worth of tools to his former high school in Randleman, North Carolina. The donation is part of a partnership he’s launching with Northern Tool + Equipment (NTE) and their Tools for the Trades™ program. The partnership is fueled by Petty’s passion for the trades, particularly welding. Both Petty and NTE are passionate about encouraging today’s youth to develop trade skills.
North Wilkesboro Speedway Renovation Update
With the 2022 NASCAR season in the rearview mirror and race teams slowing down just a bit for the holidays, construction workers are hard at work at North Wilkesboro Speedway preparing the historic venue for NASCAR All-Star Race Week in May of 2023. As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, the famed 0.625-mile short track will host NASCAR’s premier series for the first time since 1996.
Westfall Readies for Full Season USAC Silver Crown Run in 2023
Matt Westfall has experienced it all in auto racing as a midget champion, sprint car champion, modified champion, late model champion, you name it. However, the Pleasant Hill, Ohio driver has not yet chased a USAC Silver Crown championship in his highly distinguished career. In 2023, he’ll finally get that...
