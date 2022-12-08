Name of Deceased Richard H. ""Pennsylvania Hutch"" Hutchings. Richard Harter Hutchings (known by many as “Pennsylvania Hutch”), 86. of State College passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born in Surveyor, PA (Clearfield Co.) on October 31, 1936 the son of the late Harry and Olive Hutchings. He married to his bride for 62 years Nancy (Michaels) Hutchings on October 2, 1960 who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Sherri (Rodney) Wellar of Julian, Suzi (Rick) Spicer of Port Matilda, Michael Hutchings of Key West, FL, Sandi (Ken) Schindler of State College, Shelli (Ryan) Corl of Spring Mills; his sister, Jeanette Wooster of Tuscon, AZ and his 14 grandchildren Jessica Wellar, Justin Wellar, Jenna Ghaner, Lindsey Daly, Zachariah Spicer, Nicholas Spicer, Elijah Spicer, Alexandra Lange, Isabella Spicer, Isaiah Spicer, Jacob Schindler, Emily Schindler, Brandon Corl, and Faith Corl; and 9 great grandchildren and 2 on the way. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Llewellyn, Chester, Harry, Edward ,Theodore , Curtis, Thomas , and his sister Althea Mambretti and his two infant grandchildren, Brittany Spicer and Christopher Schindler.

