State College
Former Mount Nittany Medical Center Nurse Accused of Diverting, Using Morphine
State prosecutors on Tuesday accused a now former Mount Nittany Medical Center nurse of using subterfuge and falsifying records to acquire morphine that she never administered to patients but rather kept for herself. According to a criminal complaint filed by investigators for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, access records and...
State College
Faculty Issue Statement Urging Penn State to Maintain University Park Law School Presence
More than 40 Penn State Law faculty members have signed a letter urging that the university maintain a “significant” law school presence at University Park in response to President Neeli Bendapudi’s recommendation that would reunite the university’s two separately accredited law schools. Penn State previously had...
State College
Richard H. “”Pennsylvania Hutch”” Hutchings
Name of Deceased Richard H. ""Pennsylvania Hutch"" Hutchings. Richard Harter Hutchings (known by many as “Pennsylvania Hutch”), 86. of State College passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born in Surveyor, PA (Clearfield Co.) on October 31, 1936 the son of the late Harry and Olive Hutchings. He married to his bride for 62 years Nancy (Michaels) Hutchings on October 2, 1960 who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Sherri (Rodney) Wellar of Julian, Suzi (Rick) Spicer of Port Matilda, Michael Hutchings of Key West, FL, Sandi (Ken) Schindler of State College, Shelli (Ryan) Corl of Spring Mills; his sister, Jeanette Wooster of Tuscon, AZ and his 14 grandchildren Jessica Wellar, Justin Wellar, Jenna Ghaner, Lindsey Daly, Zachariah Spicer, Nicholas Spicer, Elijah Spicer, Alexandra Lange, Isabella Spicer, Isaiah Spicer, Jacob Schindler, Emily Schindler, Brandon Corl, and Faith Corl; and 9 great grandchildren and 2 on the way. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Llewellyn, Chester, Harry, Edward ,Theodore , Curtis, Thomas , and his sister Althea Mambretti and his two infant grandchildren, Brittany Spicer and Christopher Schindler.
State College
Centre County Won’t Move Forward with Health Department
After jointly funding a feasibility study with State College Borough, Centre County will not be involved with the creation of a locally-governed health department, the county’s Board of Commissioners said on Tuesday. Commissioners voted unanimously to notify the borough of the county’s intention not to establish an Act 315...
State College
3-Star Defensive Lineman Flips Commitment to Penn State
Penn State football’s 2023 recruiting class landed its second commitment in as many days with a defensive lineman pledging to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Mason Robinson, a three-star prospect out out of the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, announced his verbal commitment to Penn State on Twitter. Robinson decommitted from Northwestern Monday.
State College
An Ode to Trader Joe’s
According to the U.S. Department of Commerce Retail Indicator Division, total retail sales in this country for 2021 were $6.6 trillion. That’s a lot of money. And the supermarkets and grocery stores industry is the third largest component of the retail industry by market size, generating over $811 billion in sales. Which if we do some quick math using the 334 million people in this country, means every woman, man and child in the United States buys over $2,400 worth of groceries a year – or $200 a month.
State College
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Cruises Past Oregon State 31-3
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (4-0) rolled against Oregon State (2-2) 31-3 on Sunday afternoon at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions won nine of 10 bouts while wrestling all of their regular lineup with the exception of 184 pounds, where Donovan Ball picked up his second dual meet victory of the season filling in for Aaron Brooks. The dual was highlighted by major decisions from two of Penn State’s top-ranked wrestlers and a technical fall from another. Defending 197-pound national champion Max Dean rebounded from consecutive losses with a decision over No. 11 Tanner Harvey.
State College
How Manny Diaz’s Defense Has Returned Penn State to the Wild Dog Days of Sacks and TFLs
Penn State’s defense was back in the sack and tackles-for-a-loss business in 2022, thanks in large part to new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. The outstanding play of freshman linebacker Abdul Carter, who led the Nittany Lions in sacks (6.5) and tackles for a loss (10.5) didn’t hurt, either.
State College
Penn State Football: Utah’s Leading Receiver Set to Miss Rose Bowl
Utah tight end and leading receiver Dalton Kincaid will miss the Rose Bowl with an injury he announced on Twitter late Sunday evening. “I have cherished every single moment I have stepped on the football field, and my time at both Utah and USD is something I will hold in my heart forever,” Kincaid wrote. “I will never forget every drop of blood and sweat, every triumph, every tear shed and every memory made. Throughout this journey as a football player, I have learned and grown and pushed myself to places I never thought possible. I have experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and these bonds and lessons and relationships I know will last a lifetime.”
State College
Penn State Football: Blue White Scrimmage Set for April 15
Penn State’s annual Blue White scrimmage will take place on April 15, 2023 the program announced on Monday afternoon. No additionally details were made available at the time of the announcement but no indication was given that there would be any significant changes to either parking, ticketing or the general scope of the event.
State College
Winter Storm Watch Issued as Snow Heads to Centre County
Snow and ice are in the forecast this week as central Pennsylvania gears up for the holidays. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm watch for portions of central Pennsylvania that will stretch from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. Wintry precipitation is expected to intensify through Thursday afternoon.
