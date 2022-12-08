ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

9 gift ideas for active kids

Regular physical activity is essential to the health of a growing child. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can help improve their cardiorespiratory fitness, build strong bones and muscles, decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression, and lower the risk of developing many health conditions. In addition, physical play can enhance coordination, balance, fine motor skills, attention and memory.
Fox17

6th graders learn baking skills at Kids' Food Basket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket, Relative Foods and Amazon hosted a baking class for middle schoolers Monday!. Chef Bryan Nader taught sixth graders how to bake using natural ingredients that were grown locally, according to Amazon. “We've been partnering with Amazon for the last three years,”...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy