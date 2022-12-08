Read full article on original website
Fox17
9 gift ideas for active kids
Regular physical activity is essential to the health of a growing child. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can help improve their cardiorespiratory fitness, build strong bones and muscles, decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression, and lower the risk of developing many health conditions. In addition, physical play can enhance coordination, balance, fine motor skills, attention and memory.
Eat, Frosty and Be Merry: Fan Favorite Frosty Key Tags Are Back to Benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
Wendy’s® continues its “Season of Giving” by bringing back its sweet Wendy’s Frosty® Key Tag promotion. By purchasing a Frosty Key Tag for just $2, fans will receive one FREE Jr. Frosty, including the new, limited-time Peppermint Frosty, with any purchase* every. single. day. in 2023.
6th graders learn baking skills at Kids' Food Basket
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket, Relative Foods and Amazon hosted a baking class for middle schoolers Monday!. Chef Bryan Nader taught sixth graders how to bake using natural ingredients that were grown locally, according to Amazon. “We've been partnering with Amazon for the last three years,”...
