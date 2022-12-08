Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
wvtm13.com
Daughter fighting for justice in parents' DUI crash death
ONEONTA, Ala. — Kenny and Dot Sims were on their way home from church on Dec. 13, 2017, when another driver hit them head-on. The high school sweethearts, who had been married for 52 years, were killed instantly. "My parents were injured so severely, we never even got to...
Florence man charged with punching, choking ex-girlfriend arrested in Fayette County
A Florence man is facing several domestic violence charges after authorities say he punched and choked his ex-girlfriend.
12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot
Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
An Alabama mother says she kept her eyes on a man who high-fived her son in a Walmart. Then she caught him trying to take him out of her shopping cart.
He told the child, "We're going to go to my truck," the boy's mother said. Police said they have identified the man as a trucker.
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
Alabama man killed walking on road when SUV collides with him
An Alabama man walking down a road was struck and killed Sunday by a motorist. Alabama state troopers say Darek A. Kelley, 26, of Athens, Alabama, was walking on Cross Key Road, approximately 5 miles north of Athens, when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driving past.
WAAY-TV
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
Alabama doctor allegedly lifted patient’s drape, inappropriately touched hospital employee
An Alabaster doctor’s medical license has been suspended for “unprofessional conduct” after allegations surfaced that he had inappropriately touched a hospital employee on one occasion and inappropriately lifted the drape of a patient on another.
WAAY-TV
Traffic stops in Franklin County turn into early Christmas gifts for some
For drivers in Franklin County who see those flashing blue lights in their rear view, the stop may come with a positive twist. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office will continue patrolling the streets as usual, but instead of receiving tickets, some residents could be in for something better. That's because...
WAFF
12-year-old dies after accidental shooting on Sunday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting involving a juvenile. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the 12-year-old male died from his injuries. The shooting is believed to be accidental and no charges are expected.
CANCELED: Russellville Police looking for help locating missing man who may be in danger
The Russellville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man who is missing and may be endangered.
False Report of Home Invasion Results in Domestic Violence Arrest in Piedmont
Piedmont, AL – On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 5:45 am the Piedmont Police Department received a call of a possible home invasion at a residence in the city. Responding officers arrived and came in contact with Trevor Floyd Breed, 32, of Piedmont, who stated he had been stabbed. The initial information that was given to the officers was, that a person had attempted to break into the occupied residence and stabbed Breed during an altercation.
Drivers showing off cause wreck, more than a dozen injured, nine critically
A crash involving multiple vehicles left more than a dozen people injured Friday night with nine people critically injured. The accident happened Friday night at John Rodgers Drive and Gun Club Road in Birmingham, WBRC-TV reported. Several area fire departments responded to the multi-car scene. AL.com reported that the accident...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 13
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 7 duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Tony Serra Nissan; Cherokee Ave SW; damage to 2012 Nissan Sentra; $4,000 December 12 criminal mischief; 9th St. SE; damaged tires; $644criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Cullman Housing Authority; Denson Ave. SWtheft of property-4th degree; Dollar General; Hwy 278 W; miscellaneous; $70criminal mischief-3rd degree; 3rd Ave. SW; damaged tires; $150leaving the scene of accident; 2nd Ave. SE; damage to 2005 Chevy Coloradotheft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $53 December 13 burglary-2nd degree; Hospital Discount Pharmacy; 4th Ave. NE; miscellaneous Arrests December 12 Clemmons, Robert L; 33 theft of property-4th degree Lay, Rachel L; 31 criminal trepassing-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
Pedestrian killed in car accident near Athens
A pedestrian was killed in an accident that occurred Sunday night in Limestone County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
WAAY-TV
Challenger Middle, Huntsville City schools mourning death of student linked to accidental shooting
The families of Challenger Middle School and Huntsville City Schools are mourning the death of a student. An eighth-grade student at Challenger Middle died over the weekend, according to the school system. A spokesperson for the Huntsville City School System said the death is connected to the 12-year-old boy who...
wbrc.com
Correctional officers in Walker County now equipped with Narcan
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has equipped every correctional officer in the Walker County Jail with Naloxone (Narcan) and a holster to fit each duty belt. Sheriff Nick Smith obtained the drug Naloxone so that each officer is prepared to act in the event...
