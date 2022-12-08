Piedmont, AL – On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 5:45 am the Piedmont Police Department received a call of a possible home invasion at a residence in the city. Responding officers arrived and came in contact with Trevor Floyd Breed, 32, of Piedmont, who stated he had been stabbed. The initial information that was given to the officers was, that a person had attempted to break into the occupied residence and stabbed Breed during an altercation.

