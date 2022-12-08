ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sardis City, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting

A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
ARAB, AL
wvtm13.com

Daughter fighting for justice in parents' DUI crash death

ONEONTA, Ala. — Kenny and Dot Sims were on their way home from church on Dec. 13, 2017, when another driver hit them head-on. The high school sweethearts, who had been married for 52 years, were killed instantly. "My parents were injured so severely, we never even got to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot

Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

12-year-old dies after accidental shooting on Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting involving a juvenile. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the 12-year-old male died from his injuries. The shooting is believed to be accidental and no charges are expected.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

False Report of Home Invasion Results in Domestic Violence Arrest in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 5:45 am the Piedmont Police Department received a call of a possible home invasion at a residence in the city. Responding officers arrived and came in contact with Trevor Floyd Breed, 32, of Piedmont, who stated he had been stabbed. The initial information that was given to the officers was, that a person had attempted to break into the occupied residence and stabbed Breed during an altercation.
PIEDMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 13

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 7 duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Tony Serra Nissan; Cherokee Ave SW; damage to 2012 Nissan Sentra; $4,000 December 12 criminal mischief; 9th St. SE; damaged tires; $644criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Cullman Housing Authority; Denson Ave. SWtheft of property-4th degree; Dollar General; Hwy 278 W; miscellaneous; $70criminal mischief-3rd degree; 3rd Ave. SW; damaged tires; $150leaving the scene of accident; 2nd Ave. SE; damage to 2005 Chevy Coloradotheft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $53 December 13 burglary-2nd degree; Hospital Discount Pharmacy; 4th Ave. NE; miscellaneous Arrests December 12 Clemmons, Robert L; 33 theft of property-4th degree Lay, Rachel L; 31 criminal trepassing-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department  Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.  Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com. 
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Correctional officers in Walker County now equipped with Narcan

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has equipped every correctional officer in the Walker County Jail with Naloxone (Narcan) and a holster to fit each duty belt. Sheriff Nick Smith obtained the drug Naloxone so that each officer is prepared to act in the event...

