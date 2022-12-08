ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

CBS 58

Local chocolate boutique introducing new holiday-exclusive flavors

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local chocolate boutique is embracing the holiday season by introducing four limited edition candies to their holiday catalog. Fazio's Sweet Moments Sweet Life out of Olm Grove is offering 21 unique sweets available only during the holiday season, including four that are new, including a nod to Wisconsin, something for vegans, a hand-stamps snowflake and an elegantly outfitted classic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local organizations collaborating to improve Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three local organizations are among the groups in Milwaukee working to make the community better for all who call Southeast Wisconsin home. Three of those organizations, Idea Collective, Islands of Brilliance and Bank Five Nine joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to discuss what each organization is doing individually to benefit the area, but also how they are collaborating to benefit the greater good of Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Ray 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to introduce Ray as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Ray is an 8-year-old dog who is ready for adoption from the WHS Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman with WHS talked about Ray and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

School Bulletin: West Allis teachers find inspiration in community

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of five West Allis teachers have found inspiration for their lesson plans right in their own communities. "It's been a push in our district to provide real experiences so the students can become fully engaged and develop life skills," Katy Zens, a 4-year-old kindergarten teacher at Irving Elementary School, says.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Bobby Portis hosts mobile food pantry with Feeding America

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Bucks forward Bobby Portis made the most of his day off Monday, hosting a mobile food pantry with Feeding America. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate's foundation funded the event, giving food to 250 families. Portis himself dropped by to wish everyone happy holidays and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor discusses the difference between flu, COVID-19, RSV

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Along with the gloomy weather in Milwaukee has come flu season, while everyone still keeps a vigilant eye on COVID-19 and RSV. Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to offer his insight on how to tell the difference between these illnesses.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Racine Zoo

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Dec. 12 Alex Corradetti visited the Racine Zoo for the 58 Hometowns series. To get a preview of what to expect, Racine Zoo's Executive Director Beth Heidorn joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

A new species of primate now calls Milwaukee County Zoo home

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new species of primates have entered the Milwaukee County Zoo. Debrazza's monkeys are now in the zoo's Primates of the World building. The zoo's curator of apes and primates, Trish Khan, said in a press release, "We were looking to add a new species to the Primates of the World building, and DeBrazza’s monkeys were a great fit."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

2 shot in Milwaukee's Third Ward, car driven to MPD District 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. MPD sources confirm the two people were shot near Water Street and Buffalo at around 6:30 p.m. as the result of a road rage incident. A 35-year-old man from Keshena was...
MILWAUKEE, WI

