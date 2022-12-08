Read full article on original website
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
Local chocolate boutique introducing new holiday-exclusive flavors
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local chocolate boutique is embracing the holiday season by introducing four limited edition candies to their holiday catalog. Fazio's Sweet Moments Sweet Life out of Olm Grove is offering 21 unique sweets available only during the holiday season, including four that are new, including a nod to Wisconsin, something for vegans, a hand-stamps snowflake and an elegantly outfitted classic.
CBS 58
Oak Creek holiday craft fair raising funds for local animal rescues
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is in full swing, with a plethora of local craft fairs and expos in Southeast Wisconsin to prove it. One upcoming craft fair aims not only to offer gifts and decor but also will directly benefit local dog and cat rescues. Vicky Van...
CBS 58
Celebrity bell ringing: CBS 58, Telemundo WI help raise more than $5K for Salvation Army
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Last week, six members of the CBS 58/Telemundo Wisconsin team took part in the Salvation Army's Celebrity Bell Ringing challenge. Today, we're learning just how much was raised. The event brought in $5,620 for the Salvation Army. Our bell ringers, Alex Corradetti, Frankie Jupiter, Montse Ricossa,...
CBS 58
Local organizations collaborating to improve Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three local organizations are among the groups in Milwaukee working to make the community better for all who call Southeast Wisconsin home. Three of those organizations, Idea Collective, Islands of Brilliance and Bank Five Nine joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to discuss what each organization is doing individually to benefit the area, but also how they are collaborating to benefit the greater good of Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Historic Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast up for auction as innkeepers retire
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A Victorian-era bed and breakfast inside a historic Milwaukee mansion is up for auction, and the highest bidder is set to get a turnkey business with decor, recipes, and vendors. Laura Sue and Rick Mosier were married for just one year before they decided to open a...
CBS 58
Gems, Crystals, and Metaphysics all part of New Berlin's "Awakening Gems"
NEW BERLIN (CBS 58) -- If you're all about the metaphysical or shopping for someone who is, the new "Awakenings Gems" store in New Berlin might be a true find. It just opened last week ahead of the busy Christmas rush. Healing crystals and gems along with CBD products are...
CBS 58
More than 100 animals, including turkey, gators, rescued from makeshift pet store in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Saturday, Milwaukee police rescued 112 animals after executing a search warrant at a Milwaukee home during an animal cruelty investigation. The homeowner, a 46-year-old man, was arrested and now faces several charges for animal cruelty. "It wasn't like a week of negligence; I mean this...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Ray 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to introduce Ray as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Ray is an 8-year-old dog who is ready for adoption from the WHS Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman with WHS talked about Ray and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
CBS 58
City of Sheboygan sees zero burglaries in November, first time in decades
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Dec. 12, the Sheboygan Police Department celebrated a public safety milestone for the month of November. Sheboygan went an entire month without a single reported burglary in November. This is the first time for at least several decades that the city has not experienced...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: West Allis teachers find inspiration in community
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of five West Allis teachers have found inspiration for their lesson plans right in their own communities. "It's been a push in our district to provide real experiences so the students can become fully engaged and develop life skills," Katy Zens, a 4-year-old kindergarten teacher at Irving Elementary School, says.
CBS 58
Bobby Portis hosts mobile food pantry with Feeding America
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Bucks forward Bobby Portis made the most of his day off Monday, hosting a mobile food pantry with Feeding America. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate's foundation funded the event, giving food to 250 families. Portis himself dropped by to wish everyone happy holidays and...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor discusses the difference between flu, COVID-19, RSV
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Along with the gloomy weather in Milwaukee has come flu season, while everyone still keeps a vigilant eye on COVID-19 and RSV. Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to offer his insight on how to tell the difference between these illnesses.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Racine Zoo
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Dec. 12 Alex Corradetti visited the Racine Zoo for the 58 Hometowns series. To get a preview of what to expect, Racine Zoo's Executive Director Beth Heidorn joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
CBS 58
Questions loom over investigation into mother, daughter found dead in Milwaukee lake
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Questions remain nearly a week since a mother is believed to have driven into Northridge Lake in Milwaukee. Twenty-five-year-old Khaliah Brister and 7-year-old Tyrielle Jefferson were found dead one day later. A family member called 911 last Wednesday, saying a woman was threatening to drive into...
CBS 58
Following murder of Milwaukee mail carrier, safety concerns grow for postal workers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the community mourns the loss of a postal worker killed on the job last week, fellow United States Postal Service (USPS) employees have continued safety concerns. "It's tough. Some people have come back to work, some people haven't yet," National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)...
CBS 58
A new species of primate now calls Milwaukee County Zoo home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new species of primates have entered the Milwaukee County Zoo. Debrazza's monkeys are now in the zoo's Primates of the World building. The zoo's curator of apes and primates, Trish Khan, said in a press release, "We were looking to add a new species to the Primates of the World building, and DeBrazza’s monkeys were a great fit."
CBS 58
2 shot in Milwaukee's Third Ward, car driven to MPD District 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. MPD sources confirm the two people were shot near Water Street and Buffalo at around 6:30 p.m. as the result of a road rage incident. A 35-year-old man from Keshena was...
CBS 58
'As long as it takes': After more than 7 months, local UAW members continue strike at Case plant in Racine
STURTEVANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On May 2, roughly 1,000 United Auto Workers members walked out of CNH Industrial-owned Case plants in Racine County and Burlington, Iowa, demanding a fair, competitive contract. On Dec. 13, over seven months later, an agreement has yet to be reached. "At this point, things...
CBS 58
3 dead in crash involving DPW truck near Wisconsin Avenue and Mayfair Road
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three people are dead, including a city of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) truck driver, following a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Authorities say just after 12 p.m., 911 calls reported a driver of a heavy duty DPW truck drove away...
CBS 58
Stolen credit cards used to spend over $8,000 in Mayfair Mall incident
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Over $8,000 has reportedly been charged at stores in Mayfair Mall using stolen credit cards. The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for the suspects that used two victims' credit cards at the Apple Store and Nordstrom. Police report that...
