Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Move and Copy to Folder Context Menu Options in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You may frequently need to move or copy files to alternative folders in Windows. To do this, you might move files to different folders by dragging and dropping them. To copy a file to another location, you can either hold the Ctrl key while dragging or utilize the copy-paste hotkeys.
Android Headlines
New Google Photos search button replaces Lens
Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
The Verge
Windows 11 is finally getting a built-in screen recording tool
Microsoft is finally bringing a built-in screen recorder to Windows. The Snipping Tool in Windows 11 will soon be updated to include screen recording, meaning Windows users won’t have to rely on the Xbox Game Bar or third-party tools just to record their screens. Windows 11 testers will start...
The Windows Club
How to log out of your Email account on all your devices
Email services have become an integral part of our daily internet consumption, and that has only been exacerbated by the high number of Email services on offer today. If you ever switch your email ID or find it to have been hacked, then it becomes a cumbersome task to log it out of all your devices. In this article, we will look at the steps you need to take to log out of your Email account on all your devices. We will be covering the most commonly used Email services – Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook.
Phone Arena
It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations
Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
Ars Technica
Samsung’s Android app-signing key has leaked, is being used to sign malware
A developer's cryptographic signing key is one of the major linchpins of Android security. Any time Android updates an app, the signing key of the old app on your phone needs to match the key of the update you're installing. The matching keys ensure the update actually comes from the company that originally made your app and isn't some malicious hijacking plot. If a developer's signing key got leaked, anyone could distribute malicious app updates and Android would happily install them, thinking they are legit.
technewstoday.com
How To Change Screen Orientation on Windows
The user’s preference for setting up a certain screen orientation depends on his or her needs. A vertical screen is preferable over the default Landscape orientation if you are a programmer or a streamer. However, the Horizontal screen will suffice for most users’ daily tasks. On mobile devices,...
makeuseof.com
6 Apple Mail Features to Explore in macOS Ventura
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. macOS Ventura is Apple's latest attempt at enhancing the user experience on the Mac. And with its launch, you get to try out new, cool features geared to improve your productivity.
makeuseof.com
Understanding Buffers in Node.js
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A buffer is a specific location in raw memory. It serves as a temporary storage space for excess binary data that the processing unit cannot accept at that particular moment.
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix a Mouse Wheel That Keeps Zooming Instead of Scrolling on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You want to scroll using the mouse wheel but notice something strange. Instead of scrolling on a file, page, or folder, the mouse wheel is zooming in or out instead.
makeuseof.com
How to Make a Unique AI Christmas Card Using DALL-E and GPT-3
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With all the wonderful and unique art that DALL-E can create, what better way to use it than on a Christmas card? You can let your ideas run wild thinking of fun and fantastical Christmas-themed images, then watch as DALL-E brings them to life.
makeuseof.com
How to Render Images Using JES
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. JES is a piece of software you can use to programmatically edit photos, videos, and sounds. It uses the Jython programming language, which closely follows Python’s syntax.
makeuseof.com
How to Use ChatGPT by OpenAI
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. From the makers of DALL-E and GPT-3 comes an incredible new AI chatbot called ChatGPT. OpenAI has granted public access to ChatGPT for free during a research period, allowing us to glimpse into the future of what life with AI might look like.
How to stop uploading updates to other devices on Windows 11
In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps to stop Windows 11 from using your internet connection to upload updates to other computers.
makeuseof.com
Is Your Activation Key Not Working in Windows 11? How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After weeks of Microsoft bugging you with messages to activate your Windows, you finally bought a genuine Windows license. But as you go through the activation process, the activation key doesn’t work. Now, there could be more reasons for this issue.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Freedom App to Avoid Procrastination
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. These days it's not easy to avoid distractions while you are hard at work. Emails and social media notifications will often interrupt your focus, and what feels like a quick check-in usually ends up turning into a rabbit hole of procrastination. This is why you always think you're never getting anything done.
ZDNet
How to clear the Opera browser cache and why you should do it regularly
I've been using Opera as my default browser for some time now. The main reason I do so is that Opera has perfected tab management. But like any browser, Opera can, over time, develop problems. Most often those problems lie within what's saved in the cache. What is this "cache"...
technewstoday.com
How to Take Scrolling Screenshot in Windows
Scrolling screenshots are an efficient way to capture information that exceeds your screen view. This way, you can avoid the hassle of taking multiple screenshots. While Windows doesn’t currently offer the built-in feature for scrolling screenshots, you can capture screenshots on web browsers. In this article, we will be...
makeuseof.com
Install Just 7 Apps to Use Your Raspberry Pi Like a Work PC
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your PC has broken down, and you can’t get to the repair shop until the weekend. A deadline is due, and all you have is a Raspberry Pi single-board computer.
itechpost.com
Google's New Update Brings Promised Clear Calling, Free VPN Features To The Pixel 7 Series
Google is launching the newest updates for Pixel today, which include the free VPN and Clear Calling features that the public has been waiting for since October. This latest drop brings a call quality enhancement function and a new privacy and security settings hub to not only Pixel 7 but also to Pixel 7 Pro.
Comments / 0