Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

LACERA pension spending boosts LA County economy by more than $2 billion

Defined Benefit Plans Result in Retirement Security and Substantial Local Economic Activity. PASADENA, Calif. — The Los Angeles County Employee Retirement Association (LACERA) provides pension benefits to 73,385 pensioners nationwide, with more than 60,000 residing in California and more than 42,000 residing in Los Angeles County. The benefits those pensioners receive ripple throughout the economy, affecting various industries and job sectors. In 2021, these pensioners generated a total economic output of $2.7 billion and supported thousands of jobs in Los Angeles County, according to a report just released by Beacon Economics titled “Economic, Fiscal and Social Impacts of LACERA Pensioners.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $134 million

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $134 million. A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

LA County reports 7,845 new COVID cases, 39 deaths since Saturday

LOS ANGELES – With coronavirus infections continuing their upward trend in Los Angeles County, health officials reported 7,845 new COVID- 19 cases and 39 additional virus-related deaths since Saturday in its latest data. Updated virus-related hospitalization data was not immediately available, but the latest state numbers, released Saturday, showed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Tentative settlement reached in home internet expense reimbursement dispute

LOS ANGELES – A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against a game technology studio by an employee who alleges that she and other workers are wrongfully being denied reimbursement for personal internet expenses for work done at home. Meghan O’Sullivan’s proposed Los Angeles Superior Court...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gas prices continue to drop around LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped continues to drop with some stations setting their prices below $4.00. The average price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Palmdale man, co-conspirator sentenced to prison for COVID fraud

LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit cards intended for other people on his mail route.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass sworn in as Los Angeles’ first Black female mayor

LOS ANGELES – Karen Bass was sworn in as Los Angeles’ 43rd mayor Sunday in a historic inauguration, becoming the first woman to lead the nation’s second-largest city. Vice President Kamala Harris, a former California senator and a trailblazer herself as the first woman to serve as the nation’s second-in-command, administered the oath of office to Bass, who paid tribute to the many female leaders in attendance at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and said they would all make history together.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Why I Did Not Resign

Most people find the subject of redrawing political boundaries based on census data as boring as watching paint dry. In Los Angeles, though, a year-old, illegally-recorded conversation about the subject touched off a political firestorm. On the tape, City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilman Kevin de Leon, County Labor Federation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Council to meet before recess amid uncertainty around Kevin de León

LOS ANGELES – With five new members set to take part in their first Los Angeles City Council meeting Tuesday, uncertainty lingers over another member whose attendance could again lead to chaos in the chamber in the final meeting before the council’s winter recess. Embattled Councilman Kevin de...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 dead at UC Irvine in apparent murder-suicide

IRVINE, Calif. – Two people have been found dead on the UC Irvine campus, said authorities. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 4 p.m. and found the bodies of a man and a woman who are related. In a statement provided by UCI police, the man was a...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspects sought in Culver City carjacking

CULVER CITY, Calif. – Police were investigating a carjacking that occurred early Tuesday in Culver City. The crime was reported at about 1:40 a.m., and officers searched a neighborhood near Caroline and Sherbourne avenues south of Jacob Street, warning residents to stay indoors, according to the Culver City Police Department.
CULVER CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former Suge Knight attorney sentenced to time served in federal cases

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former attorney for rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced Monday to about three years in federal prison — time he has already served — for taking $1.3 million in stolen tax refund checks and placing false liens on a federal judge and the warden of the jail in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves bystanders injured

LOS ANGELES – Shots fired from inside a vehicle driven in Watts Sunday wounded a man inside a passing vehicle and another man walking down the street. The shooting was reported at 7:25 p.m. at 103rd Street and Wilmington Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

One dead, one rescued from Orange County flood control channel

ANAHEIM, Calif.- Firefighters in Orange County Monday warned people to remain clear of flood control channels during rain storms after one person was found dead and another was rescued. Anaheim firefighters located the body of a transient man in the channel in the 700 block of Loara Avenue at about...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

