Cayce, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wach.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested, facing multiple drug and gun charges

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect wanted for attempted murder has been arrested and faces multiple drug and gun charges. In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, investigators with Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a suspect, Koppala Caldwell who was wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature was located at a residence on Langford St in the City of Newberry.
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for suspects, stolen trailer

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding the suspects connected to an alleged theft on Nov. 1. Authorities say an enclosed trailer was stolen from Q’s Quik Mini Storage located on Industrial Drive. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid...
LEXINGTON, SC
myhorrynews.com

Two men found not guilty in Myrtle Beach double murder

A jury on Monday found two men not guilty in the double homicide of two men at the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a press release. The trial for two Sumter men, 24-year-old Samuel Frye and 27-year-old Mardave Hunter, began...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken County may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state was moving forward on murder and arson charges in connection with her case, in addition to kidnapping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the murder charge had been filed.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Early morning arrest in Newberry leads to large quantity of drugs

NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace yielded drugs and weapons in Newberry. Officials say Newberry Police, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a wanted person, Koppala Caldwell, was at a home on Langford Street in Newberry.
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia, Boozer St. scene cleared

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to West Columbia Police, at around 12:30 Tuesday investigators responded to Boozer St. after receiving a call from out-of-state that a woman in the home had been assaulted and there was a young child in the home. Police say after about an hour and a...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation

(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fatal vehicle collision in Newberry under investigation

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 9 in the late evening hours. Authorities say a 911 call was received at around 10:40 p.m. following the 18-wheeler versus car collision that occurred...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
CAMDEN, SC

