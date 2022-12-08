NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect wanted for attempted murder has been arrested and faces multiple drug and gun charges. In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, investigators with Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a suspect, Koppala Caldwell who was wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature was located at a residence on Langford St in the City of Newberry.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO