wach.com
West Columbia Police respond to barricaded domestic violence incident
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police Officers responded to 500 block of Boozer Street Tuesday with a barricaded person incident. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call from an out-of-state woman that her friend, who lives on Boozer St., had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend.
Man charged with murder of missing Wagener woman
A man arrested in the disappearance of his girlfriend has been charged with her murder.
wach.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested, facing multiple drug and gun charges
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect wanted for attempted murder has been arrested and faces multiple drug and gun charges. In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, investigators with Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a suspect, Koppala Caldwell who was wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature was located at a residence on Langford St in the City of Newberry.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for suspects, stolen trailer
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding the suspects connected to an alleged theft on Nov. 1. Authorities say an enclosed trailer was stolen from Q’s Quik Mini Storage located on Industrial Drive. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid...
myhorrynews.com
Two men found not guilty in Myrtle Beach double murder
A jury on Monday found two men not guilty in the double homicide of two men at the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a press release. The trial for two Sumter men, 24-year-old Samuel Frye and 27-year-old Mardave Hunter, began...
abccolumbia.com
Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
WRDW-TV
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken County may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state was moving forward on murder and arson charges in connection with her case, in addition to kidnapping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the murder charge had been filed.
Early morning arrest in Newberry leads to large quantity of drugs
NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace yielded drugs and weapons in Newberry. Officials say Newberry Police, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a wanted person, Koppala Caldwell, was at a home on Langford Street in Newberry.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia, Boozer St. scene cleared
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to West Columbia Police, at around 12:30 Tuesday investigators responded to Boozer St. after receiving a call from out-of-state that a woman in the home had been assaulted and there was a young child in the home. Police say after about an hour and a...
Woman jailed after allegedly shooting elderly mother in the forehead, North Carolina deputies say
Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who shot her elderly mother in the forehead and kicked a deputy in the chest.
wach.com
RCSD respond to barricaded person incident in Richland County, no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County deputies responded to a barricaded person incident at the 1500 block of Leesburg Drive. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | West Columbia Police respond to barricaded suspect. A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department tells us no person or deputies were injured during...
One dead in drive-by shooting in Aiken
Law enforcement officers in Aiken County are investigating a deadly shooting.
abccolumbia.com
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
iheart.com
Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation
(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
WIS-TV
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
abccolumbia.com
Fatal vehicle collision in Newberry under investigation
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 9 in the late evening hours. Authorities say a 911 call was received at around 10:40 p.m. following the 18-wheeler versus car collision that occurred...
Man charged in fire that destroyed vacant building, injured firefighter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter Police have charged a man who they say is responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, injuring a firefighter and shutting traffic down for around 10 hours. Police say officers, who responded to the fire after 4...
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
